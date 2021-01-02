Are you considering buying an electric scooter but are worried you might be too heavy for it? If you are an adult who happens to be of greater than average size, you can still experience the joy and convenience of riding an electric scooter—you just need to choose a model that is powerful enough to carry your weight.

Here’s our list of some of the most heavy-duty electric scooters for adults over 100kg:

QIEWA Q1Hummer 800W (37MPH)

This electric scooter has a motor power of 800 watts, allowing it to cover a distance of 100 km. Its brushless motor makes it smoother and quieter during rides.

If you are heavy, this electric scooter is perfect for you because it is especially designed for heavier adults. Aside from its PVC natural rubber that features a higher chassis with dual shock absorber and a double disc braking system, it also has a 10-inch chassis that adds up to its strong and sturdy framework.

Since QUEWA Q1Hummer 800W is foldable, you can take it with you wherever you go. It has a maximum speed of 55km/h and supports the riding weight of up to 550lbs or about 250kg.

NanRobot D5+ Electric Scooter

Designed for the lower limit of heavier adults ranging up to 250lbs or about 113kg, the NanRobot D5+ is one of the most efficient and high-speed electric scooters you can find on the market today. It has a 2000-watt double drive and can cover up to 65km with the same speed of 60 to 65km/h.

This scooter weighs 70lbs and its tire size is 10 inches, making it very much capable of enduring tough terrains. Although it is heavier than most electric scooters, folding it is easy and convenient.

Like most electric scooters, D5+ also features disc brakes and EBS so you can stop it instantly in case of sudden brakes.

Fluidfreeride Mantis Electric Scooter

When it comes to providing comfort, this electric scooter is a king. It comes with 10 x 2.5 inches pneumatic tires that provide a very smooth ride and can handle off-road action without complaining too much. If you are a heavy adult, you will find the suspension system of this scooter really comfortable. Its front and rear spring arms can accommodate heavy adults weighing up to 265lbs or 120kg.

The Mantis Pro’s top speed is an impressive 64 km/h, so you will be comfortable riding it on a dirt track or even fire roads in the forest.

Other major strengths of this electric scooter include its semi dual discs hydraulic brakes and longer steering column, which allows you to reach the handlebars without having to bend down. Even if you are tall, you won’t have any issues with this scooter.

Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11 Electric Scooter

If you’re looking for an electric scooter that is extreme, the Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11 will do the trick. This scooter boasts of its fork-style handlebar and off-road-style tires, making it a great choice not only for daily commuting but also for extreme sports activities.

This electric scooter can go up to 80 km/h and can accommodate you even if you have reached the 330lbs (150kg) mark. If you weigh around this much but want to experience riding a scooter, this heavy-duty electric scooter is what you should go for.

Glion Dolly Foldable Lightweight Adult Electric Scooter

This lightweight, mid-range priced scooter is ideal for short distance commuting, so if you are planning to buy a scooter for your daily commute to and from work, this could be the perfect choice for you.

The Glion Dolly foldable lightweight adult electric scooter features a very basic framework, keeping it very easy to fold and carry. It also has a brushless motor of 260 watts, allowing it to take a lightweight user to up to 20 to 25km, depending on the road to weight ratio.

This scooter also comes with a monitor panel on its handlebar and 8-inch honeycomb never-flat tires, which are two of its most prominent features.

FAQs

Can Adults Ride Electric Scooters?

Things like a person’s height and weight are best considered, particularly given some children may be almost adult sized. Certain brands might be known for producing particular types of products or items of a certain quality or description, but if you’re in Australia, then the best thing to do is contact us for advice on which scooter fits you, and your lifestyle.

What is a BLDC Dual HUB motor?

Hub motors are typically brushless motors (sometimes called brushless direct current motors or BLDCs). So instead of brushes in the motor, there are separate wire coils and an electronic circuit, which makes the motor spin. Since brushes press against the axle of a normal motor, they introduce friction, slow it down, make a certain amount of noise, and waste energy. That’s why brushless motors are often more efficient, especially at low speeds. Eliminating the brushes also saves having to replace them every so often when friction wears them down.