Sports betting has long been a part of Filipino sports fans’ culture. Normally, fans who are supporting opposing teams will bet on who will win a game or a series. This then evolved and eventually included more variety of stakes, that is now being capitalized on online sports betting sites.

Online sports betting is legal in the Philippines and you can find a good number of credible and trustworthy betting websites. Aside from the many lines, odds, and stakes, bettors can stake their money on, there are also plenty of major sporting events in many online casino sportsbooks that you can choose from. All of these online establishments that are domestically based offer services to foreign players, while residents can still legally place bets in offshore betting sites.

Both local and foreign bettors have fully exposed themselves to the online sports betting landscape of the Philippines. If you’re interested in doing so yourself, then you need to learn about it first. This article will highlight facts about online sports betting in the Philippines.

Sports you can bet on

Part of being an avid sports bettor is your favorite sports, your favorite teams, and athletes. Most avid bettors started with betting lines on their favorite sports in different sportsbooks. What follows is the list of sports that you can bet on through different sportsbooks on different online betting platforms.

There are hundreds of available betting lines in a Philippine sportsbook. They are all updated frequently in accordance with recent fixtures in sports.

Wagers that you can place

These are the common types of wagers that you can place in online sports betting in the Philippines.

Parlays

Props

Point Spread Bets

Futures

Teasers

Pleasers

Totals (over/under)

Moneyline

Each wagering type has its own rules and payout levels. These levels increase in proportion to the incurred risk or what is at stake. A parlay belt could pay you out more than a standard point spread bet. Details of each wager can be found on the sportsbooks of the site that you’re on.

Before diving into wagers that have higher risks such as parlays and futures, it is encouraged that you stick to wagers that are not that risky like prop and point spread bets, especially for beginners.

Ways to fund your sportsbook account

There are several deposit options available for Philippine sportsbooks. The most common methods are credit/debit cards, wire transfers, prepaid solutions, e-Wallet services, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Currency exchange services are available in most online casinos and sports betting sites.

Wrapping up

Online sports betting in the Philippines is mostly the same as other forms of sports betting in other countries. What’s different are the sporting events that you can bet on. Some sites might have more than the others, while some have different ones. But what remains the same is the same thrill and excitement that you can feel when winning a bet, which will never get old regardless of wherever you do it online.

