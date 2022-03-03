Energy Saving Tips In the Home

Your home can be using a lot of energy, which is going to cost you money. Not only does becoming energy efficient help you save money, but it also helps the planet and allows you to do your part in not being wasteful. In the vain of saving money all across the board, here are some ways you can make your home more energy efficient.

Install An Energy Efficient Boiler

Heating the house uses a lot of energy. One of the best energy saving tips is to install an energy efficient boiler. A lot of people don’t understand the difference between a boiler and a hot water heater. Both heat water, but a boiler boils it for heating purposes by turning the water into steam.

This can take up a lot of energy, but an energy efficient boiler will do the same job by using less energy. These types of boilers will capture escaping heat and turn it back into steam through condensing. A new boiler cost less than you may think, but may save you money also.

Check Your Insulation

In the construction process walls are insulated pretty early on, so checking to make sure the insulation is still viable is key to keeping your house warm. By calling an energy expert, you will get energy saving tips on your insulation. There are different kinds of insulation you can use, and an expert can tell you which one is best for you.

If your insulation needs to be redone, do it immediately because without insulation you will get drafts in your home that will not only make everything colder, but you will be losing money keeping the heat on when the room will never heat up.

Install a Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats can save you a lot of money by putting your heating and cooling into your hands. A smart thermostat can be accessed through your smartphone or tablet. You can set a schedule for when your heating and cooling turns on and off, and with that kind of control, you will never have to worry about your home being cooled or heated for no reason.

Smart thermostats also have geofencing so that your home is only heated or cooled when you are there. This is great for those who are in and out of the house all day and do not have a set schedule.

Get a TRV

TRV or thermostatic radiator valve keeps an eye on the temperature of a room. Depending on how cold a room is, the TRV will send a message to the boiler to only let a certain amount of water into the boiler to get the room to its ideal temperature. This saves a lot of money on energy and water use.

Shut the Door

Where you can, keep doors closed. Rooms with closed doors will heat up faster and the boiler will switch off using less energy and costing less money. When doors are left open, the space to be heated gets larger and it takes more energy to get the room to the ideal temperature.