If there’s one thing the Florida sports betting revenue is telling us, it’s that the number of online sports bettors is on the rise!

And if you’re one of the esteemed folks looking to place wagers in the Sunshine State, you’ll need to read this guide.

We’ll point you to the best Florida sports betting sites like BUSR, and give you helpful tips to place the best bets on your favorite sports.

Let’s get started.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites

BUSR : Best overall

MyStake : 3 + 1 Free Bet bonus

BetOnline : Best for NFL betting

Bovada : Fantastic variety of markets

BetUS : Best reputation

EveryGame : Best for mobile sports betting

SportsBetting : Contests with $100k prize pools

xBet : Beginner-friendly

MyBookie : Best for horse racing

Cloudbet : Best for crypto sports bettors

1. BUSR – Best Florida Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Up to $2,500 welcome bonus (150% match)

Over 50 racetracks, fantastic college sports coverage

Crypto bonus and 8% horse betting rebate

Competitive odds across the board

Cons:

$100 min deposit for the welcome deal

BUSR sits on the throne today as the best Florida sports betting platform. From the outstanding $2,500 sports welcome bonus, you can see this is a special platform right out of the gate.

Quality of Odds and Markets: 5/5

First of all, horse racing fanatics in Florida need to look no further than BUSR – the perfect platform for sports betting.

The site offers highly competitive odds across 50+ tracks, covering college sports markets and all the major United States leagues.

The odds are highly competitive across the board, and the sheer number of options can even overwhelm the casual bettor!

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

New players at BUSR are welcomed with a fantastic offer – a 150% match bonus up to $2,500! Just use the code SPORTS100FP upon registration and complete the 20x wagering requirements.

On top of that comes the Crypto Rewards program granting up to $100 per crypto deposit with just 1x playthrough requirements plus an unlimited referral promo of $250 for each referred person.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

You can deposit funds into your account at BUSR using credit cards, debit cards, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Litecoin – where digital currency deposits come at lower costs, plus withdrawals are usually processed within a few hours.

Mobile Betting and Customer Support: 4.95/5

The website works perfectly on any device, allowing for a great mobile gambling experience on Android and iOS smartphones or tablets whenever you want it – be it day or night!

If you require help, contact their support team via live chat, phone, or email, which is always accessible while there are sports betting guides and a presence on major social media channels like Twitter.

>> Get a $2,500 sign-up bonus available now at BUSR

2. MyStake – Best Florida Sports Betting Site for Free Bets

Pros:

3+1 Free Bet promo

$500 welcome deal

Over 40 betting categories

One of the best online casinos

Cons:

Design needs improvement

MyStake is an amazing platform that offers top-tier online casino and sports betting options – not to mention that 3+1 Free Bet deal everyone is talking about!

Quality of Odds and Markets: 4.9/5

MyStake has an impressive selection of sports betting markets, from eSports favorites like League Of Legends and CS: GO to traditional options such as NFL or NBA.

You can also bet on racing events, in-play wagering, or virtual sports. The live betting section has helpful visualizations to make your bets easier to track, plus great market options and competitive odds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

New users at MyStake will get a 100% match sign-up bonus worth up to $500 – or a special 170% match crypto welcome offer of up to $1,000.

But that’s not all; you also get 10% cashback per deposit with 35% reload bonuses up to $350 each time, plus a 3+1 Free Bet promotion, with every fourth bet being free!

Banking Options: 4.8/5

MyStake provides quick processing speeds with low fees when using credit cards or cryptocurrencies. The list of options includes Visa, MasterCard, bank wire transfers, Bitcoin, and more. Cryptocurrency payouts are typically done within the hour.

Mobile Betting and Customer Support: 4.7/5

MyStake optimizes well for mobile devices so you can enjoy seamless loading times regardless of your size. If ever you need help, customer support is available via 24/7 live chat or email support in addition to the FAQ section, which will provide further assistance!

