Essay Checkers, Editors and Rewriters: Free and Paid Professional Services

Putting together an essay is a piece of cake once you’ve gathered your resources, underlined every critical point, and are staring at a stack of pages that you painstakingly wrote from scratch. Using a “professional-like” writing and paper-checking tool is a lifesaver in these situations.

So, you’ve put a lot of time and effort into your document. Whether a quick essay or a lengthy dissertation, self-editing your writing can be a real challenge. Even if you spend hours going over your work, you will almost certainly overlook something. Because of this, you need someone who can help you “proofread my college essay” and catch any mistakes you might have missed.

Some people enlist the assistance of a friend or coworker to proofread their work. But this isn’t a truly objective assessment of the situation. Therefore, if you want to improve your writing, you should use proofreading tools or services. You can get high-quality editing at a reasonable price by using the online platforms reviewed in this article. Tens of thousands of people have already chosen these websites, so you can relax and let these professional editors handle your project.

If you’re a student, an employee, or a business owner, writing checker platforms are the essential proofreading tools you’ll need. But now comes the most crucial step: essay editing. It will improve the coherence and clarity of your essay and remove any typos and grammatical errors. Send your paper to one of the following essay editing services to ensure it is flawless.

5 Best Essay Checkers (Proofreading Services)

Its website is simple to navigate and intuitive, and the mobile app is fun to use and simple to install. PaperHelp has received a 4.44-star rating from 1,834 customers, indicating that most customers are generally satisfied with their purchases at the company. Customers pleased with PaperHelp frequently mention a positive experience, an easy process, and a high-quality job. PaperHelp is ranked second among sites related to education and other topics.

The Revision Policy allows for up to three free revisions, which is usually sufficient to ensure high-quality work at the end of the day. Keep your initial instructions as specific as possible because if your professor decides to add additional information to the order after submitting your revision request, they may reject your request.

The prices of the papers are more than adequate in comparison. They start at $10 per page and can charge as much as $197 (yes, you read that correctly!) for admissions assistance work. Additionally, you may receive a PaperHelp coupon good for 5-10 percent off your first order depending on how aggressively you beg. It also offers a generous referral program that allows you to share your discounts with friends while earning money in the process is available.

Furthermore, it is less expensive this way. It’s a huge convenience that the company provides a VIP customer service option. And, as for the mobile app, it’s a nice addition to already excellent service. If you want to place orders on the go, it’s easier to do so through an app rather than through a mobile version of the website. When it comes to the negatives, there have been numerous reports that their customer service may be outsourced because their English can sound weird at times.

The service is reliable and suitable for long-term use. The site provides a guarantee of anonymity, which guarantees that none of your sensitive information will be disclosed.

A writing service that responds quickly. Everyone understands that leaving your assignment writing until the last minute is a bad habit, but there are times when you need to complete your assignments rapidly. Conclusion: It appears that EssayBox can deliver your papers on time while maintaining an acceptable level of quality.

EssayBox has received a 4.77 out of 5-star rating from 106 customers, indicating that the vast majority of customers are generally satisfied with their purchases. Customers pleased with Essay Box frequently express gratitude for the excellent service and high quality. Essay Box comes in at number 20 on the Essay Writing websites list.

EssayBox’s prices are above average, but the service is still poor. The service charges by the page, so you can estimate the cost of your paper based on the main requirements. The total cost is determined by the academic level, deadline, and paper volume. So, a high school essay costs $12-$33 per page, while a Ph.D. paper costs $28-$60 per page.

EssayBox offers a Rewards Club that allows you to save money. Essentially, all you have to do is place an order and submit payment, and you will earn Reward Points for each order you complete. If you accumulate enough points, you will be able to pay with them rather than your money the next time you shop.

Customers have given EssayFactory a 4.62 out of 5-star rating based on 30 reviews, indicating that the vast majority of customers are generally satisfied with their purchases. In terms of essay writing websites, EssayFactory is ranked 150th.

EssayFactory prices are shown in pounds in the pricing table. The minimum price for 1 page is £10.92 for A1/A2 level with a 15+ day deadline.

For an urgent PhD paper, the price is £50.35 per page. EssayFactory offers a 5% discount code for all orders, which will be applied automatically. You will see a discounted price while placing your order.

They promise a 5 percent discount on the first order, but they also provide a 15 percent discount code for all new customers. Unfortunately, they do not offer any lifetime discounts or a referral program to their customers. Additionally, they do not provide VIP or other additional payment services. I believe this is due to their high level of proficiency at all levels of competition.

