Five Most Serious Challenges Facing The Accounting Profession Today

Every profession has its challenges, and the accounting sector is no different.

The accounting profession has experienced some noteworthy changes over the past years; however, challenges are still on the horizon. Thanks to the standard and enlarged use of cloud-based technology, accountants are becoming even more technical in their financial management strategies. Today, the accountant is considered a primary advisor, which proves to be one of the greatest perquisites of this position.

Despite all that, the accounting industry has always been and is likely to remain a cutthroat sector. The prevailing economic and social conditions have had a significant impact on the accounting industry as well. With so many current upheavals and risks to navigate in 2021, it can be tough to look on the bright side. However, CPAs and accountants must buck up and prepare for what lies ahead to eradicate risks and gain an economic advantage.

By now, it is clear that this year bought some bad and good news for the accounting industry, so here is a sneak peek of what challenges to expect in 2021.

Challenge 1: IT literacy

One of the critical roles of an accountant is to not stay in one position and rely on outdated approaches. Today’s accountants need to grow more technical and understand the meaning of cloud-based accounting. More than ever, these systems are getting used both remotely and in offices, and financing is becoming digital now.

For someone who isn’t aware of the everyday operations in accounting, now might be a great time to opt for higher education since virtual learning is on the rise. That said, you can apply for an online master of accounting from a reliable institution and get to learn everything there is about accounting and management.

In light of those above, one of the most significant challenges accounting firms face is using cloud accounting software and operating effectively in a cloud environment. Besides that, the importance of analyzing and storing financial data from numerous business applications is also on a higher role. Accounting professionals need to define the tools they need to create solutions to slam this challenge in the face. And identify what data needs to be tracked to provide an in-depth financial image.

Challenge 2: Remote work

Like many other business sectors, one of the top accounting trends is a desire to work remotely. According to a reliable estimate, 77% of accounting experts would love to work remotely. Still, remote work tends to bring challenges to finance and accounting teams – who for years have accomplished tasks such as month-end closings via long nights in the office. Not just that, remote work also worsens the risk of data breaches.

So how can an accounting firm compensate? For starters, you should focus on establishing financial controls and create a dispersed workforce. Secondly, make use of a classic risk assessment structure to determine which controls may cause damage to the company’s wealth.

Other than that, cloud-based accounting software plays a pivotal role in overcoming the challenges that come with remote work. The technology even outperformed VPNs, so it is vital incorporation.

Challenge 3: Financial reporting

Patching financial leaks continue to be a problem for private and public companies. Accountants are limited in complying with the reporting requirements from the coronavirus pandemic-related government stimulus programs and ensuring spot-on reporting and recording for audits and documentation. Besides that, modifications around disclosure requirements for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) are likely ahead. Accounting groups need to be mindful of the changing regulatory landscape to stay on top of everything.

Challenge 4: Policy changes in taxes

The around-the-clock challenge for accountants is keeping up with the tax regulations. All CPAs and accountants should be mindful of fluctuations and use tax management systems and accounting technologies to manage taxes online. Besides that, accounting professionals need to be familiar with the strategies involved. Utilizing IT solutions around tax filing and accusations is also an excellent way to surpass the competition.

Challenge 5: Client relations

The competition will never cease to be a rising challenge for accounting professionals, whether simply accounting firms of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). With industries’ resources stretched thin following the setbacks given by the coronavirus pandemic, providing accurate accounting insight and a budget-free experience is necessary. Additionally, developing customer relationships based on optimistic client experience is vital. Not only will this help accounting experts provide more effective and better services, but it will also fortify their customer bonds. Moreover, with the help of accounting features, firms can enhance their customer service.

Conclusion

Challenges aren’t complicated – we make them difficult. Just know that preparedness is critical. Therefore, if you intercede now, you will have more control over how these pressures influence your businesses and the openings they will create for you in the market. If you know what you are up against before it strikes your way, you will be well equipped to provide a fruitful response. Moreover, accounting organizations have numerous resources at their disposal nowadays, like remote training, outsourcing services, etc. Therefore, it shouldn’t be difficult for you to take on these challenges like a champ.