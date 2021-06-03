Financial Mistakes People Usually Make

By choosing to invest in the future, the wealthy consistently achieve their financial priorities by limiting immediate pleasures and avoiding credit card debt. Anyone can take advantage of their approach. It is necessary to set aside part of the income in a savings account or set up its auto-replenishment while avoiding financial problems. They never miss any opportunity to increase their wealth. They have learned to solve financial problems on their own.

Wealth Without Financial Problems

Wealthy people don’t stop at high-paying jobs. They are constantly choosing ways to improve themselves and their financial situation. The wealthy seek higher wages and promotions, find additional sources of funds, or start their own businesses. While increasing income, they try not to increase spending at the same rate. The same type of person usually invests money in the financial markets.

The wealthy are aware of potential losses and financial problems. However, by regularly investing money, they put long-term economic growth and the magic of compound interest into their service. They don't make emotional financial decisions. Rather than buying and selling assets based on feelings and emotions, financially successful people make informed decisions based on long-term goals and strategies while weighing the pros and cons to avoid financial problems.

The wealthy creates an overarching plan and follows it. They do not pay attention to gossip and recommendations from unverified sources leading to financial problems and self-destruction. It’s not always easy to put aside emotions when it comes to money. This is why it is important to develop habits that prevent irrational decisions. Be ready to wait a day before deciding on a serious financial step or come up with your own set of rules governing new investments (to set a certain threshold for the ratio of the share price to earnings (P / E)).

Frequent Financial Mistakes Everyone Makes

Lack of Financial Cushion

The overwhelming majority of people believe that some kind of savings is completely useless. You will lose everything anyway. So, why save if you can spend everything now and buy some necessary things? Perhaps, at a specific moment in your life, the decision may seem correct but after a while, you may need a certain amount for unforeseen expenses: minor repairs in the apartment, payment for medicine, rent increase, or delayed wages …. How to pay these expenses, if there are no savings at all? The loan may not be disbursed, and it often takes several days or even weeks to receive it.

That is why it is important to remember the first rule: you should always have savings in the amount of 3-6 monthly expenses for an unforeseen event. This way you will solve this financial problem.

Personal Savings Out of the Bank

In the United States, most of the population uses bank deposits and up to 5% are investors in the stock market. The reason is that few people trust some financial instruments preferring to keep their savings at home under a pillow, mattress, a bedside table, etc. In fact, the following type of “investment” gives a guaranteed income minus 10-13% per annum. The reason is inflation. Accordingly, your today’s several hundred dollars put in a nightstand will turn into an insignificant amount with inflation of 10% per year in several years.

The second rule when solving a financial problem is not to keep savings in the house. It is better to place them at least on a bank deposit in order to save them from inflation. Are you afraid of bank failure? Learn that when placing in one bank and revoking its license. You are guaranteed to return your deposit safe and sound thanks to the deposit insurance system.

Incorrect Loan Parameters

When choosing a loan, it is important to remember that it should not add financial problems:

Indicate the currency in which you receive your salary. Most often these are dollars or euros. If you succumb to the temptation to take out a foreign currency loan at a lower rate, you can get a 30-50% increase in monthly loan payments due to currency depreciation. Take a loan without margin (just in case but exactly the amount that you need). We draw your attention to the fact that having taken an extra several thousand dollars, the loan will have to be returned to the bank with a larger amount. Do not delay! Take a loan for such a period that the loan payment is not too low but affordable Therefore, it is better to take a loan in a certain currency, for the most necessary amount and a minimum period so that the loan repayment is up to 20-30% of your income. It is a great opportunity to get rid of your financial problem.

The Pursuit of Profitability

There is no risk-free profit higher than deposit interest. Thus, a higher income in foreign currency is guaranteed to be associated with the risk of losing some or all of your savings. When you see an announcement of guaranteed profitability higher than the interest on the deposit, it is better to bypass this company. Consequently, with a very high probability, it will turn out to be a financial pyramid.

Investing Without Deadline

It is impossible to invest wisely if you do not know for what specific purpose it is being done. At the same time, the goal is not just to earn. The goal should have a timeline, cost, and priority. Only by clearly defining it, you will be able to competently choose suitable investment instruments avoiding financial problems.

If you are investing to save for some important purpose within 1-3 years, then it is better to give preference to bank deposits and highly reliable bonds or bond funds.

If we are talking about a goal in 3-10 years, then, in addition to deposits and bonds, you can add up to 50% of stocks or equity funds to your portfolio. If you invest for 10 or more years, then you can increase the share of shares to 70-80%.