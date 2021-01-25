Exciting Shopping Opportunities With Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been seeing a lot of traction lately. The cryptocurrency recently hit an all-time high in its price, the Bitcoin trading market is booming, and new ways for users to obtain Bitcoin have made their way onto the scene. All of these recent successes are great news for new fans that want to join the Bitcoin craze, but veterans are celebrating a different achievement, one they’ve been wanting for a long, long time now. Of course, we’re talking about the exciting new shopping opportunities Bitcoin has to offer. Bitcoin’s dive into the mainstream has opened up a lot of doors to new retailers, so if you’re looking to treat yourself with your hard-earned Bitcoin, here’s what you can go for.

Get the Hottest New Video Games

If there’s one thing we can say for certain, it’s that gaming is one of the most popular activates in the world right now. Whether you’re a fan of casual mobile games or you like to go hardcore and play for hours on your PC, using Bitcoin to get your hands on the latest titles can be a great way to spend some of your savings! The world of gaming is always changing, and keeping up with the latest releases can sometimes be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re strapped for cash but have your crypto wallet ready and filled to the brim, then we’ve got the perfect solution.

Bitcoin has made its way into some of the biggest game platforms out there right now. Console fans can use Bitcoin through the Microsoft Xbox Store and PlayStation network to purchase new releases like Cyberpunk 2077 without running into any issues! Of course, Bitcoin game shopping doesn’t just extend to console games. You can browse websites like Keys4Coins to find a plethora of games for both PC and several consoles! Simply find a game you like, pay for it with Bitcoin, and activate it with the key you receive from the website.

Have an Adventure Across the Globe

When your Bitcoin stash is good and ready, you can give yourself the freedom to go wild and book an exciting trip around the world. With the help of websites like Destinia and Expedia, Bitcoin users can book airplane tickets to anywhere they wish, fancy hotels, and even extravagant accommodations like you’ve never imagined. Travel to exotic destinations filled with new sights to see, explore the different cultures the world has to show, and last but not least, don’t forget to have the time of your life!

Go for a Cup of Delicious Coffee

We live in a fast-paced world where we need to be ten steps ahead of the curve to get anything done nowadays. Of course, this is easier said than done. Thankfully, the one thing that gives most of us this advantage and pumps some life into our veins is our morning cup of coffee! A good cup of Joe is now a necessity, so why not pay for yours with Bitcoin the next time you’re on your way to work? Starbucks, one of the most popular coffee shop chains worldwide, now allows users to pay for their coffee with Bitcoin through an app, so take advantage of that and get the fanciest drink possible!

Find the Most Interesting Items on Esty

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Etsy. Etsy is one of the biggest online retailers right now and hosts countless incredible shops that sell everything from home décor to chic clothing. Thanks to Bitcoin’s expansions to a ton of new shops and services, Etsy has opened its arms to the cryptocurrency and now gives buyers a chance to shop on the platform using Bitcoin as payment!

There’s a lot you can do on Etsy. If you’re looking to spend some Bitcoin on exclusive personal care items and dope clothing while supporting black business at the same time, then you might want to check out these black-owned shop items! You can also browse the extensive list of shops that hold wonderful decorations and antique pieces that might have the exact kind of flair that your home is currently missing.