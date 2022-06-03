Filipina Wives For Sale: How To Find Filipino Mail Order Brides

Materials provided by mailbride.net

Filipina brides are great indeed, but what exactly makes these ladies so appealing to so many men all over the world? In this article, we’ll find out everything you want to know about gorgeous Filipino women, including the info about their cost as well as how to find Filipino mail order brides. So without any further ado, let us dive in.

1. EasternHoneys

EasternHoneys is one of the best places to meet Filipino brides for those men who value their privacy. Of course, the site requires certain profile verification, but you don’t have to provide too much personal info, which is good for those who want to use the site kind of “incognito.” In general, this service is super easy to register and use, so even if you are an inexperienced computer user, you’ll quickly figure out how everything works. Thus, if you want to find hot Filipino women fast, this website is surely for you.

Features we liked

Fast registration

Convenient messenger

Advanced search

Winks, Likes, and Favorites

2. TheLuckyDate

TheLuckyDate is one of those dating websites that offer both Filipino brides as well as ladies from other Asian countries and not only. Like many other online dating platforms, TheLuckyDate is rather simple to use and offers plenty of cool features. In particular, the site provides such services as chat, sending videos, stickers, convenient search feature, and rather detailed profiles. TheLuckyDate is surely the very website that will help you find a Filipina wife.

Features we liked

Free profile view

Live chat

Ability to exchange videos

Advanced search filters

3. OrchidRomance

If you are a beginner, you probably should start your online dating experience with Orchidromance. This very dating site is simple to use, which makes it perfect for beginners. Plus, the platform has plenty of interesting features, including favorites, winks, gifts and flowers, advanced partner search, email, live chat, real date request, and many more. In addition to that, Orchidromance offers a great variety of Filipino females for all tastes, so meeting your perfect partner is totally possible here.

Features we liked

Real and virtual gifts

Live chat

Winks

Real date exchange

4. CuteAsianWoman

CuteAsianWoman is a legit dating platform with a great reputation, which makes it a great place to meet Filipino women fast and safely. Obviously, CuteAsianWoman offers plenty of features that make the entire online dating experience a lot of fun. To be more precise, the service provides the following features: free registration, advanced search, 24/7 support service, virtual and real presents, flowers, live chat, email, CamShare, as well as many more. So if you are currently looking for a Filipino bride online, make sure to check CuteAsianWoman.

Features we liked

Live chat

CamShare

Flowers and presents

24/7 support service

5. AsianMelodies

AsianMelodies is also a great website to look for hot Filipino ladies. The service has a modern, user-friendly design as well as plenty of cool features such as fast registration, secure payment methods, live chat, emails, advanced search, and more. Apart from that, the site provides an awesome support service that will help you solve any possible issues fast and stress-free. So if you are interested in Filipino mail order wives, make sure to take a closer look at AsianMelodies.

Features we liked

24/7 friendly support team

Live chat

Secure payment methods

Advanced search

6. DateNiceAsian

DateNiceAsian is a reputable and affordable platform that will surely help you find a pretty Filipino mail order bride. Not only does the website offer thousands of Filipino women for marriage, but also lots of cool features that most foreign men enjoy. For instance, DateNiceAsian provides such services as messaging, gifts and flowers, search tools, phone call request, video chat, live chat, support service, as well as many more. Therefore, if you seek Filipino wives, this website is one of the best options for you.

Features we liked

Video chat

Phone call request

Gifts and flowers

Support service

Our Editor’s Notes

“There are many dating platforms where you can find a Filipino girl, but, obviously, not all of them are worth your attention and very few will actually help you meet Philippines mail order brides. My personal favorites are TheLuckyDate and EasternHoneys. The first online dating service is one of the most popular platforms with lots of interesting features, while EasternHoneys is a great site with lots of local women and a 24/7 support team.“ – Asian Countries Expert at MailBride, Toshiki Toda

How to get a Filipina wife online?

As you might have already guessed, the best way to meet Filipino brides is via dating sites. In fact, it’s way faster and cheaper because you don’t have to travel all the way to Manila to try to find a girlfriend there. Plus, on dating platforms, pretty much all Filipino ladies are interested in meeting someone, which significantly improves your chances of finding a girlfriend or even meeting the love of your life. Certainly, beginners are rather hesitant about using dating sites for a huge variety of reasons, and this is totally understandable. Plus, most beginners do not know how to use those services, which is also pretty stressful. This is why we decided to make a little guide for you in order to help you take your first steps in online dating. So here they come:

Select a reliable dating site (you can use one of the services we talked about above) Sign up and complete your profile with the info about yourself as well as some photos Browse hot Filipino women and look for the best partners using advanced search filters Once you have found Filipino girls for marriage who attract you the most, message them and start flirting with them After a few weeks of communication with Filipino mail order brides, you’ll most likely will be ready to select the one (or maybe more) Philippines girl whom you’ll take on an actual date During the date, get to know your potential girlfriend better to make a decision whether to date her or look for someone else Start dating your Filipino woman Whenever you are ready, pop the question and make your dream of having a Filipina wife come true

As you can see, finding a Filipino bride is not that difficult if you use the right service. So leave all your fears and doubts behind and start going towards your dream.

