Email Marketing Advice for Sustainable Businesses

As the awareness surrounding major environmental issues and imminent ecological threats continues to grow, an increasing number of companies are now making more sustainable choices in an effort to reduce their negative impact and support the health of our planet. Among these efforts are also greener marketing campaigns, most notably email marketing as the most eco-friendly, cost-effective, and popular way to promote environmentally conscious products and services. If you run a sustainable business as well, here is some email marketing advice that will help you advertise and grow your business:

Create simple and appealing emails

Even though your audience might love and support your green business, customers rarely have the time and the attention span to read long, text-based emails. Instead of deterring your customers with such content, make sure your emails are short and concise, only highlighting the key points. Focus on brand identity through logos, images, and a color palette that will help the content to stand out, which might be especially important when it comes to eco-friendly topics.

If you want more customers to sign up for your email marketing campaign, that action should also be easy and appealing, whether that means a pop-up on your website for email sign-up or even some incentives like giveaways and discounts for customers who switch to email updates.

Consider the newsletter frequency

Apart from keeping your content short and simple, it’s also recommended to consider how frequently you send out your emails. While email marketing might be a brilliant tool for sharing business news, updates, and promotions, and even keeping your brand in the mind of your audience, emails that are too frequent might have an undesirable effect, forcing customers to unsubscribe from your mailing list.

Instead, your emails should be occasional, representing a gentle reminder that efficiently promotes eco-friendly goods and services in a sustainable way. Although there are no specific rules regarding the frequency, it’s recommended to consider the nature of your services as well as the nature of your emails when deciding on an optimal schedule.

Utilize helpful tools for contacts

In case you use Google for sending out business emails, you already know that this service is quite good at recognizing and assigning categories to your emails. However, if you need more efficient customer relationship management systems to help you categorize emails and effortlessly divide partners, customers, and team members in an effort to increase oversight, there are many tools that will help you achieve this goal.

For instance, you could decide to Share Google Contacts with anyone on your team using Gmail or Google Workspace through a beneficial app like Shared Contacts for Gmail. Such a helpful tool will provide you with a clean and updated contacts list that everyone from your staff can easily access, making it that much simpler to send out regular marketing emails.

Include your social media handles

Social media has become an incredibly important marketing tool for all businesses in recent times, as an entirely free way to reach a larger audience and grow your business. For that reason, including your social media links and handles in your marketing emails might make your campaign even more successful.

What’s more, social media is also a green and sustainable tool for maximizing your outreach, which is why taking advantage of it could be so beneficial. By including your socials in your marketing emails, you might be able to improve the effects of both your marketing success and your eco-friendly efforts.

Share some eco-friendly advice

Whether your company provides green goods and services or you simply aim to maintain sustainable practices, sharing some eco-friendly advice, pleas, or actionable links could be quite beneficial for your branding, your customers, as well as the planet.

For example, you might want to ask customers not to print your emails, you could share green quotes or links to eco-friendly charities at the bottom of your emails, include some friendly sustainable advice, or even bring awareness to positive events and initiatives that might interest your environmentally conscious audience.

Email marketing is one of the most economical and sustainable ways your business can stay in touch with customers. And with the helpful tips mentioned above, your next email marketing campaign is bound to be successful at promoting your green business, as well as your eco-friendly efforts.