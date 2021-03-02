Fascinating Kratom Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

As of 2016, the estimated annual revenue from Kratom businesses was slightly over $1 billion with about 10,000 kratom vendors serving the masses. If you’ve got an entrepreneurial mindset, then you’ve probably jumped into this lucrative industry.

However, a few months after launching, most kratom business owners begin facing startling realities. Running a kratom business is harder than you might think. You need to think outside the box to wade the hurdles, build your brand, and ultimately grow your kratom business.

Kratom is booming globally because of its promising therapeutic effects. It can ease pain, help with opioid withdrawal, improve mood and overall quality of life. Although studies are still limited, testimonials from users are attracting more users. It’s non-opioid and more affordable than pharmaceutical drugs.

However, authorities are not taking it. The FDA treats kratom like cannabis, which makes its marketing tough. Although it’s still federally legal, the FDA is cracking up on social sites and major online retailers. Some states have even banned kratom, limiting its distribution.

Are there ways you can overcome the challenges in the kratom business? Yes. But the truth is, it needs extra creativity. In a post-covid hit world, buying and selling online is becoming a norm. Many people want to buy kratom online, and you can take advantage of this opportunity to grow your business.

Here are interesting tactics you can implement in your business and see it grow over time.

1. Develop and Optimize Your Website

Astonishingly, about 36% of small businesses don’t have a website. If you’re one of them, then you are losing potential customers to your competitors. A kratom business website is an excellent way to market your business, build credibility and create a positive impression about your business.

However, it’s not enough to design a website, then sit and wait for traffic. Your website needs to be highly functional and offer a great user experience to visitors. If it doesn’t meet their expectations, they’ll simply look elsewhere.

For better leads, conversions, and performance, you must:

Improve the load speed to less than 2 seconds ( faster than 75% of the sites

Make it mobile-friendly

Design it to allow easy navigation

Simplify the message

Use clear images

Use attractive call to action

2. Invest in Organic Search Traffic

Most visitors who end up on your site begin by searching on Google. When they visit your site and find engaging content and products, they are likely to come back, buy and even become returning customers. But there are over 30 million sites for small businesses in the US. The competition is stiff, and improving the search engine ranking of your kratom brand is the only way out.

That means using effective search engine optimization (SEO) techniques. Your goal is to make your site relevant to Google by improving its architecture, keyword optimization, and providing niche relevant content.

Ideally, you want your brand to appear on the first page when someone searches for “kratom seller near me” or for the specific products you’re selling. How effective your SEO campaign is will determine how visible your store is on the search engines.

Try these SEO techniques to boost your ranking:

Use long-tail keywords

Include infographics, images, & videos

Build high-quality backlinks

Publish relevant content and update regularly

Focus on long contents

There are many SEO tools out there to implement and grow organic traffic. However, make sure to stick to white hat techniques and optimize content for the reader, not just for the search engines.

3. Organic Social Media Marketing

With over 70% of the US population on social media, it’s the best place to meet your target customers. But Kratom being within a grey area, the DEA and giant social media platforms prohibit kratom ads.

Creativity plays a significant role in putting your message across without violating the policies. For instance, don’t focus on making health claims. Instead, teach about kratom. Get your audience speaking about it. By liking, commenting, and sharing your posts, they promote your brand.

4. Influencer Marketing

If you don’t have many followers, you can take advantage of influencers. These are people with a wide audience base. You can pay them to promote your kratom business or give them free products in exchange for shout-outs.

5. Email Marketing,

Email marketing is perhaps one of the most effective digital marketing strategies. Unlike other methods, you can reach out to customers interested in your kratom products. Plus, it’s easy; just build an email list, craft compelling messages and offer incentives like discounts.

Conclusion

These five tactics will go a long way in helping your business grow. However, even as you implement these strategies, remember that customer satisfaction is key. The best way to achieve that is by offering quality products that meet their expectations. You also want to provide reliable services and respond and resolve their concerns on time.

Additionally, although kratom is federally legal, comply with their recommendations and state laws. The last thing you want is FDA and other respective state authorities coming after you.

If you can overcome the challenges in marketing your products, you can see your sales grow. With kratom’s rising demand, many customers are seeking your products. That means enormous opportunities for you only if you can satisfy your customers.