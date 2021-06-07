Fintech Tech Trends in the world of Crypto & Blockchain

Financial technology has experienced dramatic growth in 2020 due to global pandemics. Implementation of Covid-19 prescribing orders around the world means more people than those who start using digital tools to shop, send money, and online banking.

While we are thinking of the struggle of individuals and businesses during this time, we also believe that Fintech is positioned uniquely to help people navigate the world during a pandemic and in the world who will follow.

Financial technology, if you are new in this field, is an online or cellular tool that helps people move money without exchanging physical goods such as cash or cheque.

Credit cards are examples of initial Fintech that we live in every day, while new examples include payments without contact, blockchain, and transaction applications.

What is Fintech? An Overview

Fintech is a porter of terms “finances” and “technology” and refers to any business that uses technology to improve or automate financial services and procedures.

The term is a broad and fast-growing industry serving consumers and businesses. Mobile Bank and Insurance to Cryptocurrency and Investment Applications, Fintech has broad applications.

In this blog, we will discuss the biggest Fintech predictions and trends for 2021. So, without further ado, let’s start.

Top Fintech Predictions and Trends in the World of Crypto and Blockchain

Running parallel with Fintech is the birth of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Even though both are different technologies considered outside the realm of Fintech, there is a free application where all three can work together to provide new types of financial services.

The Fintech landscape changes at lightning speed. With every day passing, we face radical changes in the Fintech industry. This transformation is important because they influence everything related to payments, money, and banking.

The predictions or trends that we mentioned here are of course new. However, their adoption level is seen and we believe that their adoption level will increase rapidly in 2021.

Digital-Only Banks

Digital-Only Banks are banks that provide various virtual banking services such as P2P transfers, international remittances, MasterCard without contact with free transaction costs, and with the ability to buy various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

Digital banks have gained great popularity in a short time. This is the department because it offers maximum comfort to customers by removing boring documents, waiting in a long queue, and the need to visit the bank physically.

Digital banks will only see a large surge in 2021. And this surge will cause a significant decrease in the number of people who visit the bank physically.

Robotic Process Automation

Robot Process Automation (RPA) can be defined as a technology automation process that utilizes software robots or digital workers to automate tasks that are usually done by humans.

The financial services industry has implemented RPA to cut costs and improve the efficiency of the organization as a whole.

Not only this, but financial institutions have also adopted digital RPA workers to automate various back-end office processes such as security checks, maintenance, card processing, and more.

The main benefit of robot process automation is that digital workers can complete these tasks more efficiently and quickly enable financial institution personnel to focus on the main areas such as customer service.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Banks around the world are now looking to combine AI in their operations. In accordance with autonomous research, AI will reduce 22% of the Bank’s operating expenses in 2030.

AI can also be used to manage increased cybercrime by identifying fraud and financial threats. It can also be more centered on customers as AI and ML algorithms can record all interactions with maximum accuracy and accuracy.

AI has shown how useful in managing customers through the latest client service solutions such as chatbots. This is just a matter of time that banks and financial institutions will adopt this technology for the same thing.

Acceleration in Financial Inclusion

Fintech has caused an explosion in the number of investment and savings applications in recent years. Although these applications differ from the approach, each uses a combination of economies and that is easy to introduce consumers to markets.

Although, the users’ penetration for mobile users is quite high in this area which makes it a perfect goal for Fintech and other banking applications without branches.

And this is appropriate, what happens, Fintech solutions such as banking agencies and cellular money play an important role in increasing financial inclusion in this area.

In 2021, this trend is regulated as an innovative technology from the Fintech application that will offer banking facilities to parts of society that have no recreation, weak, and untrained.

This trend will increase financial inclusion by making access to financial services easy, fast, and convenient for those who do not have an account.

Biometric Security Systems

Fintech and Mobile Banking services have brought banks to our fingertips. However, it is also true that he has gathered a lot of security problems because the pattern of the virtual world related to banks is increasing day by day.

This requires the necessary security measures that must be found by the Fintech Company. The biometric security system has emerged as a reliable and very easy measure that pays attention to the next level.

It gives users and institutions confidence that data is safe and protected. That is why biometric identification solutions without contact witness a higher level of adoption in the Covid-19 era.

Final Words

Because we are in mid-2021, we will see all the trends and predictions of Fintech mentioned above make financial services better.

This trend will produce better transparency, faster transaction processing, increased assistance to clients, and increased availability of financial data.

The Fintech Revolution gets an extraordinary attraction with every day passing in 2021. If you are someone who wants to take advantage of it, you can create a FinTech solution that offers consumers a simple, secure, and convenient way of managing finances.