>> Double your first deposit up to $500 when you sign up at MyStake

3. BetOnline – Best Online Sportsbook in Florida for NFL Betting

Pros:

Highly competitive NFL betting odds and markets

A dozen active promotions

Up to $1,000 sports welcome offer

Excellent odds boosters

Cons:

Steep credit card fees

NFL fans, this is the one! BetOnline has been in the industry for 20 years and stands out on several fronts today. One of them is the quality of NFL betting options. The other one is a selection of over a dozen active promotions!

Quality of Odds and Markets: 4.8/5

Are you looking for some competitive NFL odds to bet on? BetOnline is the site for you! On this betting platform, you’ll find a selection of markets that can be tailored to your preferences and strategies.

Teasers, live betting, and futures bets are also available, giving players plenty of options. Don’t forget to check out their exclusive Odds Booster too!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

It pays off to be a new user on BetOnline. Upon registering your account, you can qualify for a 50% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 when making a minimum deposit of $55.

Users can access even more promotions, including the code LIFEBONUS giving them a 25% reload bonus. There are also $25 free bets on in-play bets and player props with associated odds boosters for certain events.

Florida bettors should keep an eye out for the NBA Blue Balls Blowout, too – wherein they can get a max refund of up to $50 if their NBA team loses after leading by 15 or more at halftime.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Depositing money or cashing out is fast and simple through BetOnline – but note that hefty fees may apply with credit card transactions. If cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are more your style, those are also accepted (with fee-free transactions being an added perk!).

Mobile Betting and Customer Support: 4.8/5

No downloads are required here – just launch the site via any mobile device with instant play features, and you’re good to go!

Should you need help navigating BetOnline or have any additional queries, customer service is always available 24/7, ready to assist no matter the time!

>> Grab a $1,000 sign-up offer as soon as you sign up at BetOnline

4. Bovada – Best Variety of Sports Betting Markets in Florida

Pros:

30k+ daily sports markets

$750 crypto welcome bonus

Custom prop bets (through Twitter)

Excellent NBA odds

Cons:

Late betting lines on some sports

Bovada is an excellent choice if you use crypto! Also, it’s the leading destination for bettors seeking variety, with over 30k markets daily.

Quality of Odds and Markets: 4.95/5

When it comes to betting markets, Bovada has you covered. The site offers everything from traditional sports bets, horse racing, and eSports wagers — all with great odds.

The NBA betting section stands out, particularly for its fantastic odds and endless options; you can even enjoy live betting with early cash-out options.

Also, tag Bovada in your Twitter post using the #WhatsYaWager hashtag to get personalized betting odds!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Your first Bovada deposit is rewarded with a generous bonus. You’ll receive a 75% match boost of up to $750 when using crypto or a 50% match of up to $250 when selecting USD.

Both bonuses come with 5x rollover requirements, making them easy to convert into cash! Additionally, referring friends will get you referral bonuses of up to $275 per person and extra promotions throughout the year.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

Funding your Bovada sports betting account is easy thanks to various payment methods like credit cards or Bitcoin (including Bitcoin SV).

Bank/card withdrawals may take up to seven business days, while crypto payouts are usually ready within one hour (may take longer during off-peak hours).

Mobile Betting and Customer Support: 4.8/5

The full mobile optimization available at Bovada ensures users can quickly access the same markets from their phones as their desktop devices.

Plus, their customer support team is always happy to help via live chat, and they have an FAQ section that covers many questions new users might have when getting started on the platform.

>> Claim your $750 crypto welcome boost when you join Bovada

5. BetUS – Most Reputable Florida Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Launched in 1994

BetUS TV for free tips and useful info

Excellent coverage of Big 4 US leagues

Up to $2,500 sports welcome offer

Cons:

Registration is required to check all the markets

Launched in 1994, BetUS is one of the oldest, most reputable online betting platforms in the Sunshine State!

