Entertainment Trends in 2022

We live in a digital society that’s ever-changing thanks to the influx of technological innovations which redefined the operations of many industries. The entertainment sector is no exception, as we can definitely see how digital innovations have drastically transformed the way we consume any content online and offline.

Today you can watch your favorite film from your smartphone or computer and post your own videos on social media platforms. Just two decades ago, that would have been impossible, but the pace of digital innovations completely changed the landscape of the entrainment industry. In this article, we will take a look at the main entertainment trends that marked 2022.

Video Streaming

Video streaming services blew up in 2020. Streaming services like Netflix, and Apple TV, have offered you a chance to watch everything from old TV series to regional films that you can watch from your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

It made watching television more accessible to anyone that wants to catch up with the latest TV series or find something new. Also, it is generally considered more affordable compared to cable TV, for example, since you can choose a different subscription service based on the number of people in your household.

Based on your monthly subscription in order to access their digital library. So, video streaming did change the way we consume content since it’s up to you to choose what you want to watch, and there isn’t any schedule. You have access to a library of certain films and TV shows that get updated constantly but what makes it more appealing is that some TV Shows are available only during a certain period of time. In the future, we would expect an even higher number of streaming services to take over the market, providing a unique experience to their target audience.

Online Casinos

Today iGaming is one of the highest grossing sectors on a global scale, and online casinos represent one of the most profitable aspects of the iGaming industry. Thanks to the huge popularity of the iGaming sector, there is a surge of online casinos available on every device, including smartphones and tablets.

In just a couple of clicks today, you can try your luck with everything from online blackjack (here), craps, and baccarat, to slots, in many different versions. The accessibility of casino games is a major reason for the success of this sector since you don’t have to visit any land-based casino in order to try your luck with online casino games. And due to the digital innovations in the market, game studios are in a position where they can churn out a huge number of new casino games which are innovative modern and targeted toward casino players.

Social Video Content

It comes as no surprise that video content, especially short videos, has become a major reason for the popularity of Tik Tok. This trend performed well on other social media platforms, including YouTube, which has offered to this date only long-format content, and also Facebook Watch and Instagram with its Instagram reels.

Social media algorithms favors video content over regular content, and this further boosts the popularity of short videos on the platform, while it’s expected for the trend to remain a dominant aspect of the social media landscape in the future.

Podcasting

Podcasting has become a major source of entertainment. It redefined radio shows and their format. There are podcasts on every topic under the sun, and due to the format, the number of podcasts is rising exponentially in 2022. In fact, there are over 2 million podcasts on a global scale. They are easily accessible, generally free of charge, and allow you to improve your knowledge on any topic. Also, it’s expected by 2023, that number to grow to 164 million listeners.

VR Gaming

Virtual reality technology represents one of the latest trends in the gaming sector, which has become popular in 2021, but it has been around since the late 1990s. However, the modern headsets today allow gaming to be experienced as it was meant to be experienced – in a 3D interactive environment with realistic graphics that fully immerses you in the game.