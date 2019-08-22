Effective Leadership: 9 Ways to Support Your Team

Behind every great business are a great team of leaders, who endeavor every working day to motivate, encourage, and support their talented employees.

If your business lacks strong leaders, you can guarantee your company will struggle with poor individual performances, low morale, a bad reputation across the industry, and a high employee turnover.

To help your brand to flourish with each passing year, you must aim to motivate your team and help them develop both passion and loyalty to the brand.

If you want to become a more effective leader, read about the nine ways you can support your team below.

1. Regularly Check-in on Your Team

Don’t make the mistake of only meeting with a department when they are struggling with a crisis. If you leave a team to undertake a project for a month or two and review it at the end, your negative feedback or lack of care could drain morale.

While you shouldn’t attempt to micromanage, you should routinely check in with your employees to identify if they have any problems, to review the quality of a project, and to offer any support or guidance they might need to meet a deadline or satisfy a client.

2. Communicate Accountability

A failure to delegate and communicate accountability across a team can lead to both confusion and conflict. To ensure everyone is on the same page, you must communicate to a team member the tasks they are accountable for, and you also must inform the rest of the team of a staff member’s responsibilities. By providing clarification regarding people’s roles, you can empower different employees while supporting a positive company culture.

3. Develop Your Employees’ Skills

It is crucial to support your staff members’ knowledge and experience by providing them with various learning opportunities. If you fail to offer courses to help them develop their skills, they might lack confidence in their role and might never reach their full potential in the workplace.

To grow your business, boost morale, and secure staff loyalty, you must look for opportunities to increase their skillset. For example, if a member of staff has an undergraduate degree in mathematics, computer science, data science or engineering, both your employee and the business could benefit from them gaining an online analytics degree. As a result, they will be able to effectively evaluate and assess data to make business predictions and projections and identify the appropriate solutions.

4. Inspire Your Team

Successful leaders understand the importance of empowering their team in the workplace. To support your employees’ ambitions and grow your organization, you must aim to inspire them every working day.

For example, you should:

Encourage them to take ownership of an assignment

Provide a forum for staff to voice their ideas and opinions

Offer an equal chance at a promotion, project, training course or mentorship program

By granting your employees with a voice in the business, providing fair job opportunities and encouraging responsibility, you will be rewarded with greater morale, higher productivity levels, and a bigger profit margin.

5. Build Relationships

Any business owner wanting to support internal collaborations, improve employee satisfaction, and increase efficiency must aim to build relationships between staff across the business.

Developing friendly rapports with colleagues can make your employees feel happier each working day, and it can also lead to greater teamwork and a positive working environment. So, host team-building activities, organize fun get-togethers outside of the office and encourage face-to-face communication between departments.

6. Coach Your Staff

If an employee is struggling with a task or performance weakness, you should organize a one-to-one session with them to address the issue. A casual conversation will not only help you to identify how they are struggling, but you could turn their weakness into a strength with the right level of coaching.

Sit down and ask them how and why they are struggling with a project or an aspect of their job, so you can identify the steps they need to take to complete it with ease. It could turn your poor performer into a strong business asset.

7. Acknowledge Accomplishments

Many business owners and managers are guilty of only providing feedback when they have something to criticize. Sadly, this can dent employee motivation and passion for the brand. In addition to offering constructive criticism, you must also provide your hardworking staff with positive feedback when an opportunity arises.

Acknowledging their accomplishments will not only make an employee feel happier in the business, but it could build their confidence in their role. By doing so, they will be more likely to push themselves harder to stand out in the department.

There are various ways you can celebrate your employees’ achievements, as you could:

Say thank you in person

Highlight their success in a company newsletter

Present them with a gift

Provide a cash bonus

8. Quickly Manage Conflict

Unfortunately, conflict can emerge from time to time in the workplace. If you attempt to ignore a problem, you can guarantee the internal arguments will impact productivity, affect communication, and create a negative atmosphere for many members of staff.

For this reason, it is imperative to address an issue as soon as possible, which can prevent it from spiraling out of control. By doing so, you can help your employees to move on from an argument so that they can focus 100% of their attention on their job.

9. Lead by Example

If you want to motivate your staff to work harder and achieve their goals, you must lead by example. If you show up late to work, lie to clients, or take personal phone calls at your desk, they will believe they can do the same. Consequently, they will be less likely to satisfy clients, meet their internal goals, or climb their way up the corporate ladder.

So, if you want to build a team of motivated, hardworking professionals, you must embody commitment, honesty, and professionalism each day, which will make others want to follow in your footsteps.