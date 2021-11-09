Everything You Need to Know About Engineered Wood Flooring 

Whether you’re renovating a new house or redecorating, a new floor is always at the top of the list. And if you’re undecided on what floor to choose, we can help you out.

Engineered wood is one of the most popular flooring choices in UK homes today. Its beauty lies with the imperfections of knots and grains that bring your home to life. Not to mention, it’s highly durable, versatile and one of the most affordable flooring options on the market. If you’re still deciding or unsure about engineered wood floors, keep reading to see why you should choose engineered wood.

What is Engineered Wood Flooring?

Engineered wood flooring is made up of different layers of recycled wood. Each board is finished with a layer of solid that gives you the authentic and natural look of real wood.

Benefits of Engineered Wood

Not only is engineered wood absolutely stunning, but it’s also easy to maintain, highly durable and won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Let’s explore some different benefits.

One of the main benefits engineered wood has to offer is that it doesn’t expand and contract to the same scale as solid wood. This means that it can be laid in rooms where you wouldn’t put solid. For example, bathrooms and other rooms, where moisture levels can change constantly. Its clever construction also allows you to install over underfloor heating, perfect for those who love getting their feed warmed up on a cold winter’s morning. Engineered wood flooring is also easy to install. People tend to fit the floor themselves it’s that easy. Planks often come with click fit or tongue and groove joining methods that can be floated, nailed or glued. Unsure about the style and pattern of engineered wood flooring? Not to worry, you can buy boards that have chevron and parquet styles that you can lay in no time. No messing around! Just simply click into place! Forward 15 years. Is your floor looking a little too worn? With engineered wood flooring you can sand and re-finish as many times as you want! Or if you simply want to change the look of your floor, sand and finish with a different coating. Engineered wood flooring can be cheap and cheerful. It’s not as affordable as laminate flooring luxury vinyl tiles, but it’s the most affordable alternative to solid wood. Not to mention, it perfectly imitates the grade, finish and different species of wood. With engineered wood, you have the option of choosing a wider board. Due to the planks being made of recycled wood, they can be made much wider than solid. This means you can make your small look even bigger! Lastly, engineered wood is extremely durable. The bonded layers of recycled wood mean that the boards are so tough they can withstand heavy footfall, making it the perfect choice for domestic and commercial environments.

Have we swayed you? Let us know your options on engineered wood in the comments below!