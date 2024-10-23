For people who were fatally injured in an accident that was largely not their fault, it can be difficult to continue living as usual. Life becomes different in every sense, and you have to live with whatever injury or injuries you suffered in the incident. Also, you might have to pay medical bills and leave your current place of work.

All of these feel like living a new life, and there is only so much a person can take before they begin to give up mentally and, not far after, physically. How, then, can one live in times like this? Well, there is a solution, according to the law in Louisiana.

If you can prove that the accident was not, by any chance, your fault, you can file a claim requesting compensation from the party at fault. It could also be filing a claim against your insurance company.

In this article, you get to know more about third-party liability for personal injury claims. A personal injury attorney can be of much help, and you might be able to get more compensation than you initially planned. Keep reading to find out more about this concept.

The Types of Liabilities in Personal Claims in Louisiana

There are many examples of accidents that can put you in financial jeopardy. Some of them are:

Truck accident

Factory accident

Wrongful death

Premises liability

Product liability

Workplace accident

These accident examples are reasons that can cause a person to approach a lawyer and file a claim. If you have insurance, you should consider filing your claim with the insurance company you are registered with. Just like an investment helps you weather unforeseen financial storms, having insurance provides a safety net for unexpected events.

Your insurance can be the difference between a quality life after a fatal accident and a not-so-quality one. Your insurance papers will contain the details of your insurance policy, and you can get the total amount of your insurance package for certain kinds of accidents.

Listed below are two types of liabilities when it comes to personal injury claims. They are:

First-party liability

Third-party liability

Third-Party Liability Claims

Third-party claims are the claims filed when you are involved in an accident (fatal or not), and you wish to get some compensation from the party at fault. It gets even better if the other party has liability insurance. Liability insurance, similar to what covers a collision incident, pays for the repairs and damages of the other car(and potentially yours) if they are found at fault for the accident.

“A third-party claim is filed against the other party’s insurance company, while a first-party claim is filed against your insurance company,” says car accident attorney Joseph G. Kopfler of Kopfler & Hermann.

Here are some examples a third-party liability claim can get some money or compensation for:

Lost or unpaid wages,

medical bills,

uncountable factors (pain and suffering)

If you are involved in a car accident, your best bet is to file a third-party claim. If you get injured and another driver is to blame, you can file a claim directly with the individual’s insurance company. If you are owed some wages, you can also file a third-party claim, as your workers’ compensation is sure to get you less compensation – workers’ compensation is fixed.

If the other party refuses to settle, the next thing is to go to court. This is a common occurrence, so you should be ready for this eventuality. Your personal injury attorney can help you at this time.

Conclusion

It is important to hire a good personal injury attorney to ensure that negotiations go well. Also, if the insurance company refuses your claim, you might need to go to court, and an experienced attorney can come in handy here.