Folexin Reviews – Best Hair Growth Supplement for Men and Women in 2022

The manufacturers of Folexin provide the dietary formula in easy to swallow capsules. These capsules house essential nutrients like organic herbal extracts, minerals, and vitamins that have been subjected to third party testing. As per these double-blind, placebo-controlled tests, the fusion of these agents have been extremely productive in stimulating hair growth.

However, Folexin is not just about hair growth. The clinical-range dose of these natural ingredients strengthens your hair strands, ensures healthy hair, and stops your hairline from receding.

Some surefire benefits of using Folexin are:

Encourages natural production of hair

Promotes health and luminous hair

Supports smooth, shiny, and fuller hair

Prevents hair graying, especially premature

Reverses receding hairline and ensures volume

Toughens hair strands and nourishes scalp

Moisturizes scalp to prevent dandruff

Improves quality and texture of skin and nails

Equips anti-aging properties for hair and skin

Ideal for men and women

User-friendly, easy to swallow, digestible pills

Initially, the formula was launched as Foligen by a US-based brand called Vita Balance Inc. However, it was later renamed as Folexin in 2018. The upgraded recipe includes scientifically verified ingredients that are 2 x more effective, powerful, and safe. These ingredients emphasis on the production of new hair while fortifying and improving the quality of the existing one. The overall technique not only leads to a fuller, thicker head of hair, but also indicates that the body is functioning at its optimum capacity.

As per the manufacturers of Folexin, the formula directs you to the natural cycles of hair growth. Therefore, there is no artificial mechanism or temporary effects that originate from the use of Folexin. The producers of the dietary formula use FDA approved settings for the manufacturing of their hair care therapy. Moreover, they pledge to follow every Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) rules to ensure 100% quality coming your way. Furthermore, there is no artificial ingredient in Folexin and the calculated dose of every ingredient promises zero side effects.

Folexin has 30 Days Satisfaction Guarantee. Vita Balance Inc offers fast delivery all across the globe to address this universal problem naturally and efficiently.

Types and Causes of Hair Damage

Possessing healthy, fuller, and stronger hair is no short of a blessing. Especially, when we handle a great deal of stress, use harsh styling tools, and medications on a day-to-day basis. Nonetheless, the diets we take these days lack most of the essential nutrients that support a healthy hair growth process.

Now hair damage is a wide concept and not the one that revolves around a particular problem. Likewise, it does not prevail in a certain age group nor a certain factor can be held responsible. Hair-related problems are wide enough to affect young and aged, men and women in all 7 continents!

In general, the types of hair damage are innumerable. But if we try and categorize these issues, we can safely come up with the following:

Dull and Lifeless Hair

This problem is one of the most common problems in women. This kind of hair evidently lacks luster and shine while gives us a rough, fragile feel. It can easily develop split ends and that can possibly lead to breakage. Overall, there are a plethora of causes for the hair to turn lifeless. However, the most common of these are poor diet, inadequate hair care, excessive sun exposure or use of styling tools

Poor Hair growth

Poor growth of hair is a problem that equally prevails in men and women. Essentially, it refers to the slow production of hair that ultimately causes the hair to appear thin. Now the issue may be restricted to a specific area of the head or the overall. In any of the cases, it can cause great distress to the bearer. Hair experts blame factors like aging, family history, stress, and changes in hormones for slow or stagnant growth of hair

Dandruff

Another common hair related issue in men and women is the occurrence of dandruff. Dandruff refers to the peeling of the skin encompassing around the scalp. And while it does not cause the breakage of hair, it surely can cause embarrassment. Some of the leading causes of dandruff are dry skin, oil buildup, health condition, yeast overgrowth, and allergy

Hair fall and thinning

Similar to poor hair growth, hair fall can occur in a particular spot or in the overall area of the scalp. Hair fall, of course, refers to the falling of hair, which is a common complain in men and women. Some of the main factors responsible for hair thinning are hormonal changes, heredity, health issues, and aging

Is Folexin Legit?

Folexin is a legit hair care therapy that entails a production in the US, meeting all FDA approved standards. The manufacturers follow GMP procedures while stating every specific ingredient along with its concentration to ensure optimum transparency.