How much does a Filipina mail order bride cost?

Certainly, many of you wonder, “How much does a Filipina wife cost?” Well, this is a rather difficult question, but we’ll try to give you the most accurate answer. First of all, we want to clarify that you cannot buy a Filipino bride simply because selling people is illegal. In fact, by “the cost of Filipino mail order brides” we mean the amount of money you’ll spend on dating websites as well as other related expenses. So let’s try to figure out the cost of Filipino women for marriage based on the prices on the three most popular dating sites.

EasternHoneys

EasternHoneys uses a credit-based payment system, which means that members use the credits to purchase certain services. So let’s take a look at the EasternHoneys pricing:

$2.99—20 credits (first payment only)

$9.99—20 credits

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

So what can you spend these credits on? Here are some offers:

Live chat: 2 credits per minute

Mails: 10 credits for the first mail and 30 credits for each consequent one

Profile videos: 25 credits per video

Real date request: 625 credits

TheLuckyDate

Just like many other dating sites, TheLuckyDate uses a credit system. However, the service offers only one credit package, which is 2,000 credits for $2.99. You can use those credits to get the following services:

Live chat—200 credits per 1 minute

First message—1,000 credits

One message—3,000 credits

CuteAsianWoman

Last but not least, CuteAsianWoman. This dating site also utilizes a credit system. The prices on the credits are the following:

$3.99—2 credits (first payment)

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

On CuteAsianWoman, you can spend the credits on:

Reading and/or sending emails—1 credit

Live Chat—0.5 credits per five minutes (emojis, stickers, and photos cost additional credits)

CamShare—0.6 credits per minute

Call Service—1 credit per minute

As you can see, meeting Asian women via dating platforms is not as expensive as many people think. On average, men spend about $150-$200 per month on dating sites’ subscriptions.

At the same time, if you are thinking of serious relationships, you will most likely want to meet your Filipina bride in real life, which also costs some money. For example, a round trip from New York to Manila will cost you at least $1,300. Accommodation will be about $40-$90 per night. Food, transportation, and entertainment will cost you around $50-$60 per day. However, note that these are the prices for budget traveling and, in case you prefer business class, 5-star hotels, fancy restaurants, and expensive cars, you will spend way more money. Finally, you will probably want to give your Filipino mail order wife presents and flowers, and that might be pretty expensive too.

How to avoid mail order bride scam?

Unfortunately, dating Filipino girls online is not 100% safe since there are many fraudsters on pretty much all dating websites. However, if you are careful enough, you can avoid getting scammed. So how to meet a Filipino girl safely and stress-free? Here are some tips and tricks for you:

Sign up only on reliable mail order bride websites that have a good reputation and positive users’ reviews Don’t fall for free dating platforms that promise you to find hot Filipino girls in no time; usually, those sites are scams Pay attention to the site’s design; legit services usually have up-to-date and user-friendly designs Never send your money to users who beg for it; real Filipino brides don’t beg for money Avoid giving away your credit/debit card info (passwords, CVV codes, etc.) to strangers even if they threaten you or try to convince you that they are bank workers If you feel like you are chatting with a bot or fake account, ask for a video chat to figure out whether you are spending the credits on a real Filipino bride or a fraudster Real Filipino girls are rather shy, which is why you should be extra careful with the ladies who seem to be too active and pushy

As you can see, these rules are super simple, yet they can save you from so much stress. So while looking for Filipino brides, remember to follow them, and you’ll get the best online dating experience.

Why are Filipina brides looking for foreign husbands?

Many Western men wonder why Filipina women are looking for foreign husbands. Well, there are many reasons why these girls want to find a husband abroad. Moreover, each Filipino lady has her own unique reason for looking for a foreign partner. So let’s take a brief look at some of the most popular reasons why these girls want to marry Western men.

Single Filipino girls seek true love. Believe it or not, love has no borders, which is why millions of people worldwide (including the Philippines) are looking for their true love abroad.

Most Filipino ladies aren’t satisfied with what local men can offer them . This reason is pretty simple—these girls simply want more than local men can give them.

Philippine women like the American lifestyle and pop culture . Many girls in the Philippines are raised on American pop culture, so they want to move to this country and live the American dream.

Moving to the United States gives these women more education and career opportunities . Everybody knows that America is a free democratic country with equal opportunities for people of all genders, so girls from the Philippines want to move to this country.

