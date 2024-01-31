Executive Alumni Profile – Michael Diarra, ’22 – Based in US, is from France

As an Executive MBA student at Booth, Michael Diarra, ’22, found the tools he needed to launch his own business.

Michael Diarra, ’22, spent many years in corporate America, working his way up to senior leadership roles before joining the federal government as a senior risk management executive. However, Diarra, born in France, moved to the United States as a young adult and always dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur. In 2020, he joined Chicago Booth’s Executive MBA Program in Chicago.

At Booth, he found the tools and support he needed to launch his own company, C-Thru-AI, a SaaS platform that helps A.I. developers navigate the complex regulatory compliance process. The startup won Booth’s 2022 Global New Venture Challenge (GNVC), a global venture competition for Executive MBA students at Booth. As part of the award, C-Thru-AI won $50,000 in investment funding.

“My personal ROI is threefold: the network, the tools, and the reputation,” Diarra says. “As an entrepreneur, I see myself using the tools that I’ve learned through the program every day.”