Episode 29: Home/Office insights from the Netherlands with Steve Longhorn and Elyse Nijsse

In this special joint episode which closes the Q2 theme of Wellbeing in the Built Environment we talk to experts in Facilities Management and Occupational Health and Safety. With Steve, the Wellbeing Lead for Accenture at ISS, we discuss a future vision of facilities which breaks people out of silos and advances the wellbeing agenda. With Elyse, a specialist at Healthy Workers and Founder of ElyseCare we discuss customising the work environment for different needs and how much the employer needs to be involved in the home working environment.