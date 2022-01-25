Everything You Need to Know About Project Cargo

Project cargo or project logistics refers to transporting large, complex, or extremely valuable equipment by sea, air, or land. These operations pose serious challenges for global freight forwarder companies as there are many things to consider to ensure the process is successful.

This article shares more details about what project cargo is, how it’s transported, and how you can handle this type of shipment.

Defining Project Cargo

As previously mentioned, project cargo is a large, complex, and high-value shipment that needs to be transported from point A to point B. Many freight forwarder companies are now in charge of handling this process.

Project cargo transport can be done via land, air, or sea, depending on the cargo type, project timeline, and budget. These projects typically come with specific timeframes and strict delivery dates, meaning that freight forwarders need to plan the execution of the project down to the smallest details.

How Project Cargo Is Transported

The pre-planning process is crucial when it comes to shipping project cargo. An expert global freight forwarder or any other company that offers project cargo services has to organise the process to save both time and money. Plus, they have to reduce the risks of unexpected events.

However, the unpredictable can happen regardless of the quality of the plan. That’s why forwarders need to develop alternative plans if anything goes wrong. A contingency plan needs to be in place to help ensure all deliveries are successful.

Next, comes the execution. This is when the transport is done. Forwarder companies need to ensure they respect the protocol for each country they ship products to. They must comply with the paperwork, customs compliance, duties, authorisations, exemptions, and similar considerations.

Typically, cargo managers help companies with these regulatory considerations. These professionals also offer additional information about the shipment design, routing options, packaging, and best choices for the delivery.

The project cargo transport needs to be as comprehensive as the planning process. The relevant manager needs to go over the transit times and similar factors to ensure the plan is executed according to the program, maintaining its liability and transparency.

However, there is always room for improvement in such projects. Experts track and analyse finished project results to help them improve their future services.

There are three ways to handle this project efficiently.

1. Work With Experts

Project cargo management calls for extensive industry knowledge and skills to meet (and overcome) client expectations. For that reason, partnering with a project cargo freight company is the best way to handle the issue.

Unless you’re employed in a freight forwarder company, don’t do the planning stage all by yourself. Count on professionals with years of experience in the field. They will help you conduct surveys, geometric inspections, validation tests, or simulations to make your project viable.

As far as the execution phase is concerned, you have to be sure you’re using the right manpower to coordinate the operation.

2. Use the Right Equipment

When you add perfect equipment to the “cooperating with experts” segment, you get the perfect recipe for successful project cargo transport. The professional skills of any project cargo manager are of little help if they can’t load the product properly.

Depending on the cargo type and size, different equipment needs to be involved. The route type also plays a huge role. Hence, you want to partner with reliable suppliers who will provide you with equipment to fulfil all your transport needs. Global freight forwarder companies usually have experiences and large networks that help find the best solutions at a reasonable price.

3. Network, Network, Network

Let’s not forget about networking – a key aspect of any successful logistics operation. Since project cargo is a more challenging type of freight service, the importance of your networks is even greater. Therefore, it’s wise to spend some time networking. You can attend project cargo fairs or events in the area, join freight forwarder groups that specialise in this kind of service, or simply hire a company with the experience to do the job for you.

Getting Away With Project Cargo