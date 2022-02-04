Every year, tens of thousands of mail order brides from the Philippines decide to have foreign husbands. According to statistics, the highest number of international marriages involve Filipino women and men from the United States (25,6%), Japanese (10%), British (6,5%), Korean (6,5%), and Canadian men.

But how do they find their husbands, and how can men meet real Filipina women for marriage? Is it possible to find a Filipina wife for sale? Find the answers in this guide.

Best dating websites to meet women from the Philippines

1. EasternHoneys—Site with live streams

Overview

A lot of men wonder if it’s possible to meet real Filipina women online, and the doubts are reasonable—after all, some platforms provide only some basic tools like messaging.

EasternHoneys is not one of such websites—it offers a lot of great tools, including live streams. There are also extra special services like contact and meeting requests, gift delivery, and also a swiping feature for those who want to see random profiles of hot Filipino girls.

Pros

Hottest Filipino singles

Detailed profiles

Reasonable prices

Cons

No free trial

Bonus credits are spent pretty quickly

Gifts are expensive

2. TheLuckyDate—a reliable website to meet random Filipino beauties

All the sites that connect men with hot Filipino women fall under two categories: platforms for people looking for marriage and sites for people with different relationship goals.

TheLuckyDate is from the second category—this is a simple, easy-to-use website designed for hot ladies looking for foreign matches and foreign men looking for a date in another country. It’s a global platform, but there are a lot of Filipino ladies registered on this site.

It works pretty much like Tinder—you swipe left or swipe right, browse profiles, and contact women who seem most attractive to you.

Overview

Pros

A lot of hot single Filipino women

Active ladies, many matches

Search by country

Cons

Messaging is pretty pricey

Only two search filters

No video chat

3. AsianMelodies—Website with detailed profiles

Overview

What distinguishes a good dating site from a poor-quality platform. A lot of things, but moderation is probably the most important one. On AsianMelodies, you will hardly find a low-effort, empty profile on this website.

Most Filipino girls have at least five profile photos, some also upload profile videos, and most of them describe themselves, as well as the partners they are looking for. Members can send winks, private messages, stickers, and media files.

Pros

Good navigation, mobile optimization

Filipino women are pretty active

24/7 support

Cons

Members need to pay to interact

Standard users can’t view private pictures

Not all ladies have profile videos

4. CuteAsianWoman—Great site to meet Filipino mail order brides

CuteAsianwoman is one of the sites that work much better for men looking for a Filipino wife and Filipina mail order brides looking for foreign husbands. It’s not cheap, but it’s worth it.

First, most Filipino girls are really motivated to find a decent man so they add a lot of information, photos, and videos. All of them use live chat, some are available for video and phone calls. Members who want to use these special features need to buy credits, but there are also pretty many free tools like advanced search, too.

Overview

Pros

Members can browse profiles for free

Great gift delivery service

Detailed profiles of beautiful Filipino girls

Cons

Calls are pretty expensive

Messaging is available only to paying users

Members can’t watch profile videos for free

5. DateNiceAsian—Platform with a lot of great features including video chat

Overview

The name of this site explains what you as a user can actually expect—DateNiceAsian can help you meet hot Asian ladies, including the Filipina brides.

Generally speaking, it has everything that a good international dating platform is supposed to have—matching services, search, Mails, live chat, pre-made templates of the first greeting messages, video chat, calls, and pretty generous bonuses for the users who’ve just joined the community.

Pros

Good bonuses for new members

A lot of features

Great matching services

Cons

Most ladies are very young (18-28)

Not all Filipina brides speak English

Too expensive for people looking for casual relationships

6. OrchidRomance—site with hottest Filipino women

Overview

What’s special about OrchidRomance? This is the website where you can meet the most attractive Filipino women!

Most ladies are pretty young (20-28 years old) and looking for relationships with foreign men (we recommend reading the information in members’ profiles carefully though—girls in this community may have different relationship goals).

