Emerging Business Hubs in Europe: Events Showcasing Innovation in Regional Markets

If the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s how we know better than ever that going to events is a great source of energy to keep pushing in the relentless endeavour that is startup building. In this exciting post-pandemic era, we welcome innovation conferences returning to their physical formats. This shift offers entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and tech enthusiasts a valuable opportunity to connect directly and engage hands-on.

Innovation events, in particular, now have a chance to stand out and gain more visibility this year. Recognizing the significance of this transition, we’ve curated a list of the major business hub events and conferences in Europe for this year. These events are a prime platform for networking, learning from industry luminaries, and staying abreast of the latest market trends.

1. Startups World 2024

Startups World is a leading global conference uniting visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors to drive positive change. Explore the intersection of technology, design, and innovation as we address pressing global challenges. Learn from industry leaders, inspire action, and collaborate for a better future. Empower and educate individuals worldwide through knowledge, tools, and mentorship, contributing to a brighter world.

2. Entrepreneur Ship

Join 200+ founders & investors on a ferry journey from Travemünde to Helsinki and back. This Entrepreneur Ship Tour event offers inspiring pitches, investments, talks, and workshops—all happening on the main deck. Engage with like-minded individuals, potential co-founders, mentors, and experts. Sessions cover topics from product storytelling to mental & physical health approaches.

3. sTARTUp Day 2024

Immerse yourself in a startup-minded community at sTARTUp Day 2024, the ultimate business festival in Tartu, Estonia. Featuring 150+ speakers, pitching competitions, workshops, and a vibrant expo showcasing the latest innovations. Network, find investors, and explore collaborations. Experience the unique festival atmosphere where the startup mindset thrives.

4. Innovation Explorer

Innovation Explorer focuses on cultivating an innovation culture in Bulgarian business and academic communities. Gain insights into systematic innovation methodologies through training, seminars, and consultancy. Empower companies to achieve sustainable growth through practical actions in new business development, problem-solving, and organizational setup.

5. 4YFN

4YFN (4 Years From Now) partners with Mobile World Congress, connecting entrepreneurs and investors. With an audience of 88,500, it offers opportunities to showcase startups to potential investors and decision-makers. In its 10th anniversary year, 4YFN expands its offerings with more stages, speakers, and themes like Growth, AI, and Startup Funding.

6. MWC Barcelona 2024

MWC Barcelona 2024, the world’s largest mobile event, invites exhibitors and sponsors to be part of this grand event. With a remarkable turnout in 2023, engage in future-focused discussions on key themes. Tailored packages are available for exhibitors to achieve various business objectives.

7. ManuSec Europe

ManuSec Europe hosts the “Cyber Security For Critical Manufacturing Summit” on February 27th-28th, 2024, in Munich, Germany. Explore real-life case studies, panel debates, and keynote presentations. Engage, collaborate, and discuss best practices, addressing security challenges in IT and OT across core industries.

8. Digitalisierung jetzt!

“Digitalisierung jetzt!” by Bitkom is a B2B event showcasing the latest in digitalization tech. Top executives and digital experts gather in Berlin for workshops, keynotes, and interactive experiences. Explore innovations, network, and access career opportunities in this hub for tech insights and collaboration.

9. Skinnovation

Skinnovation is Europe’s first ski-based startup and innovation festival, held from March 13-15, 2024, in Innsbruck. Over 1,000 startups, investors, and innovators converge for skiing, networking, and slope-side discussions. Pitching even happens in ski lifts!

10. ChangeNOW 2024

ChangeNOW 2024 is a three-day summit uniting innovators and changemakers to address significant global challenges. Connect and mobilize innovators, investors, companies, media, and cities worldwide to find impactful solutions. Highlighting a new wave of entrepreneurs driving positive transformation globally.

Now that the world has found its footing again, it’s important to set goals and start planning for 2024 to take business hubs to the next level. The events community has shown great resilience, pivoting to online, taking some losses and making some adjustments, but coming back seemingly stronger than ever in 2024.

All the events tend to give a ‘home advantage’ to innovators and speakers from the home country, and serve as a bit of a showcase for the national and regional startup community. But all share a common DNA – the cosmopolitan, transnational spirit of the innovation world that sees founders and others come together to learn from each other.

About the Author

Pamela Martinez is a writer for The European Business Review. She is dedicated to crafting timely blog pieces about business acumen, changing leadership dynamics, emerging finance and technology trends, global breakthroughs and how these spaces intersect from a millennial’s perspective. She also works as an editor and content strategist and the sister publications of The European Business Review.