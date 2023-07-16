FanDuel Extends Deal as WTA Gaming Operator

FanDuel has moved to consolidate its stellar reputation in the sports betting world by agreeing to an extension to its deal with the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association). This means that the sportsbook and casino will continue to be the WTA’s gaming operator for the tour in North, South, and Central America.

Tennis is proving to be one of sports betting’s big winners of late, with a great deal of money wagered on events worldwide, and the deal is one that’s been welcomed by WTA president Micky Lawler, who stated;

“Our FanDuel extension represents the WTA’s continued commitment to innovation,”

“As we continue to diversify how fans consume and engage with sports, we are pleased to have a gaming operator that not only shares our vision of strengthening the exposure of women’s tennis, but is also dedicated to developing standards and responsible gaming practices that allow fans to play in a fun and safe way,” Lawler added.

It’s a deal that also greatly excites the management team at FanDuel, with Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Clifton Ma, commenting;

“This partnership has given us the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the WTA to develop new and exciting products that increase the engagement and excitement of women’s tennis,”

“FanDuel is committed to supporting women in sport and this partnership has been a key pillar of that commitment as we work with the WTA to celebrate key women’s initiatives through unique storytelling opportunities.” Ma concluded.

In the latest WTA event, the tennis world was shocked as Czech Republic star Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon’s women’s singles title, the 24-year-old defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4, meaning that Tunisian has now every one of the three major tennis finals she’s reached.

As for Vondrousova, she was unsurprisingly ecstatic with her display;

“I don’t know what is happening – it is an amazing feeling,”

She arrived at the tournament, held in London, wearing a cast on her wrist following surgery, with a second operation seemingly one that would prevent her from even taking part in the major tournament;

“The second one was really stressful – I couldn’t watch tennis,”

“I was really sad. I didn’t play for six months. I had a cast on for three months. I couldn’t do much.”

“I was playing good tennis beforehand, and it happened – I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not going to stay healthy and return to my previous level.’”

“When you come back you never know what to expect.”

The WTA tour now moves to Nice, with the Hopman Cup set to get underway in mid-July.

