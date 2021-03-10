As a businesses owner, it is important that you are looking after your employees. After all, the happier they are, the more they will enjoy the job and the more productive they could be. If an employee isn’t motivated it can reflect on your other employees. Every few months it’s worth checking in with your staff to check they are happy and to see if you can make any changes to make their job that little bit more satisfactory. Below we have put together an article on four ways to improve productivity at work.

Ensure Your Employees Are Happy

Happiness is key to a successful workforce. If employees aren’t happy you will find they are not motivated to work their best, reducing their productivity level. There are a whole variety of ways you can motivate your staff. If your employees are motivated by money you could offer incentives like a bonus or higher commission if their targets are met. If your staff are more motivated by the family you could let them finish early to pick their children up or give them an extra day off. Health and wellbeing is also important to consider when looking after your employees. It could be that you purchase nicotine pouches online to help people who want to quit smoking, or pay for their gym memberships/subsidise it for them to help them get active.

Practise Positive Reinforcement

Having the person in charge telling you that you are doing a good job can be more rewarding than a reward itself. It’s important as a manager that you are regularly praising your staff and giving them positive feedback when you receive it. Try not to overdo this otherwise it won’t be as effective but with the correct balance, it can be very rewarding. When staff members feel good about what they are doing, they are more likely to work harder and be more productive.

Set Realistic Goals

As a manager, it’s always important to set goals for your employees to achieve. The aim of these goals is to help your employees aim for something but also improve and develop whilst working towards a said goal. When setting these goals it’s important that they are realistic and achievable. If they are not, you will find employees just giving up and not bothering to work towards them. As a realistic target, your team will have a great sense of achievement when attaining it, therefore increasing there productivity from the feel-good factor.

Have The Correct Tools

Technology is regularly improving each year, meaning the way something was once done is completely different now. The majority of improvements made with technology is with the idea of making the task it does even easier. This is why updating your equipment to the latest version could help with your productivity. It may be that this is not always the case which is why it’s worth doing some research beforehand. It could be that you need to reinvest into your business but by making the tasks done more easily you will make your money back in no time.

What methods do you use to improve productivity at the workplace? Have we missed any that you would like to include? Let us know in the comment box below.