As per the nutrient facts, the recipe offers some essential vitamins and minerals to stimulate the growth process of hair. While the manufacturers do not promise a replacement for hormonal therapy or reversing baldness, they assure the continuous production of quality hair from the follicles.

How Folexin Works?

The manufacturers of Folexin have precisely detailed the mechanism of hair growth in the hair follicle. It is a bit by bit procedure that goes:

Anagen

The phase lasts from 2-6 years and revolves around the growth of hair in length. Experts believe that genetics plays a great role in determining the length you may eventually obtain

Catagen

Followed by Anagen, this one continues for approximately 7-15 days. Referred as the transitional phase, it involves the ceasing of growth and loosening up of hair from the follicles

Telogen

Telogen phase entails the separation and falling of hair from the follicle. Also known as the resting phase, the follicle rests for 5-6 weeks to build up and promote new hair

Now we have around 100,000 hair follicles on our head. And every follicle has its own cycle of Anagen, Catagen, and Telogen. This means that we do not lose our hair all at once but depending upon the cycle of each. The deficiencies of significant dietary nutrients, stress, and aggressive styling methods reduce the natural time span of Anagen phase. However, these very unhealthy habits prolong the Telogen phase, causing a major delay in hair growth. This is where Folexin comes to our rescue.

It supplies an abundance of key hair nutrients including minerals and vitamins to your scalp that equally favor all the three stages of hair growth including Anagen, Catagen, and Telogen. At first, it aims to prevent hair fall and promote the growth of new hair.

So these nutrients ultimately balance and improve the Anagen stage, allowing the hair to enjoy their natural life span. During this stage, these nutrients help them to strengthen and grow, beyond their natural tendency. These vitamins and minerals further reduce the resting phase, called Telogen. They repair the damaged follicles and speed up the growth of new hair for a fuller, voluminous head.

Folexin also moisturizes the scalp and protects it against the dangerous ecological effects. Therefore, it is called a wide-ranging hair therapy that does not focus a particular spectrum of hair-related problem. But almost every other problem keeping us from flaunting our long, beautiful locks confidently!

Folexin Ingredients

Folexin is a mix of the following natural ingredients:

BIOTIN

Biotin is a popular, potent element that comes from food sources including eggs, bananas, milk, and fish. The essential ingredient specializes to improve overall hair quality, effectively preventing hair thinning, and assisting in healthy re-growth.

According to the experts, it stimulates keratin production in hair that promises:

Reduction in hair loss

Thicker and faster hair growth

Improvement hair texture

Healthier hair follicles

Helps with inflammation

FOLATE

Folate is an essential nutrient that serves as a cure for many skin and hair-related problems. While loaded in many dietary sources, it works as a trusted ingredient in supplements. Folate significantly helps with hair growth, adds volume to hair, and may even help to prevent hair loss.

HORSETAIL EXTRACT

Horsetail Extract is a natural remedy that goes all the way back to ancient times. The productive mechanism of the essential ingredient improves blood circulation, which in turn promotes healthier hair follicles.

Enriched with antioxidant properties, horsetail extracts effectively work as a detox to promote better hair and body.

BAMBOO EXTRACT

Bamboo extract is the most natural source of silica that comes from the leaves of the Bambusa vulgaris plant. The potent ingredient is widely known for its scalp-soothing properties.

Together with Biotin, the combination:

improves circulation of blood

strengthens hair follicles

promotes hair growth

Reduces hair fall

Supports the natural production of collagen

CALCIUM

According to research, incorporating Calcium in your daily routine can potentially help you grow a thicker mane. While rich in many dietary sources, calcium supplementation is an ideal way to promote the re-growth of hair. Essentially, the mineral also works on areas like reducing the rate of hair fall and stimulating thicker, fuller hair.

POTASSIUM

Potassium is a vital mineral essential for our health and functioning. Nonetheless, it plays a major role in promoting healthy and strong hair. As per the trichologist- the hair care specialists, the deficiency of potassium can lead to hair loss.

Essentially, a potassium-rich diet or supplements can significantly prevent hair fall, stimulate hair growth, and root for healthy, shiny hair.

FO-TI

Native to China, Fo-ti is a natural herb that traces its history back to an old villager. Known as Mr. He, the man took the medicinal herb and unlocked a healthy, shiny, and voluminous mane.