They are sexually attracted to American men . Well, some women have a sort of fetish for American men, which is also a reason why they are looking for Western guys.

Obviously, there are many other reasons why Philippines brides are interested in Western men, but we think that you should discover those reasons yourself while chatting with charming Filipino brides online.

Why take a Filipina woman for a wife

Marrying Filipino women is a dream come true for many European and American men, but why exactly are Filipina women so popular among Western men? Well, let’s talk about the main reasons to marry Philippine brides and answer this question together.

Filipino girls are loyal to the very end . For these ladies, family is the greatest treasure, which is why they will never threaten their family for a meaningless fling. Of course, we do not claim that all Philippines girls are 100% loyal, but in most cases, you can be totally sure in your Filipino wife’s faithfulness.

A Filipino bride is the very person you can rely on . This woman is an amazing partner who will always be on your side no matter what. Such a wife will support you when you are at your worst as well as share happy moments with you. A Filipino bride is the partner you can be sure of, and this is one of the main reasons why Western men like dating Filipino girls.

Philippines brides are obedient . These women are raised in a patriarchal culture, which explains their respect for men and humble behavior in the presence of men. An average Filipino wife obeys her husband and does everything he says. Therefore, if you feel like such a woman is your type, a Filipino mail order bride is surely the right choice for you.

Hot Filipino ladies are hard-working . Believe it or not, many Filipino brides are rather hard-working and career-oriented. As a matter of fact, 95% of local women in the Philippines are employed , which is a pretty impressive number, especially for Asia. So if you are attracted to career-oriented ladies, you should definitely consider Filipino brides.

Filipino brides are gorgeous . Among all the Asian beauties, Filipino ladies are surely the hottest. Filipino mail order brides are indeed mind-blowingly beautiful, and no one can argue with that.

Beautiful Filipino brides are smart . Probably you have already heard about the notorious intelligence of Asian girls, well, it’s not a myth. Philippines mail order brides are indeed super intelligent. So if you are attracted to smart women, a Filipino wife will no doubt make you happy.

There are many reasons to marry or at least try dating Filipino mail order brides, so leave all your fears and doubts behind and give it a shot.

F.A.Q. about Filipina wives

How to buy a Filipina wife?

First of all, as we have already mentioned above, you cannot purchase a Filipino mail order bride, and by “buy a Filipino wife,” we mean the process of finding such a woman via a dating service. So to buy a Philippines girl for marriage, you should head to one of the reliable Filipino dating sites we mentioned above, sign up, and look for young Filipino brides. Everything is simple as it is.

What should you expect from a Filipina mail order wife?

Many foreign men don’t know what to expect from a marriage with a Filipina girl, but no worries, we’ll tell you everything. As a rule, marriages with Filipino mail order brides are smooth and quiet. Local girls rarely argue with their husbands and usually fully obey them. So if you strive to have a quiet family life, Filipino wives are perfect for that.

How to find a Filipina wife as an American traveling in the Philippines?

Obviously, Americans can find a Filipino woman not only on dating sites but also in real life. To meet local women, you have to travel to Manila, visit various crowded places, and try to introduce yourself to the girls you find attractive just like you would do it in the United States. Of course, it’s more challenging, time-consuming, and expensive than finding Filipino mail order brides via a dating site, so we recommend using dating platforms.

How to bring a Filipina wife to the US?

If you want to bring a Filipino woman to the United States, you will have to pay for all the traveling expenses and the visa documents for your beloved. On average, visa documents cost around $800-$2,025. In general, bringing Filipino wives to the United States is not that difficult; the only thing you might have to struggle with is visa documents, but if you have a good lawyer, you won’t have to deal with lots of paperwork by yourself.

Do Filipina mail order brides leave you when they come to the United States?

Some people believe that Filipino wives leave their American husbands as soon as they have a Green Card or citizenship. Of course, everything is possible, and we cannot claim that all Filipina girls are honest and won’t use you to get into the United States. But, as our experience shows, most mail order brides from the Philippines are looking for serious relationships, and most likely, your girlfriend or wife won’t leave you once she is in the U.S.

How to live with a Filipina wife?

Well, unfortunately, we cannot answer this question simply because only you can decide how to live with your wife. However, we can give you a piece of advice that might significantly improve the life with such a woman: make sure to respect your wife’s culture, traditions, and family because these things are extremely important to her.

Conclusion

Mail order brides from the Philippines are surely worth your attention. These ladies are beautiful, smart, reliable, loyal, and simply perfect for marriage. Luckily today, thanks to the modern dating portals, meeting Filipina girls is super easy, so you can definitely make this dream of yours come true. Well, why don’t you leave this article, head to one of the sites we talked about above,