There are also a lot of search filters to find a perfect match, live chat, Mails, winks, favorites—all the pretty standard but useful features that provide a great international dating experience.

Pros

Free advanced search

Most profiles of Filipino ladies are very detailed

The People feature to find random beauties

Cons

Many ladies don’t provide information on their relationship goals

No matching service

Some features like live videos are pretty expensive

7. LoverWhirl—Dating site and a social networking platform simultaneously

Overview

Most websites that connect Filipina women and western men work pretty similarly—there are some common tools like live chat, search with many filters, some special services like video shows, etc.

LoverWhirl has all that and more—it also works like a simple social networking site. Men who join the community can not only use search and find random profiles in the People section but also read the posts and check out the photos published by Filipina girls in the Newsfeed.

Pros

Great website, perfect for beginners

Most Filipino ladies have detailed profiles

Live shows

Cons

No mobile app

Members can’t send messages for free

Members can watch profile videos for free

8. AsiaMe—One of the oldest and most reputable websites with Filipino brides

Overview

AsiaMe is one of the oldest dating sites in the market—it was launched in 1998, and it’s still popular among Asian women and foreign men who want to date them. It has female members in many Asian countries, but most ladies are from Thailand, China, and the Philippines.

Why do people keep using it? For plenty of reasons, actually. First of all, all the profiles of hot Filipino women are verified. Second, there are really a lot of matches looking for serious relationships. Finally, there are a lot of great communication tools—Mails, instant messaging, video calls, gift delivery, and more.

Pros

Great for men looking for Asian brides

Search and matching are free

A lot of useful tools

Cons

Not the best navigation

Some women don’t use a webcam

Not all women write detailed self-descriptions

9. DateAsianWoman—Platform with international call service

Overview

DateAsianWoman is another platform created for men who dream of meeting their perfect Filipino woman. It is a great dating website but there is one important thing to consider—it will hardly work for people looking for casual relationships.

Like many other global websites, it uses the credit system, and different services cost different amounts of credits. There is an excellent call service on the site, but it’s also the most expensive one. Live chat, Mails, video chat are a bit cheaper. Still, if you are looking for a serious relationship with a Filipino woman, it’s worth it.

Pros

A lot of potential Filipino wives

Greeting messages can be sent for free

Fast and free registration

Cons

Credits are not cheap

No unlimited messaging

Can’t browse private photos without paying

10. FindAsianBeauty—International dating site with CamShare

Overview

CamShare or simply put, video chat, is not that important when you are using Tinder or any other regular dating apps or sites. But it’s incredibly important when it comes to international dating.

How do you know that a Filipino woman you are talking with is real? It’s not a problem on FindAsianBeauty—many Filipino girls registered on this site are available for video calls, there is even a sister streaming platform, a gallery with videos, and, of course, plenty of other basic features like messaging, advanced search, gift delivery and more.

Pros

Mobile app for Android and iOS users

Different types of Mails, instant messaging

Friendly and active community

Cons

Some features are pricey

Mobile app is not free

You need some time to get used to the site

Where to find Filipino women for marriage?

Basically, there are two ways to meet a Filipino girl for marriage who’d look for a foreign husband. You can meet them online or in real life, and in fact, both options have their advantages and disadvantages. So, let’s analyze them in more detail.

Offline: How to find a wife in the Philippines

Obviously, if you want to find a Filipina wife, you can just go to the Philippines and meet local girls (by the way, most of them are pretty friendly and attracted to foreigners, so it won’t be that hard to win the heart of a Filipino girl). However, not all men are ready to go to another country and stay there for at least a year just to get an opportunity to meet a Filipino bride.

There is another option, though. There are also the so-called romance tours arranged by the marriage agencies. Here is how it works: a man (if it’s an individual tour) or men (if it’s a group tour) come to the Philippines and meet Filipino brides chosen by an agency at the small local parties. Such trips are great for bachelors who don’t trust online dating sites and ladies they meet there, but they also have disadvantages. First, such tours (especially individual ones) are expensive. Second, agencies don’t give any guarantees.

