Find the Best Betting Sites in South Africa

South Africa boasts of a wide range of bookmakers in the continent, some of which are on the international scene competing with the biggest betting companies in the world. Imagine being a newbie bookie and wanting to wager a few Rands to try your luck, but the saturation of the market confuses you- we can tell you with authority and confidence that we got your back. BettingGuide.com have undertaken an in-depth analysis of all the legal bookmakers in South Africa and developed a top 5 list that will ensure that your betting experience is as effortless as you would want it to be.

Factors to consider when looking for the best betting sites in South Africa

Trustworthiness and reliability of a bookie – The legal standing of the bookie, data privacy, safety of funds, and the level of encryption for the data provided. A reliable bookmarker should also offer on-time customer support and help, be it online or any other method or any other method that could work for the bookie. Variety of markets and activities – how many sports, markets, and activities you can wager on. A bookmaker who allows live betting would one to consider. Payment options – select a company that conveniently allows depositing and withdrawing smoothly. Additionally, look out for the payment options that resonate well with you. Promotions, free bets, and bonus offer – a company that has high bonuses and frequent promotions would be a definite selection as it means you will be able to get more money on your winnings. Customer reviews – what other bookies think of a company is important. Look out for a company that has received high and positive reviews from its users.

Best Betting Sites in South Africa

1. Betway

When it comes to your ability and the safety of a bookmaker then Betway is your right partner. Betty has established itself through its wide range of markets, which range from cricket, and soccer to golf and tennis. They also offer one of the modest odds that can be found in South Africa and the region at large.

The upshot for this bookie is that they have the interests of punters at heart- the statistics they offer are unmatched, backed up by the 24/7 customer assistance to respond to queries instantly. The only concern with Betway is that you may not find their welcome bonus very enticing.

2. Hollywood bet

Having entered the betting market in 2000, and pioneering in online in 2006, Hollywood bet has earned its rightful position as a top bookmaker for a good reason. With its wide networks of physical shops in South Africa and a convenient online mobile platform, you can bet that Hollywoodbet is the future of South African bookies.

The bookmaker prides itself on the variety of betting options for its bookies, allowing you to place a bet on any sport which you could think of. The live casino games, wide selection of Spina Zonke slots games, horse racing and betgames are once that deserve a big kudos. They also offer a wide range of depositing and withdrawing options, making betting as convenience as possible for you.

3. Sportingbet

The purpose of sports betting is to win- and to win big. Sportingbet clearly understood this and provides some of the highest odds in the South African market. They offer their new customers a 100% deposit bonus (of up to R2000), which can be staked in the hundreds of markets that they offer their clients. They have used their 24 years of existence to earn the trust of their punters and also make sports betting fun.

The bookmaker has kept its punters entertained through options like Edit My Bet and Build a Bet, all which add to the thrill of gambling. The live betting option, an incredible mobile app and the wide range of payment methods are some of the features that make this bookmaker stand out among the best. Sportingbet will however need to improve on their customer support.

4. Supabets

If you consider yourself a punter that prefers a South African betting partner with great offers, then Supabets should be the next place for you to place your bets. They not only pride themselves in being a local entity, but also one of the bookies with highest welcome bonus- a whopping 200% of up to R5000. The Supabets welcome bundle on top of the bonus gives new bookies 10 free spins and a R50 free bet for you to wager.

The bookmaker has a wide range of sporting activities, with special focus on Lucky numbers, Casino games and Live games. The best experience for mobile users is that all android platform users can place bets with this bookie even when they have no data on their phones. The only con is that the Supabets app is not available for iOS users.