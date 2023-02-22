Everything About Luvmehair Bob Wigs

Many women love bob wigs because it allows them to experiment with short hair without necessarily cutting their natural hair. Besides, it is quite easy to style and maintain. But what are bob wigs, and how do you care for them? This article will provide all you need to know about bob wigs.

1. WHAT IS A BOB WIG?

According to history, Bob wigs were a type of hairpiece usually worn in British courts. However, it has now become popular among women of all races in recent times. A bob wig is a straight-cut wig with lengths ranging from 8 to 14 inches. Short bob wigs are usually between 8 and 10 inches, while long bob wigs are between 12 and 14 inches. This hairpiece is suitable for women who love to rock short hair but do not want to cut their natural hair.

2. HOW TO CARE FOR BOB WIGS?

To ensure your bob wig lasts longer, here are some maintenance tips to follow:

Wash and condition

To make sure your bob wig maintains its shiny and lustrous look, you should endeavor to wash it. Washing days should be every two to three weeks. This is because washing it too often can strip off the wig’s nutrients, thus making it look limp. Besides, you should ensure your bob wig is always well-hydrated. Therefore, you should always apply conditioner after each wash.

Boost shininess with serums.

Applying serum to your bob wig on a regular basis is one of the best things you can do for it. This will ensure that it maintains its shininess. However, only apply the serum in small quantities. This is because if you use too much serum, it will cause product buildup. And this could make your unit look lifeless.

Brush properly

Another care tip is to ensure that you brush your wig properly. To brush your bob wig, you need a boar brush that will glide through your wig easily. Then, make sure you brush from the tip to the root. This will remove any tangles or knots without adding tension to the root of your wig.

Store the right way

Once you remove your bob wig, do not just drop it anyhow. This could cause it to tangle and that might eventually damage the wig if care is not taken. So, make sure you only store your wig on a wig stand. Better still, you can look for an old shoe box, keep the wig in a hairnet and place it in the shoebox. This will not only keep it from tangling but also protect it from dirt.

3. WHY CHOOSE BOB WIGS?

You are probably wondering “why you should opt for bob wigs”. Well, many great features of bob wigs make them the best option for you. Here are some of them:

Easy to maintain

Because a bob wig is a relatively short wig with a straight cut, it requires less maintenance. This means that you do not need to spend on expensive products or tools to maintain your unit.

Quite versatile

Another beautiful thing this wig offers is its versatility. Gone are the days when only straight-cut hair is seen as bob wigs. In recent times, you can rock your bob wigs in different styles. For instance, you can curl your straight bob wigs to form a wavy or curly unit. On the other hand, you can straighten your wavy hairpiece to make it straight.

Never goes out of style.

If there is a hairstyle that is always trendy year-in-year-out, it is a bob hairstyle. Although some people wear bob wigs only during the summer season, you can actually rock this hair all seasons. What this means is that come whatever season, Bob wigs are always chic and flawless.

Easy to style

Another great feature of bob wigs is that they are easy to style. You only need to apply a styling product and brush it into whatever style you want. That’s it! You are good to go. This means that this unit is suitable for women who run a busy lifestyle as they do not need to spend much time styling their hair.

TO SUM UP

