We continue our look at wellbeing in the built environment with Akka Architects CEO Stephanie Akkaoui Hughes. Coinciding with the launch of The Recovery Summit (www.therecoverysummit.com) which ran from 15-19th June we discuss Stephanie’s progressive view of architecture and the need for participatory design to customise workspaces that keep us safe and help drive trust and performance. Check out Stephanies’s talk and over 70 other sessions on replay on the summit website.