Online: How to meet Filipino women for marriage using web services

We’ve already listed all the best sites where you can meet Filipino ladies looking for marriage or romantic relationships with foreign men. But how exactly do they work? Actually, the scheme is pretty simple: a Filipino woman sends an application, provides information about herself, proves her identity, adds photos and videos, takes personality tests, and finally creates a profile. A man who chooses this site gets access to such profiles of Filipino ladies, can use search and matching services to find the girls who meet his criteria and contact them using the communication tools like live chat, video chat, call service, etc.

However, we should emphasize that this scheme works only if a man chooses a good, safe, and reputable website to meet his Filipino bride. Choosing a random website may work if you are lucky, but in most cases, such an approach doesn’t work, so you should analyze the available options carefully.

The necessity to analyze the platforms with Filipino wives is one of a few significant disadvantages of finding your love in the Philippines. However, if you make the right choice, you’ll get access to the profiles of the hottest Filipina girls and lots of great tools for a reasonable price. Most men find a perfect Filipino wife within a year, go to the Philippines to meet her in real life, and then get married if they understand they’ve finally found their soulmate.

How much does a Filipino mail order bride cost?

Can a man buy a bride from Philippines? No, it’s impossible. There are no catalogs or anything like that created exclusively for men looking for Filipina for marriage—but there are dating sites where men can find Filipino mail order brides and date them online. Of course, you can’t build a serious relationship on the web, without even meeting in real life, so a man who’s already met a special girl on the site goes to the Philippines to meet his future Filipino wife.

Does it mean you can get a Filipino mail order wife for free? Yes and no. It’s about dating, but international online dating (especially if the services are provided by a good company) costs money. Moreover, trips to another country cost money, too. So, let’s take a look at approximate prices.

Travel cost

How much will you spend on a two-week trip to the Philippines? Here are the main expenses:

Plane tickets—$1,000

Meals—$250

Accommodation—$500

Local transportation—$250

So, you’ll spend about $2,000 on one vacation in the Philippines. But you will hardly decide to get married after one trip, so it would be reasonable to assume that you will have at least two trips that will cost about $4,000.

Online dating cost

It’s more complex when it comes to calculating the cost of online dating. Most international platforms where men can meet Filipino mail order wives use the so-called credit systems—a member buys credits and spends them on any tools he wants to use at the moment. Hence, someone who contacts 20 Filipina mail order brides a month will spend much more than someone who interacts with one Filipino bride. On top of that, the total cost also depends on the particular features he will use, not to mention the fact that sites have different pricing policies.

Still, most men looking for Philippine brides spend about $100 a month on online dating services. We mentioned that most men usually spend a year on a dating website before they decide to meet a Filipina bride in person, so the approximate cost of services is about $1,200.

So, in this scenario, a man who wants to find, date and marry a Filipina woman will spend about $5,000 in total (visa costs not included).

READ MORE: Mail Order Bride Pricing: How Much Does a Mail Order Bride Cost?

How to legally bring a Filipino mail order bride to the US?

Speaking of visas, of course, future Filipino wives need to apply for them to enter the US. There are two visas they can get—a marriage visa or a fiancee visa. You can get married in the Philippines—then the first option is for you, or take a Filipino girl you are going to marry to the US and choose a K-1 (fiancee) visa (most couples prefer to apply to this visa).

You will need to provide a lot of documents, pass some tests, have an interview but most importantly, you will need to prove that you and your bride have met in person within the previous two years and that you really have an authentic romantic relationship. So, we don’t recommend deleting messages on dating sites, photos, and videos—you will need all this to take a Filipino lady to the US.

Another crucially important thing to consider is that a Filipina bride who gets a K-1 visa and enters the United States must marry her foreign husband within 90 days; otherwise, she will be deported from the country. So, this is a serious step to take.

