Four Reasons Test Automation is Essential for Oracle Cloud Testing

Oracle has designed its cloud infrastructure to meet the needs of today’s nimble organizations, ensuring quicker and more predictable performance, lower operating costs and greater security, higher scalability, and expanded compatibility for enterprise workloads. Benefits come with a price: accountability. The most difficult aspect of Oracle Cloud Apps is testing applications for quarterly updates.

Enterprises require next-generation test automation and continuous testing strategies to handle the limitations of Oracle Cloud testing. It uses automation to ensure that any faults or risks related to the product release are rapidly communicated to the development team. Let’s take a look at a few of the advantages of continuous test automation.

More firms are migrating to Oracle Cloud, giving them access to Oracle’s regular upgrades. Changes that used to take months or even years to reach Oracle customers may now be pushed out in days, allowing businesses to take advantage of new features and services quickly. Unfortunately, as the speed of change has accelerated, so has the danger to Oracle clients’ businesses. This is because each quarterly and ad-hoc update puts present corporate operations in jeopardy.

Organizations must test their enterprise software on a regular basis to decrease the risk of a business process failure, and automated testing is the most time and cost-effective approach to doing so.

Accelerate the release cycle

Because continuous testing is impossible without automation, businesses must implement some type of automation. By immediately executing test cases based on the highlighted risks, test automation aids in the acceleration of Oracle Cloud release cycles. Quick feedback on business risks allows IT and managers to make informed judgments about whether to implement the upgrades or whether there is still room for improvement.

Improved test coverage

In traditional testing, test cases are written based on the testers’ best predictions or experiences with how end-users interact with the program. Continuous testing, on the other hand, involves automation, in which test cases are written by AI-powered test automation tools that take into account real-time operational data from users. When you utilize a risk-based continuous test automation platform for Oracle Cloud testing, there is no chance of skipping or forgetting any tests to run. In the event of a test gap, the test automation framework remembers user sessions and adds new test libraries automatically.

Decrease defect costs

Ongoing testing encourages continuous innovation in Oracle migration. Continuous testing enables businesses to quickly adopt Oracle cloud updates by allowing them to test early and thoroughly.

Enterprises can avoid leaking defects into the production environment with the help of change impact assessment and risk-based continuous testing, which could have a disastrous impact on business continuity.

More efficient testing

Unlike the human technique, which requires testing everything, automation technologies adopt a risk-based approach. Automation solutions, which use risk-based assessment, provide more comprehensive coverage for business hazards than traditional (and time-consuming) manual testing. In order to save time, redundant tests are deleted, and missing test cases are added based on the indicated risks.

Conclusion