Exante Broker Review

Exante offers clients access to various types financial instruments. The broker can trade on more than 50 market from one account. The broker is located in various countries such as Singapore, Poland, Germany, Latvia, Malta, Cyprus.

Service evaluation

An evaluation of a broker can take place using several criteria.

Reliability – 4.

Number of financial tools available – 5.

Technical support – 5.

Commissions: 4.

The final score is based on the evaluations above. Exante, a reliable company, is registered in jurisdictions. The English legislation protects investors’ rights. This allows for access to the instruments that are unavailable to brokers. The service provided is of a higher standard than other brokers. Simple questions can be resolved in several hours. Complex issues can take several days. EXANTE Reviews on third-party sites confirm this.

Exante deals in financial instruments

These types are available for clients to trade:

ETF.

Futures.

Options.

Stocks.

Currency pairs.

Metals.

Foundations.

Bonds.

Stocks, exchange-traded fund

The service offers access to many thousands of these securities from dozens if stock exchanges. Commission fee starting from 0.1%

Futures

You can trade several thousand futures such as currency, oil, and indices on the platform. Trade on many different global markets, like:

CME Group.

Eurex.

FORTS.

A transaction will earn you 1 cent in commission.

You have options

It can be used to diversify trading strategies. The company gives you the opportunity to open positions on thousands more options.

Futures.

Stocks.

Indices.

Interest rates

Commission – Starting at 1 cent

Bonds

Exante lets investors purchase thousands of bonds. A 0.3% annual custody fee is payable.

Currency pairs

The company’s clients have the option to trade dozens upon dozens of currency pairs, starting at 0 points.

Fonds

This financial instrument works well for investors as well as asset managers. The former will have access and control over alternative investment products while the latter can access targeted investors. All operations are also under control.

Story

Exante was formed in 2011 and has its headquarters in Malta. It is licensed under Category 2 by the Malta Budget Supervisory Authority.

Alexey Nienko, Global Hedge Capital Fund owner, founded this company.

Vladimir Maslyakov & Andrey Knyazev contributed to the interface and program codes.

Companions created Bitcoin Fund, a hedge fund that earned 6,400% p.a.

Officially, the broker must be Maltese. Many foreigners work with the staff. The main clients are located in Asia.

Awardes and licenses

The broker was issued a license to provide investment service (#IS/52182 dated July 22, 2014). The license can be checked on the website English financial regulator FCA. Just go to the following link:.fca.org.uk/.

The EU financial regulator (ESMA), CySEC located at Cyprus, and the broker operate under their jurisdiction. The Company makes sure that the company complies with all applicable legislation.

The broker’s money is protected by a special trust fund and is subject to Cyprus laws. If the company has difficulties, you can expect to get compensation.

The firm is not eligible for any major awards.

Trading platform

Modularity principles govern the service. The terminal can function in either automatic mode or manual trading.

Version for PC

The desktop version works with Windows, MacOS and Linux.

Benefits:

Instant access to over 35,000 tools

Smart search is integrated into this platform. Investors need only enter the first letters to find the instrument they are looking for. The number traded instruments is growing constantly. Exante expands the range of securities that are available, depending on what clients prefer. Therefore, if you’re unable to locate a certain asset, Exante will add it to the general list. If more people ask for an asset, it will be added. However, for most traders, there are already enough assets.

Drag-and-drop capability.

Every tool can be interactive. To see the dynamic change in value, one must move the appropriate position on the chart. Modules can simply be dragged, opened or closed by using the mouse.

See the options table.

This module allows risky strategies to be implemented on margined opportunities.

Asset Basket Trading

The module allows you the ability to deal with multiple securities at once. This includes buying and selling financial products from a pool. The module functionality allows you monitor the status and place orders, as well monitoring them. Investors will have timely access to information about execution and cancellation of orders. This will enable them to make informed decision.

The terminal has up-to -date technical indicators for trend detection, and finding the best points of opening a new position.

Multilingualism of this system.

The platform works in 10 different languages.

Disadvantages:

It’s a simple system with limited functionality that works quickly.

Option trading is a complex business with limited options.

API missing

It is not possible for third-party indicator to be added to the database.

Mobile version

The mobile version is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Benefits:

It will work immediately after being downloaded.

User-friendly interface.

Ability to work simultaneously on several screens

Instant access to all financial instruments and markets through one account

Multilingual interface.

13 time frames to show the charts.

You can choose from a wide range of personal settings.

Disadvantages:

Intermittent failures in the mobile app

There is no “cup”, there are many applications.

Chart analysis can be performed with only 5 indicators

Tech support can only be reached by phone or email.

Tariffs and terms for trade

Exante brokerage Commissions on Transactions with the Most Popular Financial Products:

U.S. stock exchanges have shares starting at $0.02.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange shares – 0.08% Transaction Size and Additional Fees

Precious Metals – 0.005% based on the deal size

Futures, options and futures on US exchanges available starting at $1.5.

Shares on London Stock Exchange at 0.05% of the transaction amount

Shares on Xetra – 0.05% from transaction size

Prices include order execution fee.

Deposit and withdrawal

By default, withdrawals and deposits of funds can only be made via bank transfer. It is the safest method to transfer large amounts.

Exante can accept payments and transfers from any bank. However, Exante accepts transfers from all banks and payment systems.

We have banks registered in the most underserved areas.

Cryptocurrency wallets

Sanction-prone banks.

The financial institution may take between one and five business days to complete the transfer.

There is no minimum withdrawal amount. Maximum withdrawal amount is dependent on available funds. It may be more sensible to increase the withdrawal amount because of the commission.

Exante charges an exorbitant fee of 30 Euros (or its equivalent), regardless of withdrawal amount. The form will allow you to set the amount that Exante charges.

After withdrawal, this fee will be taken from the trading account. Banks can charge additional commissions for funds transferred to a bank outside the European Economic Area. They are not charged by the broker and can not be changed.

The fee to transfer money to another brokerage is different than the usual withdrawal fees.

Technical support

Technical support can be reached 24 hours a days. It can be reached via phone, email, chat, or by requesting to call back. Within 3 minutes of receiving your query, an answer will be given.

If you contact the support team by phone or email they will respond in English. Chat with employees allows you to communicate in your native language.

For any questions or difficulties, please contact our support team:

Email: support@exante.eu.

Chat online via the Exante site.

Total

Exante is not a great broker. It operates in an average market. It has some benefits but is not profitable for everyone.

Investors who want to have access to multiple markets and an easy interface will benefit from the broker’s service.