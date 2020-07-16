ESG Investment Europe Virtual Summit – by Reuters Events Markets

Join 9,000 Institutional Investors: Pioneering ESG Strategies to Deliver Investment Returns

LIVE: 2nd-3rd November 2020

Reuters Events hosts the leading institutional investor forum for delivering strategic ESG insights to drive forward-thinking investment policy. Join a two-day agenda that provides market leading strategies alongside practical ESG guidance, delivered by leading asset managers, asset owners, senior regulators, policy makers, data innovators and more.

Register for free here: ESG Investment Europe Virtual Summit (2nd-3rd November 2020)

Confirmed Executive Speakers from:

UBS, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Asset Management, Allianz Global Investors, BNP Parabis Asset Management, M&G Investments, Invesco, Federated Hermes, New York Life, Candriam, Carmignac, Fidelity, MassMutual, Fjärde AP-fonden, EBRD, EIB, SASB, IIGCC and many more!

Exclusive Insights Delivered Through Four Key Themes

Strategic Direction and Materiality: Client demand, regulation, opportunity and risk are dictating the rapid evolution of ESG financial materiality. Are you moving fast enough? What does progress look like? Get the exclusive insights from industry forerunners, leading asset owners, senior regulators and influential international players.

Regulation and Political Drivers: Hear direct from senior regulators on their methodology for determining future regulation. Understand the political pressures from around Europe that is fuelling the pace of change. Position yourself to proactively take steps now and stay ahead.

ESG Data Clarity: Move beyond the ‘why’ and deep dive into the ‘how’. Practical guidance for validating ESG data, instilling trust, and extracting useful decision-making analysis. Know what constitutes good ESG data, where to find it, how to make it comparable, and how to communicate the insights.