Quality of Odds and Markets: 4.65/5

At BetUS, you can enjoy a broad selection of betting markets, including all the Florida crowd favorites such as football, basketball, and ice hockey. You’ll also find golf and NASCAR options available.

Live betting is also an option as soon as you create your user account. The odds on offer at BetUS are competitive, particularly in major sports categories like NFL and NHL.

And don’t forget to keep an eye out for their Odds Boost feature that could lead to even better returns on certain wagers!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New customers with code JOIN125 will be eligible for the 100% match sign-up bonus worth up to $2,500 with 10x rollover requirements when they make a minimum deposit of $100.

Crypto users get an even bigger boost – promotional code JOIN200 grants them a 150% sports promotion of up to $3,750 plus a casino bonus of no more than $1,250 – bringing the total max crypto promotion sum to $5,000!

However, be aware that there is a minimum deposit requirement of $100 for both deals; this may not be suitable for low-stake Florida sports bettors.

Banking Options: 4.55/5

BetUS offers multiple banking options such as credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Deposits are fee-free, while withdrawals are performed speedily in 24 hours or less, ensuring your funds stay secure when conducting banking transactions on the site.

Debit cards or wire transfers typically take longer (about 7 days) but remain valid banking methods regardless.

Mobile Betting and Customer Support: 4.9/5

On top of its flawless performance across desktop & mobile devices, BetUS also has its TV platform providing professional predictions and free picks to all its members!

Lastly, if assistance is required, customers can contact the website’s agents through live chat or email around the clock.

>> Claim up to $2,500 for joining BetUS

Runners-up:

How We Ranked Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida

Quality of Odds and Markets

We considered the quality of odds and markets available at each online sports betting site in Florida. We looked for everything from the major sports leagues to daily fantasy sports and horse racing.

Bonuses and Promotions

We also noted the bonuses and promotions offered at each online sports betting site. These typically included welcome bonuses, free bets, and reload bonuses that could help your bankroll further.

Banking Options

For the banking options, we reviewed how many deposit and withdrawal methods were available for customers. This includes debit/credit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, bank transfers, etc. We also looked at payment limits, fees associated with deposits/withdrawals, and processing timeframes.

Mobile Sports Betting and Customer Support

We rated the Florida sports betting sites based on the ease of use for their apps or mobile websites and any additional features like live streaming or in-play betting that might be available. Finally, customer support was another important factor. We sought multiple contact options with quick response times, such as live chat or telephone assistance.

Why Is BUSR the Best Florida Sports Betting Site?

For those looking for a reliable and trustworthy sports betting site in Florida, look no further than BUSR. With incredible features, they offer the best all-around sports betting experience. Here are four of the highlights:

The Best Welcome Bonus: BUSR offers up to $2,500 welcome bonus money at a highly generous 150% match rate, making it one of the most rewarding online signup bonuses.

Global Racetracks : BUSR also has one of the best horse racing betting options online, with dozens of global racetracks supported. Moreover, they even offer an 8% horse rebate to help players make some extra cash when wagering on horses.

Dedicated Crypto Promo: Crypto players can use a dedicated crypto promotional offer that gives them up to $100 in bonus money with 1x rollover requirements. This makes it much easier for newcomers to get comfortable with crypto deposits and withdrawals.

Excellent College Sports Coverage: BUSR provides excellent coverage when it comes to college sports as well. These include NCAA basketball and football games from conferences like the SEC and ACC, so you can be sure BUSR’s constantly-expanding college sportsbook offering will always cover your bets.

Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida?

Online sports betting offers many advantages over traditional retail sportsbooks, making it a great option for those looking to make wagers on their favorite Florida sports teams and events. Here are some reasons to ditch the retail sports betting kiosks and bet online!

Odds Comparison : With online sports betting, you have the advantage of being able to quickly compare odds from different sites before settling on one. This allows you to weigh your options and find the best value for each bet you place. Additionally, you can take advantage of better lines or bonuses than what is available at a retail location.

