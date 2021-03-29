We make a return for 2021 and a new theme of “Thriving Business.” First up is Claus Flensborg, Global L&D Director at Arla Foods. may have had a sectoral advantage during the pandemic but have navigated problems around the supply chain to post a record year and build a stronger workforce, taking advantage of the new reality to move towards a new strategy that combines employee wellbeing and Corporate Social Responsibility.
Home BLOGS MacGregor on Chief Wellbeing Officer Episode 36: Stronger People, Stronger Society with Arla’s Claus Flensborg