Are Filipino mail order brides legitimate?

Yes, they are. There is a supply, there is a demand, and most importantly, there are businesses interested in satisfying it. As we have already noted, the Philippines is one of the countries with the highest rates of marriage migration—every year, tens of thousands of Filipino brides move to the US, western Europe, Korea, and other countries to get married, and most of them meet their husbands on the web.

Online dating services are legal, marriage brokerage services are legal, and generally speaking, all the men looking for Filipino wives should do to succeed is find a safe, trusted website with real Filipina women.

READ MORE: Mail Order Bride Legality: Are Mail Order Spouse Illegal?

Why are Philippines women seeking foreign husbands?

It’s no secret why so many men dream of marrying Filipino women (by the way, we will talk about the national character in a bit more detail below), but why do gorgeous Filipina brides migrate to marry a foreign guy? Isn’t it just about money? Not really. Here are some real factors that often make local women think of finding a spouse overseas:

Social pressure. Filipino wives Filipino wives get married at a pretty early age , usually before they turn 27. A Filipina bride who fails to find her ideal man by this time feels a lot of social pressure and wants to find a husband, and most local girls know that foreign men are usually more motivated to start a family.

In fact, in the Philippines, men often marry wives and then leave them to establish households with new women without even divorcing. This is not socially discouraged—it’s a common situation, and such men are even considered “machos”. No wonder many local women are looking for more faithful men.

Attraction to foreign men. Many women looking for marriage in Philippines would prefer to date foreign guys. Why? They just consider them more attractive. Some ladies note that western guys look better, are better-mannered, and more successful.

Filipino mail order brides are just single women who, for certain reasons, believe that they can find a decent man abroad. Perhaps you are not interested in girls only from the Philippines:

Why choose a Philippines girl for marriage?

Now you know how to get a Filipina wife, but should you look for her? What can you expect from her? Here are some facts about Filipino girls that can help you understand if you really have a good chance to find love in the Philippines.

Yes, Filipino brides are beautiful. Local girls are incredibly hot, and it would be just wrong to deny that this is one of the main reasons why many men all over the world are attracted to them. Beautiful facial features, gorgeous smiles, hair, and fit bodies make men go crazy, but after guys learn more about Filipinas, they understand that beauty is a catch, but it’s not the biggest treasure they get. Family-mindedness is still trendy. We have already mentioned that many Philippine brides look for foreign husbands mostly because they want to have that happy marriage. For Filipinas, having a husband and children is essential. They are incredibly respectful for their own mom and dads (by the way, meeting Filipino brides’ parents is the most important stage of courtship), they love their siblings, aunts, uncles, and dream of creating their own small family that will become a part of a bigger one. Filipino brides are super sociable. Unlike many other Asian women, women from the Philippines are not super shy—by contrast, they often initiate conversations, express their emotions, actively demonstrate their interest in others’ personalities, want to share thoughts, views, and impressions with other people all the time. Simply put, the chance of meeting an extrovert in this country is very high. In part, this is one of the reasons why they adapt to a new culture pretty fast and easily. The influence of western culture. Speaking of adaptation—the Philippines is a pretty westernized country. It is somewhere in between good old values and modernity, so there is a good chance that a Filipino wife will adapt to new life pretty easily, and the cultural barrier won’t be such a big problem.

These are the most important things that everyone looking for Filipina wife should know. If it is what you’ve always been looking for in a woman, maybe, you can find your dream girl in this country.

Conclusion

Online dating is becoming increasingly popular in the Philippines—over half of all Filipinos use the Internet and online dating apps, and the number rises to 56% among Millennials. Marriage migration rates have always been very high in this country, and the worldwide web took international love to a new level. Nowadays, Philippines women looking for marriage to foreign men use dating sites instead of services provided by the marriage agencies; and the truth is it’s way more convenient and works better for both Filipino brides and foreign men.