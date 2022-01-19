Electric Cars and Raw Materials

Free fruit gambling, also known as casino online, started a long ago in the 19th century. In the same century, cars were invented. The industry developed year by year and the cars had new additions with each new model till we are now in the era of electric cars.

Electric vehicles in general are not mainstream as other gasoline vehicles. However, the industry is rising, and more people are moving towards this type of car. The sales are increasing from these types of cars and it is expected that more electric vehicles will be sold. At some point, the forecasts predict that electric vehicles will be more on the roads than internal combustion engine vehicles.

Raw materials

The growth of any industry requires the presence of raw materials needed for producing the final products. In addition, there must be a strong supply chain network that works for circulating the raw materials and production requirements.

In the case of the electric cars industry, the most needed raw materials are metals. In fact, the car battery raw material encompasses a huge part of the total raw materials cost. So, the metals used to produce the car battery are very important to consider.

The main materials used for batteries of electric cars are lithium and cobalt. These materials are usually found in developing countries such as Chile and Congo. So, this is a great opportunity for such countries to depend largely on this particular industry.

Overseen opportunities

Developing countries that are rich in these materials can take advantage of these opportunities. However, it depends on how each country promotes itself as a producer of these raw materials. Also, technology is developed every day. Thus, countries must also develop themselves along with the development of technology to make sure that the market will still have demand in what they produce. If the electric vehicles’ manufacturers figured out a more sustainable and less costly way of manufacturing vehicles, they will be in no need of these countries’ raw materials.

Note that the above-mentioned example about Chile and Congo is just an example. The electric cars industry needs a lot of other raw materials and requirements that could be found in many other countries. So, these countries can really benefit from the opportunities present as the industry will keep growing and the demand for electric vehicles will increase.

Another thing the developing countries with an abundance in raw materials think of is the economic situation of the country itself. Many developing countries try to find industries that they can rely on as a source of national income. Since these countries have much of the raw material, they may decide to put restrictions on export. Alternatively, they can proceed with industrial development and build firms to manufacture electric vehicles. So, instead of exporting raw materials, they can export a whole manufactured product.

The electric cars market is volatile, and the industry is not stable, yet, the experts believe it has great opportunities. So, each part of the game should think a lot about what role they will play.