They offer several complimentary services, including a free inquiry, a free outline, a free plagiarism check, a free title page, a free bibliography, and free unrestricted revisions.

Speedy Paper has a 4.53-star rating based on 159 reviews, indicating most customers are happy with their purchases. Customers praise Speedy Paper for providing adequate time, good service, and high quality. This website ranks 31st in Essay Writing. Before you create an account, you can use SpeedyPaper’s handy price calculator to estimate your costs (excluding VAT). The level and deadline determine to price. A-Z of levels: Ph.D., M.A. Deadlines range from 6 hours to 20 days.

The price is final, with no hidden fees. The clock starts ticking once you make a secure online payment with a credit/debit card or bitcoin. It wouldn’t be a SpeedyPaper review without discussing the Money-Back Guarantee. The company guarantees 100% original texts on time. You can get a full refund if they break either guarantee.

PaperRater

PaperRater is entirely web-based, and it can be accessed through any web browser on any computer. Until 50 submissions and ten plagiarism checks are completed in a month, the software is available for use at no cost. Premium plans are also available for those who require a higher volume of data as well as additional features.

PaperRater is an excellent resource for novice authors! There are better options out there if you need to write something simple or are just getting started. Aside from the fact that it flags grammatical errors, it doesn’t require full browser access, and it’s incredibly fast and simple to generate reports using it.

Now we can talk about TOP rated essay editors websites.

4 Best Essay Editors Companies

Based on 112 reviews, 99Papers has received a consumer rating of 4.72 stars, indicating that the vast majority of customers are generally satisfied with their purchases. Customers who are pleased with 99Papers are most likely to praise the company’s customer service. 99Papers is ranked 24th in the category of Essay Writing websites.

99Papers has a zero-tolerance policy toward plagiarism. While they may consult sources for research, they never plagiarize in any of their papers or essays. Prior to submission for approval, the paper is scanned using authorized software. In order to ensure proper citation, they are responsible. They guarantee originality in every piece of work they produce.

99Paper’s prices are very competitive in the market. The rates start as low as $9.95 per page and go up from there (similar to SpeedyPaper). Business and copywriting rates vary depending on your academic level (from high school to doctoral level), whereas academic writing rates vary depending on your academic level (from high school to doctoral level). It is uncommon for essay writing services to provide a work guarantee, but 99Papers does so admirably.

99Papers compensates users if the work they receive falls short of their expectations in the unlikely event that this occurs. Customers who are dissatisfied with their purchases can request a refund. It may take some time before the money is returned to customers’ bank accounts. In addition, 99Papers employs industry-standard security measures to keep their customers’ personal information secure and private. It is their promise never to reveal the client’s identity or to tell the school or university that someone else wrote the essay paper submitted.

Excellent customer service and ready-to-turn-in orders are just two examples of 99Paper’s meticulous work. Neither the quality of the writing nor the writers’ ability to meet deadlines will let you down. Even more so, their website’s ease of use is one of its greatest assets, as is the positive feedback from customers, as well as the responsiveness of their customer support team.

Most customers are happy with their purchases, as evidenced by their 4.52-star rating out of 31 reviews. It is ranked 26th on the list of Essay Writing websites.

1Essay’s pricing structure is simple to understand. In order to get an idea of how much your paper will cost, there is a calculator available. There are a variety of variables to consider, including the deadline, number of pages, and academic level. Starting at $9 per page, the prices are fairly reasonable. Aside from that, the company frequently provides customers with special discounts and coupon codes. To get the best deals, all you have to do is get in touch with them.

All of your personal information will never be stored by the service, which adheres to a strict confidentiality policy. You can use the service without worrying about your privacy because it is always guaranteed. It’s yours to keep at the end of the project, and they promise not to plagiarize it. Safe and secure transactions are the norm here.

In conclusion, this is a first-rate service. They deliver excellent quality on all of their assignments, and they are more than capable of meeting strict deadlines. You can unquestionably rely on them for any and all writing assignments.

The average customer rating for Ivory Research is 4.86 stars out of 67 reviews. Customers praise Ivory Research’s work ethic. This site ranks 1st in Essay Writing.

IvoryResearch writers appear to be the professionals the company claims. They all have U.K. degrees and are well paid, which explains the high prices on this site.

IvoryResearch is a legitimate academic writing and editing service. On the surface, the website appears to be a goldmine of educational resources and student services. The experts here promise to assist you with short essays to lengthy dissertations. Instant chat is available on the homepage for those who need immediate assistance or have questions.