While it may serve as a cure for hair graying, it also increases the number of hair follicles and promotes hair growth.

PABA

Para-aminobenzoic acid is an organic compound rich in many foods and supplements. Limited research has found that it may help reverse grey hair. It also improves the production of protein in the body which stimulates hair growth.

Essentially, it is beneficial in sustaining healthy hair and reducing hair fall.

L-TYROSINE

L-Tyrosine stimulates the production of melanin in the body, which determines the color of our hair and skin. Limited experiments have found that it may reverse the graying of hair and help regain its natural color.

Deficiency of this ingredient can lead to stress-induced hair loss. Hence, intake and maintaining a balance through dietary supplements is essential.

NETTLE ROOT

Nettle root is an effective source for combating hair loss and promoting hair growth. It is rich in sulfur and silica, which are excellent minerals to improve hair texture, making them healthier and shinier.

Nettle root helps re-grow lost hair, restoring its natural color, and gives the hair follicle a much-needed boost

PEONY

Peony is an ancient herb that aids in hair growth. It is a well-known remedy to reduce hair loss, give your scalp a boost, and restore your shiny, voluminous mane.

It has anti-inflammatory properties which protect your hair from hormonal imbalance and help soothe a sensitive scalp.

SPIRULINA

Spirulina is rich in incredible properties that aid in shiny, healthy tresses. Owing to the zinc content, the blue-green algae effectively fight with dandruff by thoroughly cleaning the scalp.

It is 70% composed of fatty acids, iron, and protein that helps unlock glossy, shiny, and healthy locks.

SAW PALMETTO

Saw Palmetto is a dietary supplement that may help in hair growth. While not greatly experimented with women, it can help prevent hormonal hair loss in men.

The extract contains antiandrogenic properties that are beneficial for hair re-growth

PLANT STEROLS

Also referred to as phytosterols, plants sterols or stanols are the naturally-occurring compounds in the plant cells. Although the scale of research is low, some studies show that supplements containing plant sterols may help reduce hair fall. It stimulates faster growth, serves as a natural remedy for receding hairline, and softens hair fibers

ALFALFA

Alfalfa is rich in anti-oxidant properties that fight environmental factors which aid premature aging of hair.

By lowering the oxidative stress on your hair, it unlocks glossy, shiny, and healthy tresses

BARLEY GRASS

Barley Grass is an effective way to improve blood flow towards the hair follicles which in turn, strengthens hair and promotes healthy growth. It may also reduce hair fall and help to regain natural hair color

VITAMIN E

Vitamin E supplements have proven to target healthy growth and improve hair health. It prevents hair loss by significantly reducing oxidative stress and restoring glossier, healthier, and voluminous tresses

VITAMIN D3

Vitamin D3 contributes a major role in producing new hair follicles and promoting healthy hair growth. Essentially, it targets the thickening of hair and prevents premature hair loss

ZINC

Zinc is an essential compound that helps to repair damaged hair, promotes re-growth, and thickens the mane. Deficiency of this vital mineral leads to hair fall and that is why incorporating Zinc in your daily routine is a must

MAGNESIUM

Magnesium plays a vital role in targeting a natural production of proteins that essentially helps to improve hair health. It promotes blood flow towards the scalp and can help prevent hair loss as well.

Moreover, Magnesium has proven to fight against dry, itchy scalp, and dandruff.

IRON

Iron is an essential nutrient that boosts blood circulation and carries oxygen towards hair roots. This healthy mechanism in turn helps to promote faster and longer hair growth. According to experts, Iron deficiency can lead to hair loss over time. Therefore, prevention is important to avert or reverse any loss to your hair

VITAMIN B5

Vitamin B5 is a potent ingredient that is taken as supplements and added to shampoos and hair oils. When combined with other nutrients, it helps to rebuild hair shafts, strengthens hair, and delivers moisture to promote glossy, shiny tresses.

VITAMIN A

Vitamin A is a key nutrient that specializes in hair growth. It stimulates the skin glands to create Sebum which provides moisture to the scalp and maintains healthy, voluminous hair. This agent also prevents major hair loss and promotes silky, shiny, and glossy locks

Folexin VS Other Hair Care Formulas

Folexin has quite a reputation in the Hair Care industry for its realistic approach towards better hair growth and quality. Nonetheless, the safety encompassing around its cycle is as convincing to attract everyone dealing with hair-related damage.

Being a successful brand, Folexin is often subjected to comparison with other successful brands of its sort. To help you determine the best amongst all, we have sketched a comparison chart. This chart highlights and evaluates the properties of some of the most popular hair growth supplements with Folexin.

FOLEXIN NUTRAFOL VIVISCAL HARVOKSE Folexin is a comprehensive hair care therapy for hair growth and prevention of hair fall Nutrafol is a dedicated dietary supplement for moderate level hair fall Viviscal is a specialized hair formula focusing on fuller hair Harvokse is a nutraceutical product that largely focuses on hair growth The formula is suitable for men and women It is suitable for men and women It equally targets men and women It aims men and women It comprises of natural ingredients like Biotin, Folate, Horsetail, Calcium, and Potassium It contains natural ingredients like curcumin, ashwagandha, saw palmetto, piperine, and kelp It is a formulation of natural ingredients like vitamin C, iron, silica, calcium, and zinc It entails natural agents like vitamin E, vitamin B6, L-arginine, copper, and rosemary There are no side effects of using Folexin There are some side effects associated like skin rashes, and cramping There is a possibility of allergic reaction and nausea for people sensitive to marine ingredients There are no side effects of using Harvokse The average rating of Folexin is 4.45 The average rating of Nutrafol is 3.5 The average rating of Viviscal is 3.5 The average rating of Harvokse is 4.2 Folexin comes with 30 Days Satisfaction Guarantee Nutrafol comes with 30 Days Money Back Guarantee It has 90 Days Money Back Guarantee It has 60 Days Money Back Guarantee 30 Days supply of Folexin cost $24.95 (Delivery fee $4.95) One Month Supply of Nutrafol costs an average of $79 (Free shipping) 30 Days supply of Viviscal costs an average of $33.99 (Free shipping) One Month supply of Harvokse costs $59.95 (Free and Fast Shipping)

Side effects of Folexin

Folexin consist a series of natural hair repair ingredients in clinical-range concentrations that promise to go easy on your health. Essentially, the manufacturers have pledged to use pure ingredients that only favor your goals and not deteriorate the condition. Thereby, Folexin is free from any artificial substance or filler that can potentially generate side effects.

Overall, the formula is safe. No such complain from the users indicates or questions its credibility as a natural hair care therapy by far.

Folexin Before and After Results

From the time of its launch, Folexin has received an overwhelming response. This response is mainly from people that have wasted a fortune on expensive hair care treatments. In fact, many claims it a pocket-friendly hair care program that can also fit into a tight budget, indicating that the treatment plan aims everyone dealing with hair issues and not a specific segment of the market.

As of results, Folexin seems to favor men and women on an equal note. Let’s take men for example. According to the male users, the regular and long-term doses of Folexin have helped them with satisfactory hair growth. In addition to growth, they feel a drastic improvement in the texture of their hair with absolute removal of dandruff. Their existing hair no longer falls easily except for some exceptionally chilly weather, which is normal!

Women on the other hand, have reported their utter contentment over the use of Folexin. As per them, products like Folexin are a rare privilege to stumble upon, especially when you do not get to pay through your nose! As per them, the overall results have been impressive. From hair growth to hair protection, the effects have been worth investing.

Many believe that the dietary supplement helped them with the length and volume, they could never achieve otherwise. Some also hinted its efficiency towards the prevention of hair graying that was largely taking a toll on their confidence.

All in all, the before and after results of Folexin remarkable! Considering which, one can say that something this powerful is the genuine breakthrough- many was hoping while suffering in silence.

Folexin in stores

We doubt the availability of Folexin in any of the popular retail stores like Amazon or GNC. While it is an over-the-counter, legal dietary supplement, the manufacturers hold the right to sell Folexin.

Where to Buy Folexin?

The manufacturers always encourage the potential buyers to purchase the product directly from them. This is to ensure 100% genuineness, maximum discounts and satisfaction guarantee to every buyer.