Wide Range of Markets : One major perk of online sports betting is the wide variety of markets available at any given time. Even if your local bookmaker does not offer certain bets, an online site will likely have you covered.

From larger fields on certain bets to special markets like halftime lines and prop bets, there is usually no shortage of betting action available at an online sportsbook.

Ease-of-Use and Time Saved : Placing bets at an online sportsbook takes only a few clicks or taps versus traveling to a physical retail betting location. This saves time and money, giving players more opportunities to find value in their wagers throughout the day.

Security for Funds: When it comes to safety and security, online sportsbooks offer robust protection for players’ funds. All transactions are performed via secure digital channels using encryption technology, allowing customers peace of mind knowing their financial information remains safe and secure while playing at an online site.

Guide to Online Sports Betting in Florida

What Are the Best Online Sportsbooks in Florida?

The five best platforms for online sports betting in Florida today are:

BUSR is the best platform overall for online sports betting in Florida, while MyStake has a cool 3+1 Free Bet promo (it’s also one of the best online casinos in Florida).

BetOnline packs the best NFL betting markets (go Miami Dolphins!), while Bovada has possibly the most daily markets (over 30,000, wow!).

Lastly, BetUS is a highly reputable Florida sports betting site. It was launched in 1994 – how many online sportsbooks can say that?

Which Bonuses Are Available for Sports Betting in Florida?

Three of the best sports betting bonuses Florida bettors can grab right now are:

$2,500 sign-up offer at a 150% match rate at BUSR ($100 minimum deposit)

$1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline ($55 min deposit, 50% match rate)

$500 first deposit bonus at MyStake (100% match rate, $20 minimum deposit)

Are Florida Sports Betting Sites Safe?

The answer to this question is a resounding yes! Many of the best sports betting sites in Florida have been thoroughly vetted by industry experts and customers.

They offer security protocols, financial protection, and fair gaming policies that ensure your safety while enjoying the fun of online sports betting. These sites are also regularly monitored to ensure the latest regulations are followed.

How To Withdraw Money From Florida Sports Betting Websites?

We know figuring out how to withdraw money from sports betting sites can be confusing. So here are the steps you’ll need to take to make a successful withdrawal from any of the online sportsbooks in Florida:

Ensure you have an account with the relevant sportsbook and that your account is verified (this is usually done by providing identification when you register). Choose the method of withdrawal that works best for you – a bank transfer, online payment service (such as PayPal), or debit card. Read any terms and conditions associated with your chosen withdrawal method and ensure you understand them before submitting your request. This includes any fees or limits which may be associated with withdrawals. Enter all the details required for the type of withdrawal you’re making (e.g., bank account and routing numbers for a bank transfer, email address, or recipient ID for PayPal). Submit your request and wait for confirmation from the sportsbook – this could take several days, depending on how busy they are and what withdrawal method you’ve chosen.

If there are no issues with your request, you should receive an approval within a few days, and your funds will be transferred into your account shortly after that. Have a good one!

Which Payment Options Are Available at Florida Sports Betting Platforms?

There are a variety of payment options that can be used on sports betting platforms located in the Sunshine State. Here’s an overview of these payment options:

Credit Cards : Major credit cards like Visa and Mastercard are generally accepted at Florida-based sportsbooks for deposits.

Bank Transfers: Bank transfers are available for depositing money into a sportsbook account in Florida, but you must provide your bank details and verification documents.

Cryptocurrency : Most online betting sites in Florida support cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Sportsbooks in Florida

BUSR: The best Florida sports betting site overall. The horse racing and college sports markets are among the best in the industry, and the $2,500 welcome offer is unbeatable!

MyStake: MyStake offers players to bet on over 40 sports online while packing over 3,500 casino games and a sweet 3+1 Free Bet promo. All new players receive a $500 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate.

BetOnline: The leading sports betting app for NFL sports fans, offering many markets and over a dozen promos. The welcome bonus goes up to $1,000.