Multiple factors influence prices. This includes the paper’s length, academic level, and assignment type. Prices rise as the deadline approaches. More than ten days will cost less than 6 hours or less. The prices start at £39.99, which is a premium. That could be how they justify their VIP status.

EasyBib

Using this cloud-based proofreading tool, businesses can choose citation styles, check for plagiarism, create title pages, and correct grammar errors in real-time. Also, the ease with which EasyBib allows students to create MLA, APA, or Chicago style citations is appealing to them.

The use of EasyBib is far more efficient than the time spent learning and practicing all of the rules governing citation punctuation rules. For as long as students put in the effort and do a little research on each source they intend to use for formal citation, EasyBib is designed to produce incredible results in less time.

EasyBib is available for free, but a subscription to EasyBib Plus is needed in order to take advantage of the tool’s unlimited plagiarism checks and to gain access to expert writing assistance. The pricing structure is based on a monthly subscription basis. An FAQ page and other online resources are available to provide assistance.

And below you can find the best essay rewriters websites to use it for getting help with your college papers.

TOP 3 Perfect Essay Rewriters

A site that allows you to hire your own personal essay writer.

Suppose you’re looking for a trusted source to get your work done. It doesn’t get better than this. The website is simply elegant and guides you through the entire process in the smoothest manner. The EssayPro writers can be hired for any task. Their reviews are based on their jobs done with the previous customers. You can completely look into a writer’s track record before hiring them for any sort of task. The writer’s info is clear and shows you how many successful orders they’ve completed. Their services include a free originality report, this can be attached with your essay, and it is free of cost.

EssayPro has an explicit rating of 4.8 on ResellerRatings, 4.9 on Reviewer, and 4.7 on Sitejabber. These ratings are enough to showcase their authenticity.

The site lets you calculate the price of your paper based on its specifications. Payment can even be made by GooglePay now the base price is 11$ per page. The price depends upon the type of task, i.e., writing/rewriting/editing. The essay types. Its category, the amount of time it has to be completed in, and the number of pages and words.

They provide their customers full anonymity. They respect privacy, and once you pay for your task, your info is never shared with any 3rd party or even with the essay writers. They have a24/7 support system where you can contact them at any time and get your order placed. They will be available at all times. A customer can have unlimited edits. Yes, once you pay for an order, you have 30 days after it is completed to ask the writer for free revisions and reviews if you need any.

This is a site that helps you with any kind of homework that needs to be done, and you can’t handle it at the moment. Their slogan is “Any type of academic assignment. Any deadline. Any level. “

They have a simple order process.

You fill in the order form.

Once you’ve paid, the order is in safe hands, and you can discuss the details of your task with your writer.

You will get your work within the deadline, and you can download and check it. You can even ask for free revisions.

You can also provide feedback.

Studdit website has 4.9 out of 5 ratings based on 210 customer reviews. That’s better than enough to know it’s going to be a job well done.

The prices can be calculated by using the price calculator available on the app. You choose the type of essay, the academic level, and quantity, and the time it should be completed. The counter will take you to the order placement menu with the price. You can also save prices for reference, quality check, formatting. You have 24/7 support, so it’s easier to study. There’s no deadline stress anymore, so you get more free time.

EssayTyper

It’s a free essay writing tool. It suggests the best content for you to finish your essay just on time, and it even has a no-plagiarism policy. On this site, you can search for a topic, modify your essay until you are satisfied, run grammar and plagiarism checks, and you can also download your essay. It doesn’t provide any reviews or rechecking because it just helps you write your essay; there are no writers on this site.

This service is totally free.

This A.I. empowered site is 100% confidential with your private info and has pretty good reviews. The success stories on the site show that the success rate of this site is pretty high, given its functionality. Its self-explanatory, user-friendly, professional and trustworthy.

It has many advantages such as an unlimited search database, auto writing suggestions, sensitive plagiarism checker, unlimited essay downloads, and a top-notch grammar checker.

FAQ

Q: What are Essay Checkers?

Well, essay checkers are sites that take your writing and scan it for any sort of plagiarism or improvement that can be made in the document.

They can help you remove any plagiarism.

Make your document more professional.

Help you correct any and all grammar and punctuation mistakes and

They can also help you rephrase your work.

These basically scan your essay and provide you with the details of your work so you can edit it according to your preferences, which means you get to decide what improvements/ changes to make. You can keep it as it is if you want.

Q: What are Essay Editors?

