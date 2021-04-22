Find What Elon Musk Said About Real World AI

By Stella Lincoln

The stimulation of human intellect in digital computers and controlled robotic machines that learn from experiences and are encoded to think like humans to solve multifaceted problems in an array of different frameworks and environments is famous as artificial intelligence.

It is an interdisciplinary competence with multiple approaches, but its progressions in mathematical and statistical techniques are creating an archetype shift in nearly every division of the tech industry today.

However, even when AI is remarked as one of the evolving technologies with the most incredible benefits, many tech enthusiasts and business tycoons still consider it a significant threat to humankind and calls for more investigation on its communal consequences. Some of its signatories include Elon Musk, a well-known business executive, physicist Steven Hawkens and director of research, Google, Peter Norvig.

Tesla And SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk Dreads AI

Including Musk, many today think that digital machines will swiftly outsmart humans when real-world AI is achieved. The Tesla CEO and Product Architect, Elon Musk, has indeed made a big name in claiming that the future can get here sooner, but when the ball goes into the court of AI, Elon has very different views. He calls AI the most extensive warning to humanity.

Elon, in an interview, stated: “As AI gets probably much smarter than humans, the relative intelligence ratio is probably similar to that between a person and a cat, maybe bigger.” He also mentioned, “I think we need to be very careful about the advancement of AI”.

His concern, however, is no weird. With machine learning, you cannot teach a self-driving car to identify unusual conditions that come intuitively to humans, like prophesying the movement of a biker, spotting a plastic bag accompanying the breeze on a jammed road. Situations like these are complicated to teach to a robot, says Musk.

Musk thinks we are going towards a more significant mistake by deploying robust AI systems that can result in dangerous conditions for humanity or bring an end to it.

Adopting AI Is Like” Summoning The Demon”; Says Musk

Elon musk compared the embracing of AI to” Summoning The Demon” and stated that robot leadership is more threat to the world than North Korea and could unleash “weapons of terror.”

While reiterating his fears, Musk included that he believes that artificial intelligence can elicit the next world war and would come out to dominate the world. He also warns that those intelligent AI would become everlasting authoritarians from which the world could never escape.

At a National Governor’s Association summer meeting, Musk communicated to the attendees and expressed that he knows, “I keeps sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react because it seems so ethereal.”

One of his statements included that “we need to be super careful with AI as they are potentially more dangerous than nukes”. He also recommends being proactive in regulation than reactive.

He Thinks We Need To Be Very Careful About AI’s Advancement

Musk has an epic saga of voicing severe concerns over the harsh potential of AI. In 2014 he tweeted that AI can be more dangerous than nukes and told his audience AI is the biggest existential threat, and humankind needs to be very vigilant about its advancement.

He stated: “with AI, we are summoning the demon. In all those stories where there’s a guy with the pentagram and holy water, it’s like yeah, he’s sure he can control the demon. Didn’t work out.”

Therefore, he believes in the idea of better-regulated development of AI. To better stay safe than sorry. Even for his own brand Tesla, he wants AI to be better controlled and structured. It is acclaimed that AI organization, co-founded by Musk, has altered its mission of evolving and issuing AI securely and fairly into a secretive company fascinated with image and determined to raise more money constantly.

Corresponding to his statement of being more careful about AI’s advancement, he has been drifting the goal for some government controls of AI for a bit as well.

In 2018, he told Recode's Kara Swisher that we must have a government team that starts with understanding and gaining insight. According to him, the committee should spend a year or two gaining a thorough insight into AI and other technologies that can be a threat or can be dangerous. But AI specifically. After then only the team can come up with protocols to guarantee the securest use of AI.

He later added that he didn’t think if such a team would actually happen.

AI Is The Scariest Problem To Elon Musk

There’s now no doubt to the truth that AI is the scariest problem happening in Musk’s life. He had frequently cautioned that AI would shortly become as clever as humans, and when it does, we ought to be must scare because humankind’s very existence is at stake.

This tech billionaire told The New York times that his experience working with AI at Tesla means he knows what he is saying and has confidence in it. He further said that they proceed near a state where AI is more intelligent than humans, and its nature is the one that crashes humanity in every game. He also mentioned that the time frame is not more than five years, but that doesn’t mean that everything will go into hell in five years; instead, things would get weird and unstable.

If I Had To Guess At What Our Biggest Existential Threat Is, It’s Probably That”, Says Elon Musk On AI

Musk is probably the scariest person when it comes to AI. At Massachusetts Institute of technology’s 100th anniversary, Musk had to ask the questioner to reask his question again as the question before was AI-related. He was so caught up upon it that he missed what the next questioner had asked.

Musk claims AI will outsmart humanity and overtake human civilization in less than five years. While speaking at the bipartisan national governors association in Rhode Island, Musk said that AI and robots will take over everyone's jobs and will do everything better than us.

According to him, AI is the real existential risk to humankind and people not really appreciate that.

He also inquired governors to employ preventative and proactive governmental interference because he thinks it might be too late by the time they are reactive in AI regulation. He knew he sounded alarming but said that the risks are high to allow AI to develop unfettered.

Musk Aims To Protect The World From Evil AI

Elon Musk is working hard to save the world from the AI apocalypse; therefore, he wants the technologies to be developed conscientiously and with the proper insight and oversight. He has asked governments to form teams and look over it, and if they can’t, he is ready to do it himself.

Over the past few years, Elon has invested various resources into tech companies that uphold the liable development of intelligent machinery. However, he is suspected of working on technology that would give humankind a leg up in a possible AI catastrophe.