Bovada: With over 30,000 daily markets, Bovada allows you to bet on all sports in Florida, including in-state college teams. Crypto players score a cool $750 sign-up deal.

BetUS: A highly reputable sports betting platform launched way back in 1994. The welcome bonus is $2,500 at a 100% match rate.

How to Join Florida Sports Betting Sites

To join online betting sites in the Sunshine State, follow these three steps. We’re using BUSR as an example, but the process is similar for most online gambling sites in Florida.

Register a Sports Betting Account

Visit the BUSR online sportsbook.

Click the red Join button in the top right corner.

Provide the required personal data and follow the 3-step registration form.

Email Verification

You’ll receive a verification link from BUSR via email.

Click the link and log in to your sports betting account.

First Deposit + Welcome Bonus [Up to $2,500]

Enter the BUSR cashier.

Set your payment method and first deposit ($100 minimum deposit for the welcome offer).

Make the payment and claim the 150% match first deposit bonus ($2,500 max)

Bet on sports in Florida, and have a good one!

Tips and Strategies for Florida Bettors Online

Florida sports bettors can access various options for finding the best online sports betting experiences. Here are some strategies bettors of all skill levels can use to maximize their return and ensure they get the most out of their investments.

Research The Teams And Players Thoroughly: Florida bettors should thoroughly research team and player histories before making any sports wagers to make informed decisions on sporting events.

It is important to look at how different teams match up against each other as well as individual players’ tendencies – this information can be used to gain an edge over bookmakers who may not have as much data available.

Take Advantage Of In-Game Betting Opportunities: Sportsbooks in Florida often offer “live” or “in-play” betting options, which allow bettors to place bets on games while they are still being played.

This can be a great way for bettors to capitalize on changing momentum or other factors that may affect the outcome of a game or event, such as weather conditions or player injuries.

Analyze Different Betting Markets: Online sportsbooks offer different betting markets, allowing experienced bettors to find value through arbitrage or hedging techniques.

This strategy involves placing multiple bets across different sites and/or apps to maximize profits regardless of the outcome of any particular event. As opposed to traditional win/loss wagers, this approach is more suitable for advanced bettors looking for a greater return on investment.

Look For Hidden Value In Futures Bets: Futures bets predict outcomes that may not happen until later in the year, such as who will win the Super Bowl or which team will take home a championship ring in March Madness.

These wagers can present unique opportunities for savvy bettors in Florida since sportsbooks tend to underestimate certain teams due to public perception. This allows experienced bettors to exploit value discrepancies before those teams gain momentum later in the season!

Don’t Let the Emotions Carry You Away: Florida sports bettors should always remember that when it comes to betting on sports, it is important that decisions are made based on reason and not emotion.

Even if you have a deep connection to a certain team – such as the Orlando Magic, Florida Panthers, or the Tampa Bay Downs – it is important to avoid making wagers out of loyalty or fandom and instead focus purely on the potential returns of each bet.

Still Looking for the Top Florida Sports Betting Sites?

If you’re still uncertain about where to enjoy online sports betting in Florida, we can say that BUSR is the safest bet for most sports fans in the Sunshine State.

Other top-tier sports betting platforms include MyStake, which has a fantastic 3+1 Free Bet deal waiting, and BetOnline, with loads of bonuses and the best NFL betting markets.

Check out our summary of the best online sportsbooks, read our Florida sports betting FAQ, and bet on sports responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor as nothing's 100% certain. With this in view, we don't have to remind you that "Responsible Gambling" must be practiced at all times. While gambling might come off as fun, it mustn't become a substitute for resolving financial problems.

If you feel you’re nearing the confines of problem gambling or you know someone who is, directing a call to the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 should be your next course of action. With advisors on the ground to deliver excellent advice on gambling-related activities, this entertainment form is sure to become safer for you and your loved ones. Also, the fact that casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 18 and above shouldn’t be relegated to the background.

Check out these websites for free gambling addiction resources:

