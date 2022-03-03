Feel Good Contacts – Helping You Save With ‘Price Match Guarantee’

Feel Good Contacts are an online eyewear retailer of contact lenses, eye care, glasses and sunglasses. Rated no1 contact lenses supplier on Trustpilot, they are renowned not only for their excellent customer service but also for selling top branded contact lenses for the cheapest prices in the UK. They even have a ‘Price Match Guarantee’ to ensure they won’t be beaten on price.

Their Price Match Guarantee promises that should customers find their contact lenses cheaper elsewhere, they will happily price match and refund the difference. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps to obtain your price match. This includes making sure that the item you have found elsewhere is not discounted and is available from a valid UK website with a UK-based distributor. Then simply note down all the product details including the price, prescription, name of the seller and URL of where you found the product before contacting Feel Good Contacts who will process the order of your product over the phone and apply the appropriate discount. It really is that easy and you can learn more by visiting their website.

The Price Match isn’t the only way in which Feel Good Contacts can help customers save money. They also offer a first order discount of 10% and a student discount of up to 16% on first orders for those who are in full time education.

In addition to offering unbeatable prices on contact lenses and eye care, Feel Good Contacts also offer reward points on every purchase. For every pound that customers spend on their baskets, they earn twenty reward points. These reward points go straight into their account and can be redeemed immediately across all products at Feel Good Contacts. Customers can choose to save their reward points for a greater saving on a future purchase or use them straight away to get money off their next order.

Feel Good Contacts triumphs over other eyewear retailers by offering optimal convenience too. Their Auto-Replenish service is one way in which they do this by offering a quick and easy way for customers to receive their contact lenses on a regular basis without having to go online and re-enter their orders. Customers simply have to choose their contact lenses and any additional products they wish to receive and opt into Auto-Replenish at checkout. They can specify set intervals at which their orders will be sent out. The minimum being every 15 days.

There are many benefits of Auto-Replenish including 5% off all orders. In addition to this, customers are free to cancel whenever they like. Auto-Replenish is great for those with specific prescriptions as it ensures that your prescription will always be in stock when you opt into this quick and easy system.

Should customers not wish to opt into Auto-Replenish, they can still benefit from receiving their contact lenses and eye care quickly. Feel good Contacts offers fast next day delivery on orders placed as late as 11:59pm.

You can expect to find 98% of all lenses at Feel Good Contacts, including popular brands for daily wear such as Dailies total 1, 1 Day Acuvue Moist, Focus Dailies All Day Comfort and Dailies AquaComfort Plus, amongst popular monthly brands such as Biofinity, Acuvue Oasys and Air Optix Aqua.

In addition to this, you’ll be pleased to find optician own brand contact lenses at Feel Good Contacts for up to 50% cheaper. What you may not be aware of, is that many high street opticians simply repackage the same contact lenses with their own branding and charge up to double the price. Feel Good Contacts, on the other hand, source their lenses directly from the manufacturers which enables them to offer a fair and much cheaper price.

Feel Good Contacts also have their own branded contact lenses and eye care range comfi. The comfi family includes premium contact lenses which cater for a wide range of prescriptions. You can also find comfi contact lens solutions and eye care products, all available at the most affordable prices without compromising on comfort or quality. Whether you’re looking for daily disposable contact lenses or monthly contact lenses, you’ll be sure to find them in the comfi range. Those looking to add a stylish update to their eye colour can even benefit from coloured contact lenses such as comfi Colors 1 Day. Available in 5 colours, including Divine Green, Gorgeous Brown, Sweet Hazel, Timeless Grey and True Blue, these lenses offer a natural colour blend suitable for both light and dark eyes.

So, if you’re looking for top quality contact lenses and to save money on your eyewear, look no further than Feel Good Contacts and take advantage of their Price Match Guarantee amongst many other money-saving benefits the brand has to offer. If you already placed an order online before requesting a Price Match, you won’t need to worry as you can still enjoy a refund of the price difference. All you need to do is get in touch within 5 working days of making the purchase for your Price Match to be valid.

If that all sounds too good to be true, read their 45,000 plus Trustpilot reviews and find out why they have been rated 4.9/5 by a loyal customer following who praises them for their excellent services and price points.