Editors provide you with writers and professionals that take your documents and give them that expert magic look; they can make improvements to your essays and make them look totally professional; they can also help you rephrase the essays and make a better version of your work. Editors basically, as the name says, EDIT your document providing an expert sweep on the work you’ve already done.

Q: What are Essay Rewriters?

Rewriters take your essay, discuss the type of work you want, take the topic and read your work to rewrite in a better way. Rewriting is done to make improvements to your current essays/work. Rewriters can also be used to remove plagiarism, make the work look more professional, and getting it done from experienced hands also ensures their validity that they won’t fail.

All of these services are basically providing different forms of the same service.

Q: Is it safe to use Essay Checkers, Editors, or Rewriters?

Essay checkers. Editors and Rewriters are used to improving your work. They have used remove plagiarism from your essays, and their sole purpose is to make your work better for you. They are safe to use because they provide total privacy to their customers. The customer’s identity isn’t revealed, but if you’re doing a class essay and the teacher is familiar with your writing calibre, then you might want to keep the main writing in your own hands because a total professionally written document can differ from a students’ all-nighter essay. So, just to stay on the safe side, you should also consider the type of task that you’re using these services for, if it’s for business presentations. Some work-related documents are some personal essays then can work wonders; if it’s homework, then you have to be careful, but almost all of the cases work just fine, and these sites are completely safe to use.

As far as privacy and proper work are concerned. They provide total privacy to their customer. Some sites don’t even provide customer details to the writers.

The work done on these sites is guaranteed, and your payments are safe. You can pay after your job is done and you are satisfied. These sites also provide revisions that are mostly free. So, you can get more for your money, and you don’t have to worry about anything.

Q: Are Essay Checkers, Editors and Rewriters legit to use?

These services are totally and completely legitimate. The reviews on the sites can vow for their authenticity. You can check if a site is legitimate or not by going into the reviews section and seeing the past work done by the service. If the reviews and ratings satisfy you, you can use the service to your heart’s content because it is very rare that these services turn out to be a scam. That can only happen if you stumble upon some fake site that isn’t even properly made or reviewed and doesn’t even provide proper details.

Your money will get you its worth on these sites as they ensure payment after the work is done and you’re satisfied with it. The work is done by professionals, and they are also certified, and their info can also be found on the website. Therefore, if you look properly, you don’t have to worry about the legitimacy of the site if you select the site properly.

The top sites are already vowed for as their services are so well known. You can trust them with your task without any hesitation. Sites like EssayPro have made a name by providing unyielding service quality to their customers.

Q: Are using paper writing services ethical?

If you’re using the paper writing service to write some professional document or some work-related document that you need for some customer dealing or if you need content for your personal work, then using these sites is totally ethical. You can use these services all you want for your own needs they’re made for you and its no problem to use them to your heart’s satisfaction. These sites are also for students, and that’s where the question really arises from. Is it ethical for students to get their work done through these services? If you’re a student that has a lot of burdens and their actual academic load is not allowing them to relax and get all of their tasks done on time, then you can use these services to make your work a little lighter; that’s no problem. But you have to do it yourself and just get a certain amount of help from these sources cause totally depending upon these sites can lead to a dependency upon them, and then you find yourself not working at all and just using these services to do your work every time. That is not right and might even get you in trouble.

Q: Can you get caught using Essay Checkers, Editors and Rewriters?

Well, you don’t usually get caught using these services as they provide total customer privacy. As said above, if you’ve paid for your service, the service makes sure not to share your information with any third-party agent.

Even the writers themselves are unaware of the clients’ credentials on certain sites. There is a catch though if you’re a student and you’re completely using these services to do all of your work from the top, then there’s a chance your professor might find out that the document you’re turning in isn’t written by you because there’s a certain difference between a professional and a student’s writing styles and that can be the difference between your perfect grade or getting to do the task all over again. So, you must at least do the core work of your task and just use these services to get help in the completion of the task. If you’re familiar with the base of the task, you can at least defend your work if the need arises overall, if we’re talking in a general sense. No, you don’t get caught using these services.

At the end…

Seeing all of that, we can easily conclude that these services can be used to do a lot of good, especially if you’re a student that is stuck under the load and burden of your college or school work and want to get a little breather, or if you have so much work on your hand that you can’t juggle it all on time, you can simply place your order on these services and let them take care of all your problems. They will get the job done and make it to your satisfaction. You can manage your tasks this way and get some relaxation to get your mind back into the game. These services are an excellent asset overall because they are safe to use, they provide more work for less money, and they come in need when you need them the most and never let you down.