ESG Investment Europe Virtual Summit – by Reuters Events Markets
Join 9,000 Institutional Investors: Pioneering ESG Strategies to Deliver Investment Returns
LIVE: 2nd-3rd November 2020
Reuters Events hosts the leading institutional investor forum for delivering strategic ESG insights to drive forward-thinking investment policy. Join a two-day agenda that provides market leading strategies alongside practical ESG guidance, delivered by leading asset managers, asset owners, senior regulators, policy makers, data innovators and more.
Confirmed Executive Speakers from:
UBS, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Asset Management, Allianz Global Investors, BNP Parabis Asset Management, M&G Investments, Invesco, Federated Hermes, New York Life, Candriam, Carmignac, Fidelity, MassMutual, Fjärde AP-fonden, EBRD, EIB, SASB, IIGCC and many more!
Exclusive Insights Delivered Through Four Key Themes
- Strategic Direction and Materiality: Client demand, regulation, opportunity and risk are dictating the rapid evolution of ESG financial materiality. Are you moving fast enough? What does progress look like? Get the exclusive insights from industry forerunners, leading asset owners, senior regulators and influential international players.
- Regulation and Political Drivers: Hear direct from senior regulators on their methodology for determining future regulation. Understand the political pressures from around Europe that is fuelling the pace of change. Position yourself to proactively take steps now and stay ahead.
- ESG Data Clarity: Move beyond the ‘why’ and deep dive into the ‘how’. Practical guidance for validating ESG data, instilling trust, and extracting useful decision-making analysis. Know what constitutes good ESG data, where to find it, how to make it comparable, and how to communicate the insights.
- Asset Management Strategies: Go beyond data and learn the methodologies employed by the most successful managers to enhance their understand of materiality and extract the financial rewards this brings. Techniques for opportunity identification, discussion on ‘exclusion’ and practical steps you can take to advance your ESG journey.
5 reasons why you should attend the Summit
- Plan your 2021 strategy with speaker keynotes sharing insights on how we can deliver a clean and inclusive global recovery
- Takeaway valuable lessons from the live panel and Q&A sessions on the latest strategies and innovations in ESG strategy, data, regulation, communication and more.
- Learn from examples with confirmed case studies form the asset managers, and asset owners leading towards a financial, environmental and socially sustainable future
- Don’t miss a thing – your registration gives you access to the sessions from ESG Investment North America and ESG Investment Europe and make sure to connect with leading solution providers in the digital exhibition
- Stay safe at home with all the business-critical insights free-of-charge to view at your leisure and help you plan your transformational investment strategies
To give a brief introduction to Reuters Events ‘virtual events’ – The virtual event is much more than a series of typical webinars, an expected 6,000-9,000 ESG Investment professionals will tune in live to our newly developed, proprietary, virtual conference platform. The platform enables participation and interaction with live panel discussion broadcasts, interviews, and presentations. A targeted and bespoke networking service enables 1-1 meetings. Virtual workshops engage invited participants to more interactive roundtable discussions. A virtual and interactive exhibition showcases the latest offerings from solution providers. And an On-Demand capacity provides longevity to the insights shared during the agenda sessions.
