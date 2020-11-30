Enough of the same stuff? 7 things to keep in mind when resigning from your job

Working 9-5 every day can become incredibly stressful, especially if you don’t like what you do. Instead of being stressed about work, you might have decided to resign. However, this can sometimes feel stressful in itself. Here are 7 things to keep in mind when you are resigning from your job, which might make the process a little easier.

1. Find out how much notice you are required to work

When leaving a job, you need to give your employer advance warning, which is known as a notice period. There is no universal amount of notice you are required to work, though there are guidelines set out on the Citizens Advice website, so it depends on the contract you were given at the start of your employment. If you have been working your job for less than a month, you won’t need to give notice unless the contract or terms and conditions require you to.

2. Update your CV

It can be helpful to keep your CV, or resume, up to date so that when you find your next role, you can quickly and easily apply. It is much easier to keep editing and updating your CV than to have to start from scratch. You could also create a LinkedIn profile, which acts as a digital resume of sorts, to help you scout for jobs.

3. Get a reference

It is important before you leave your job that you make sure your supervisor or line manager can give you a reference. It doesn’t have to be immediate, but it is good to have that promise for the future.

4. Consider the future – what do you want to do

Now that you have some time to think without the stress of your job, sit and figure out what it is you really want. Do you want to take some time to spend with your kids before they grow up and go to university? Do you want to take an early retirement? Do you want to go back to work ASAP but you want to switch fields completely? Explore your mind and learn about yourself and find out what it is you really desire.

5. Make the transition go as smoothly as possible

One way to make the transition into your new job easier might be to join an EAP scheme, like the Employee Assistance Programme from LifeWorks. Employee Assistance Programmes are benefit programmes which are offered by many employers. They are there to help employees when they might be dealing with their personal health and wellbeing.

6. Say goodbye and thank you

Saying goodbye to your old colleagues can be really hard! But such a small gesture can go a long way. Remember to thank everyone who has helped you along the way.

7. Start your new life

Now you are ready to start your new life, whether it is getting back into the work force, or taking a break from the world of employment. Whichever it is, make sure it is the right fit for you, as you only live once after all.