The competition among online brokers is real!

That’s why these companies have recently started to offer free shares for new customers, as a way to grow their user base and conquer market share.

Instead of spending millions of dollars in advertising through traditional means such as paid media, brokerage companies saw an opportunity to boost their customer base, while benefiting their customers at the same time, by awarding free shares to qualified account openings.

This phenomenon, originally started in the US, is now present worldwide, with free share bonuses being offered by brokers in Europe, the UK, and other areas!

In this article, you’ll find a complete list of online brokers that currently offer free shares in Europe and the UK:

Best free stocks and shares at a glance

Broker Promotion Available Countries eToro $50 bonus. The UK, US, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore. Bux Zero One free share of up to €200. The Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. Freedom24 One free share of up to $600 – no deposit required. EU countries. Trading 212 One free share of up to €100. The UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Czech Republic, France, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Portugal Stake One free share of up to $150. Australia, New Zealand, UK, Brazil. Freetrade One free share of up to £200. The UK.



Overview of the best free stocks and shares offers

1# eToro: $50 referral bonus

Promotion: $50 cash bonus.

Requirements: minimum deposit of $100, + a $100 trade, + refer a friend who completes the previous steps.

Available in: the UK, US, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Thailand, Singapore.

eToro is one of the leading online brokers in Europe, with over 20 million users. Recently, they’ve started their expansion to other regions of the world, including the US.

Through eToro, you can trade most products (stocks, ETFs, cryptos, etc), benefit from commission-free trading, and even copy other traders through their Copy People feature.

Currently, eToro offers their $50 bonus promotion through two separate programs: one targeted for US users, and another one targeted for the remaining countries eligible.

How to get your free $50 bonus with eToro

Users under the subsidiary eToro UK Ltd can benefit from the eToro $50 bonus in 4 easy steps:

Open an account Deposit at least $100 Make a minimum trade of $100 Refer a friend and earn once he/she completes the first 3 steps

Want to know more details about the eToro $50 bonus offer? Check the terms and conditions for the UK and the US programs.

Disclaimer: 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

2. Bux Zero: free share worth up to €200

Promotion: One free share worth up to €200

Requirements: Sign up and fund your account

Available in: The Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium

Bux Zero is a recent Dutch online broker focused on commission-free stock, ETF, and crypto trading.

At the moment, the broker only works on mobile, and offers access to the most famous stocks, ETFs, and cryptos, making it a suitable alternative for those looking for a quick way to gain exposure to these products. More about it in the Bux Zero review.

How to get your free share with Bux Zero

Anyone can benefit from the Bux Zero free share promotion in 3 easy steps:

Register on Bux Zero Fund your account Claim your free share and refer friends to earn more shares!

Want to know more details about the Bux Zero free share offer? Check the terms and conditions for Bux Zero free share program.

Disclaimer: Investing involves risk. You can lose your deposit.

3. Freedom24: one free share worth up to €600

Freedom24 is an online broker that offers access to stocks, ETFs, bonds, and options. Unlike other brokers, what sets Freedom24 apart is the ability to invest in IPOs. This broker aims to democratize access to IPOs by allowing retail investors to get into these types of investments!

Freedom24 also has one of the leading free share programs in the industry, offering one free share of up to €600 after a valid account opening.

How to get your free share with Freedom24

Investors can benefit from the Freedom24 free share promotion in 2 easy steps:

Open an account using a referral link Get your gift coupon for one stock.

Users can also get more gift stocks by referring friends through the Referral Affiliate Program.

Want to know more details about the Freedom24 free share offer? Check the terms and conditions for the Freedom24 free share program (click the “More” button).

Disclaimer: Investments in securities and other financial instruments always involve the risk of loss of capital

4. Trading212: one free share worth up to €100





Promotion: One free share worth up to €100

Requirements: Register through a referral link, and fund your account

Available in: United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Czech Republic, France, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Portugal

Trading 212 is another online broker that allows you to invest in stocks and ETFs commission-free through Trading 212 Invest.

Besides that, Trading 212 also has one account type targeted for CFDs, Trading 212 CFD, where users can leverage their positions, thereby increasing risk.

Currently, Trading212 has an active referral program where users can earn one free share of up to €100 (which we’ll cover below!).

How to get your free share with Trading 212

Investors can benefit from the Trading212 free share referral promotion in 3 easy steps:

Open an account through a referral link Make a deposit Both you and the person who sent you the link will get a free share. Invite friends to earn more!

Want to know more details about the Trading212 free share offer? Check the terms and conditions for the Trading 212 referral program.

Disclaimer: 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money when trading with this provider.

5. Stake: one free share worth up to €150

Promotion: One free share worth up to €150

Requirements: Open and fund your account (within 24 hours after registration)

Available in: Australia, New Zealand, UK, Brazil

Stake is an online broker focused on offering commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs.

Their active free share program allows users to earn one free share when users signup and fund their accounts, and additional shares by referring friends through their personal referral link.

How to get your free share with Stake

Investors can benefit from the Stake free share promotion in 3 easy steps:

Open your account Fund your account within 24 hours after signup Earn your free share, plus additional shares by referring friends.

Want to know more details about the Stake free share offer? Check the terms and conditions for the Stake free share program.

6. Freetrade: free share worth up to €200 (UK-only!)

Promotion: One free share worth between £3 and £200.

Requirements: Sign up and fund your account

Available in: the UK

Freetrade is a UK commission-free broker that offers quick access to 6000+ stocks through their mobile app.

Their plans of expansion include many European countries, however, as this writing, the Freetrade broker and free share program are only available for UK investors.

How to get your free share with Freetrade

UK investors can benefit from the Freetrade free share promotion in 3 easy steps:

Register on Freetrade Fund your account Open your free share!

Want to know more details about the Freetrade free share offer? Check the terms and conditions for the Freetrade free share program.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve found our breakdown of the best free share promotions in Europe and the UK useful.

Explore the offers mentioned and decide which ones you want to benefit from!

Remember to always double-check the official terms and conditions of the programs, as this information may change from time to time.

Frequently Asked Questions about Free Shares

Which is the best free share offer?

All the offers mentioned before are valid. Explore the free share promotions and decide which ones you want to benefit from!

Can I benefit from multiple free share offers?

Yes, you can register in all the free share offers mentioned.

Does Robinhood give free shares in the UK and Europe?

No, the Robinhood free share program does not work in Europe or the UK.

Does Webull give free shares in the UK and Europe?

No, the Webull free share program does not work in Europe or the UK.

