Explore All About UPSC Examination Here!

You should be aware of UPSC if your ideal profession is an elite position in the Central Government, such as IAS or IPS. The UPSC optional subject online coaching is in charge of hiring for the highest level positions in the Central Government.

Typically, the Union Public Service Commission only hires for Group-A and a select number of Group B level bureaucratic positions. Several commissions and agencies oversee the recruitment for Groups C and D.

To choose applicants for top government positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS, the UPSC, India’s federal agency, administers tests like the Civil Services Exam (CSE). Both the civil services and the defense services recruit candidates through UPSC.

What Tests Does The UPSC Hold To Select Candidates For The Civil Service?

Engineering Services Examination (ESS) Civil Services Examination (CSE) (ESE).

Examining Indian Forestry Services (IFoS).

Examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

(IES/ISS) stands for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

Exam for both geologists and geoscientists together.

Services Medical Combined (CMS).

Exam for Special Class Railway Apprentices (SCRA).

To choose an Assistant Commandant (Executive) in the CISF, there will be a limited departmental competitive examination.

What Examinations Are Being Used By UPSC To Pick Candidates For The Defense Services?

Exams for the Naval and Defense Academies – NDA & NA (I).

Exams for the Naval and Defense Academies – NDA & NA (II).

Exam for the Combined Defense Services – CDS (I).

Exam for the Combined Defense Services – CDS (II).

UPSC Civil Services Examination – A Brief Overview

The Civil Services Examination is one of the most well-known exams provided by the Union Public Service Commission (CSE). Despite being UPSC optional subject online coaching, for roughly 24 top government agencies including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, etc. It is popularly referred to as the “IAS exam.”

Three phases make up the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). They are as follows:

Examination Initial (objective)

Primary Exam (written)

Interview (personality test) (personality test)

The examination period lasts around 10 to 12 months (usually from June month of a year to June month next year when the results are announced).

How Should I Get Ready For The UPSC CSE?

Candidates’ chances of succeeding in the UPSC Civil Service Exam can be greatly increased with enough instruction and practice.You may pass the IAS test in this internet age by UPSC best online classes.

Step 1: Enroll in the ClearIAS Online Classroom Program (ClearIAS Classes)

Step 2: Create Notes Using ClearIAS Classes

Step 3: Conducting Your Research (Learn ClearIAS Notes, NCERT Textbooks, and Standard Textbooks)

Step 4: Take the online ClearIAS Prelims mock exams

Step 5: Pass the ClearIAS Mains Mock Exams. Improve your ability to write answers

Step 6: Study the elective subject

Step 7: Attend the ClearIAS Interview Program

Please take note that after you enroll in the ClearIAS Online Classroom Program (ClearIAS Classes), you will receive thorough instructions and one-on-one mentoring about every aspect of UPSC preparation.

What Is The UPSC Exam Syllabus?

The UPSC Civil Services Exam consists of three stages: the preliminary exam: the objective test, the written test, and the interview.

Prelims: There are two required 200-point papers in the preliminary test (General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II). The questions will be of the objective, multiple choice variety. The prelim scores will only be used to determine eligibility for the main test; they will not be used to determine final rankings.

Mains: Although there will be nine papers in the written test (main), only seven of them will be used to determine the final merit ranking. The candidate must obtain the minimum marks required by the commission each year for the other two examinations.

Interview: A Board will interview the candidate as they are looking into the candidate’s professional history. He or she will be questioned on topics of broad interest.

The Preliminary Exam’s scores are not factored towards the final ranking. Candidates are chosen for the Main Exam through a screening process called Prelims. Only a candidate’s performance on the Main Exam and Interview determines their ultimate Civil Service Exam rank. The main test is for 1750 points, while the interview is worth 275 points.

Having said that, passing the preliminary exam without enough preparation is difficult. The Union Public Service Commission only invites the top 3 applicants out of 100 to take the Main test.

How To Find Your UPSC Exam Skills?

The following are the areas one should pay attention to:

1. Quantitative vs. Qualitative

Do you manage your time efficiently?

Even if everyone has the same 24 hours each day, some people are nonetheless able to study more efficiently. Time management is a life skill, and developing your ability to prioritize tasks may be quite beneficial. It’s up to you to manage your time wisely and make the most of the time you have.

2. Reliance On Institution

A coaching institute undoubtedly offers useful materials and references, but relying only on it might limit your ability to form your judgments and develop your intelligence and other skills. To get around it, the sole option is to read newspapers or journals. After all, it’s accurate to say that tomorrow’s leaders are today’s readers. Therefore, keep feeding your curiosity.

3. Proficient In Optional

If you carefully and strategically pick your optional subject, 500 marks might be pretty simple to capture in your final score. By saving you time, having prior knowledge of your optional subject can speed up and simplify the procedure. However, if that is not the case, then preparation will be sufficient if you have a sincere interest in the particular optional topic you pick.

4. Solid Groundwork

There is a lot of material to cover when preparing for the UPSC best online classes and during this time, it is possible to lose sight of the fundamental ideas covered in the NCERT textbooks. In reality, you don’t need to worry much about its validity or updating because it’s the most trustworthy source for supporting the hypotheses.

Wrapping Up

The broad UPSC Syllabus and the exam’s paper format test candidates’ aptitude, deductive reasoning, reading comprehension, and writing abilities at various points during the examination from UPSC best online classes.

It primarily assesses applicants’ eligibility for positions in public administration and, as a result, involves a test of their knowledge of numerous fields, problems, and difficulties faced by the nation and the rest of the globe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the UPSC Civil Services Examination?

Ans. The Civil Services Examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. This exam is conducted to recruit candidates for Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services, and other central services posts as per the rules determined by the government of India.

Q2. How many stages are there in the UPSC exam?

Ans. There are three stages involved in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which are given below:

Preliminary stage

Mains stage

Interview/ Personality Test

Q3. Is it necessary to practice the previous year’s question papers?

Ans. Though it is not mandatory to practice the previous year’s questions. Practicing them will add value to your preparation. There are many benefits of practicing PYQs, such as familiarity with the exam structure, helping students track overall performance, better time management, making aware of drawbacks, and acquaintance of confidence in a subject.

Q4. How many previous year question papers an aspirant has to attempt?

Ans. Well, there is no specific number to it. However, it depends on the aspirant. If you feel confident and satisfied, then you do not need to solve many PYQs, but if you are in doubt, solving them will provide you an insight into your preparation.