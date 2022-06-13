Engagement Ring Types You Need To Know

An engagement ring should last a lifetime, whether you buy it jointly or pass it on to your future spouse. Hence, choosing the right ring setting for your engagement ring is crucial. This is an essential selection you’ll have to make since it will influence the kind of diamond you need to purchase.

Regarding design elements, couples are shunning conventions and going with their guts following two years of postponements of weddings and proposals. Every price range can find the perfect sparkler. Hence, here’s a guide to every kind of engagement ring, from diamonds to sapphire engagement rings Melbourne-made, so you can choose the perfect ring or have some inspiration for your significant other.

1. Solitaire Setting

A solitaire diamond engagement ring is the most popular and traditional form of jewelry. This is because it is so adaptable. A favorite option for both brides and grooms-to-be, its understated style complements everyone’s figure.

This traditional design has a large center stone. Regardless of the carat weight of the diamond, this style is ideal. In the end, the stone will always be evident. Solitaire is the cheapest, but the price will be high if it contains a precious diamond.

2. Prong Setting

There are several ring settings, but prongs are the most prevalent. Prongs are tiny metal claws used to secure diamond jewelry. Flat, pointy, or V-shaped prongs are possible (the latter being the most common for princess-cut diamonds).

More of the diamond may be seen in the four-prong setting, but the six-prong setting is more secure. As a result of this setting, the diamond is more visible, and more light can flow through it, resulting in a higher level of sparkle.

3. Channel Setting

Diamonds may be put in the channel setting to create a metal belt of glittering stones flush with the shank. The diamonds, or other jewels, are inserted into the channel grooves and adorn the band’s sides or the whole piece. This setting is trendy regarding wedding bands or stacking rings with no center stone.

This setup is also an excellent choice for a snag-free and secure construction since it lacks prongs. The channel-set diamonds in the ring’s shank are seen in the shot below.

4. Three-Stone Setting

The traditional three-stone diamond engagement ring is one style that has endured the test of time. This design may take on many distinct appearances with various stones, shapes, and settings. It is a timeless classic with two lesser stones on each side of the central stone.

Those who have an ancient spirit will love this outfit. Vintage and timeless items are a favorite for those who like their aesthetic appeal. This is a striking design that looks well on any hand. When it comes to engagement rings, a larger diamond with a thicker band is ideal for your lover.

5. Antique or Vintage Setting

Art Deco, Edwardian, and Victorian-era engagement ring styles are among the most popular antique/vintage engagement ring designs. Intricate details like filigree and milgrain are standard in these rings.

Filigree is a delicate metalwork technique in which tiny metal beads or twisted metal threads are soldered to the gem’s surface. In addition, milgrain engraving is a sort of ornament that may be applied to antique-style rings to give them an “old” look of small balls of metal on the sides of the band and the crown of the ring.

6. Bar Setting

Setting diamonds one at a time between metal bars is another option for mounting valuable stones. Diamonds can be kept securely in place by metal bars on two of the four sides, but channel settings surround the diamond, while the bar setting leaves two sides exposed and is supported by the metal bars on the other four sides.

This ring may be worn as a wedding band or stacking ring with or without a center stone. As well as being a basic band, it may be worn alone or with an eye-catching center stone, and the increased exposure to the light enhances the glimmer.

7. Flush Setting

One of the most common types of engagement rings is the “gypsy” engagement ring, which is notable for its flush setting, or “gypsy” setting, of the diamond. The jeweler then secures the diamond in place by hammering metal around it. This setting is not ideal for softer stones since the jeweler must beat in this piece of metal to secure the stone.

This setting is a standard option for wedding rings, particularly men’s wedding bands, since the diamond is held in place and protected from chipping or falling out of the ring band. This kind of engagement ring is an excellent choice for folks who work with their hands, similar to the bezel setting.

Conclusion

Indeed, an engagement ring is one of the most important purchases in a relationship. The process of looking for an engagement ring is evolving along with the way people see marriage in the contemporary world. It is crucial to remember that each individual’s ideal engagement ring should be as distinctive as the person wearing it.

