FirstEnergy Stadium VIP Box & Suites

One of the most flattering things you can do to yourself is to get a hands-on experience in a FirstEnergy Stadium VIP box. Getting a chance to spend time in a luxury suite at an event is a highly coveted experience. After all, you’ll be entitled to all the best amenities and perks that the venue offers. This will surely make you feel extremely special and turn the whole experience into a memorable one. If you’re a seeker of luxury and indulgence, nothing will offer a better experience than sitting in the comfort of FirstEnergy Stadium suites and enjoying all the benefits that come with it.

How To Buy FirstEnergy Stadium Suites & Boxes

Home to the Cleveland Browns of the NFL since its opening in 1999, FirstEnergy Stadium is a prominent multi-purpose stadium. Here, you’ll be able to catch some of the most exciting games and other non-sporting events. The venue opened as Cleveland Browns Stadium at 100 Alfred Lerner Way between the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway and Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland. The stadium underwent two renovations in 2014 and 2015. The stadium boasts a current capacity of 67431 people with 143 executive suites. So if you’ve been planning on witnessing an event in the lapse of luxury with FirstEnergy Stadium suites, you’re in luck.

Just because there is a wide range of FirstEnergy Stadium suites to choose from doesn’t mean that you should lag behind. The exclusivity of the luxury suites puts them in high demand, and it is only a matter of time before these highly coveted seating options sell out. A lot of people are out there who would do anything to get their hands on these premium tickets for a grand experience. So, you’ll surely have high competition when it comes to scoring tickets to a FirstEnergy Stadium VIP box. Stay ahead of the competition by checking out the upcoming events and booking the suites well in advance.

Every FirstEnergy Stadium VIP box comes with the perk of in-suite catering. But those who order food and beverages will be charged separately for the catering. Another convenient perk of being a private seat holder is the privilege to park at VIP parking spots in the venue. This way, you don’t have to waste time looking for a proper place to park your vehicle before the event. You’ll be able to access VIP parking on either the Red, Orange, Purple, Tan and Yellow lots. Access to a VIP event entrance is also granted to suite ticket holders. These private entrances can be accessed via the Southwest 7UP City Club Entrances and the North Grand Staircase. You’ll also be able to access escalators and elevators from the Club Level to reach the suites.

Some of the perks that come with FirstEnergy Stadium VIP Club seats include private restrooms, in-suite catering, and a dedicated in-seat attendant. If you wish to get the most out of your experience, be sure to grab the opportunity while it is available. Guests with luxury suite tickets will also get a chance to live the best moments at the venue with VIP club access. There are several clubs and lounges on the Club Level that offer distinct features to suit a wide variety of preferences. These clubs include KeyBank Club, Lake Club, 7UP City Club, Hardland Club, and Club 46.

Both FirstEnergy Stadium suites come with similar seating capacities. Go through the various features of each suite to find the preferred seating option. The 200 Level Suite is the lower suite level that comes with 16 tickets, 3 parking passes, and is inclusive of catering. If you wish to fit more than 16 people in your group, you can buy 4 additional tickets. The amenities that come with the suites in this level include plush furnishing, HDTVs, a private restroom, and a kitchenette. Guests in this premium VIP box will get access to the 7UP City Club and Lake Club.

The other FirstEnergy Stadium VIP box is the 400 Level Suite, which comes with 17 tickets and 3 VIP parking passes. The capacity can be increased to a maximum of 23 guests. This premium seating area lies between the 300 and 500 seating sections in the venue. In-suite catering is available along with other tempting perks that include exclusive VIP club access, private restrooms, a kitchenette, HDTVs, and fine furnishings. Since these exclusive seating areas offer some of the best perks, they are one of the highest demanded tickets. So, make sure you get them as soon as you can.

Over the years, many interesting events have taken place in the venue, which includes both NFL games, other sports, and concerts by acclaimed artists. This includes international soccer, high school football, and college football, among others. Notable events include the Ohio Classic and the 2017 and 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. If you wish to make a lasting impression at one of the upcoming events, don’t hesitate to enjoy the benefits of a FirstEnergy Stadium VIP box. It has also been the performance site of many artists like George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Luke Bryan, among others. Get the coveted tickets to FirstEnergy Stadium suites for some of the highly entertaining acts that are about to take place at the venue. Get a dose of the luxurious treatment while attending the concerts of music icons like Machine Gun Kelly, Motley Crue, and Def Leppard.

FirstEnergy Stadium VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do FirstEnergy Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

FirstEnergy Stadium VIP boxes & suites have different rates depending on the type of event, suite level, day of the week, popularity, and more. If you wish to buy single tickets to a shared suite, it can cost between $145 to $799. Suite rentals cost between $3000 to $20000 based on the above factors.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A FirstEnergy Stadium VIP Box Or Suite?

The majority of the suites come with a capacity to accommodate 16 to 23 guests. The 200 Level Suite includes 16 tickets, while the 400 Level Suite comes with 17 tickets. Choose from the available options to find the perfect FirstEnergy Stadium VIP box or suite size to fit your company.