Episode 27: What office will we go back to? with IWBI Senior Vice President Dr. Whitney Austin Gray

Kicking off our Q2 theme of “Wellbeing in the Built Environment” we talk to senior vice president of research at the International Well Building Institute, Dr. Whitney Austin Gray. Covering areas such as workplace diversity and inclusion, the power of design to create our post-crisis future, the emotional effects of COVID-19, and even bottlenecks for skyscraper occupancy, a broadly positive vision of an empowered future is discussed where greater flexibility and harmony between work and life might result.