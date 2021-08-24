Effective Tips for a Successful Email Marketing Strategy

Each year the number of email users is growing at an astonishing rate. It is expected that by the end of 2022 there will be over 4.2 billion users. What these numbers show, besides that email remains one of the preferred ways for business communication, is that email marketing is still a highly effective way of reaching out to potential customers – if not essential in order to get the best out of a marketing strategy.

Considering the fact that there are over 293 billion emails being sent every day, it’s inevitable to ask the question. In a sea of emails, how can you make your business stand out from the crowd and get bigger sales by higher open and click-through rates?

1. Get Personal – But Have Your Boundaries

There’s no doubt that email personalization is a great tactic proven to have amazing benefits on your mail campaigns. According to Invesp, compared to non-personalized, personalized promotional mailings have 29% higher unique open rates and 41% higher unique click rates. The benefits even go further. An Epson research states that 80% of the customers are more likely to purchase from a brand that provides a personalized experience.

While it’s great to familiarize the relationship you have with your customers, you have to be careful not to cross the line. Overusing names will just make you look weird in your customer’s eyes and damage your reputation.

Here’s where having the right customer data can help a lot. For example, another option for personalization is to use general user data, such as birth dates.

An Experian research found out that birthday emails generate 342% higher revenue per email, 179% higher unique click rates and 481% higher transaction rate than promotional emails. This looks like a pretty good reason to include personalization emails in your email marketing strategies, right?

But, don’t forget that personalization is more than just mentioning each customer’s name in the email. There are plenty of other ways to do it and it’s up to you to test and see which option works best for your mail list.

2. Keep Your Subject Lines Short

47% of email recipients open the mail based on the subject line only, and those that are personalized are 22% more likely to be opened. This shows that subject lines are extremely important for your email marketing campaign’s success. However, statistics show that it’s not just the content you need to be careful about, but the number of the characters used as well. In fact, email subject lines with 6-10 words are those with the highest open rate. Another statistic that goes well in your advantage is that those subject lines with a sense of urgency or exclusivity give a 22% higher open rates.

What seems to be a simple one-liner, can, in fact, take a lot of time to create the right one. Subject lines can either make or break your campaign’s success. So, the next time you’ll find yourself crafting one, keep in mind that the more you tell with less, the better the chances of a successful campaign you have.

3. Pick the Right Time for Email Sending

Timing is everything when it comes to the success rate of your email campaigns. You are surely aiming for an improved open and click-through rate so choosing the time wisely is an element you should focus on. One more reason is that loyal users may want to engage with your content (share with friends or on social media, etc.). Having that in mind, you should use all the tools you can to determine what’s the best timing for them.

There is no one-fits-all time to send. A huge factor to consider here also is the type of business you own. Here’s a table that will help you find the perfect timing depending on your type of business:

On average, 51% of the companies are currently using automation, which is no wonder – there are countless marketing automation tools that can help you execute advanced multivariate testing in order to find the ideal timing for messaging your users. In return, this will save your business plenty of time and resources and will let you focus on the important aspects of your email marketing strategy.

With the help of tools like these, you can incorporate AI delivery, which basically means that the automation software itself learns what resonates best with your audience by tracking their actions. It takes a certain period (from the moment users enter your email list) to intelligently decide when the users engage most with your app based on previous behavior. Consequently, users will receive your messages at the ideal moment. This type of email optimization can definitely save you from investing time and resources into the wrong email marketing strategies.

4. Send Mobile-Friendly Emails

Imagine sending an email that looks so good. But the moment you open it on your phone the images don’t show and the design looks bad. As a result, your subscribers aren’t able to interact. This situation can seriously affect your campaign’s success.

Here are some quick design tips that will help your marketing strategy to avoid the dislikes by your subscribers:

Create one-column mails

Place important text-centered

Have an easy-to-tap, call-to-action button

Use a bigger font size

Display small images

80% of the Internet users own a cell phone and this number is even expected to grow over the years. That’s why you should never leave your email marketing strategy without a mobile-friendly design. Regardless of where subscribers check their email, make sure to always send emails that will be of high-quality.

5. Segment Your Subscribers

Segmenting your email lists speaks more directly and intelligently to your users. It gives them the right information at the right moment. If you do it right, the results will be certain. In their research about the power of segmentation for marketing campaigns, Optimove found out that target groups with up to 150 customers had at least $1.90 uplift per customer. The groups of 1,500+ had an uplift of $0.90 the most. This shows that the smaller the group, the bigger the range of possible campaign outcomes.

According to Lyris’s Annual Email Optimizer Report, businesses that use email segmentation experienced 24% higher sales. Subscribers want to receive relevant content to their likes and dislikes – since it creates a seamless customer experience. Taking this into consideration, it is crucial to properly segment your lists to maximize your engagement.

Conclusion

The most powerful way to find out what works best for your business is to always test your email campaigns. This will save you typos, errors, bounces, and other kinds of troubles that could have been prevented should you send out test emails prior to the official one.

Also, it’s important to note that testing isn’t something you should do occasionally, but rather continuously on-the-go. Testing different variations of the same email campaign will give you plenty of information about how your subscribers respond.

Having so many possibilities that lead to growth and success is what makes email marketing both a challenging and exciting process. It is a great basis for creating well-planned strategies that will lead to generating higher sales – if executed the right way. Putting a substantial amount of effort into communicating with your subscribers on their way of becoming loyal customers is what’s going to put you in front of your competition.