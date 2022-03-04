eCommerce Marketing Strategies That Will Drive Conversion in 2022

As consumers worldwide choose online shopping and digital transactions over traditional buying, economists expect a significant rise in the eCommerce business.

It’s clear that eCommerce business sales have been growing steadily for decades, but substantial progress was seen over the last year while the world was on lockdown. In the US, online sales were valued at $214 billion during the third quarter of 2021, marking a 3.3% increase from the last quarter and a 6.6% increase from the previous year.

This proliferation of e-commerce in the last year has created new avenues for online businesses. As a result, they can now better understand where to focus their energies and efforts in 2022.

Of course, online sellers still struggle to increase online orders, conversion rate, and sales. Are you among them?

If yes, simply continue reading as we will teach you five tips to drive customers to your e-commerce store, increase repeat customers and finally improve your profitability.

Capitalize the power of email marketing trends

Email marketing is nearly as versatile as content marketing, allowing online store owners to efficiently and cost-effectively connect with their target audience. Research proves that email marketing stands above all other digital marketing strategies for increasing the return on investment.

It’s essential to have a strong email marketing strategy in hand to take advantage of the current customer buying habits. Some of the email marketing strategies that could come in handy include:

Personalization: tailored email content is the key to a higher open rate; thus, make the most out of segmentation and personalization.

Predictive-buy campaigns: use customer historical activities to predict buying pattern

Welcome emails: reach out to new customers when they have newly subscribed to your offerings

Abandoned carts: remind customers about products left in online carts on your eCommerce store and remind customers about products left in online carts on your eCommerce store and push them to complete the purchase

Cross or upsell campaigns: sell supplementary products alongside your products to meet customers’ interests is a great way to deepen the relationship and increase returning customers.

The above email marketing strategies can surely help eCommerce owners communicate product offerings, enhance brand value, and increase their customers base.

Use search engine optimization to rule search results

Another great way to increase conversions is to attract more potential customers to your online store. For this, your web store must be easily accessible through search engines.

More than 45% of B2B buyers conduct web searches to look for products and information, and this is a huge segment of potential customers.

Search engines like Yahoo, Google, and Bing rely on their algorithms to rank an eCommerce store higher or lower. This is significant to improve your rankings on the search engine results page to increase your brand visibility. This is possible through implanting Whitehat optimization tactics, technical SEO strategies, and on-page SEO approaches.

Leverage account-based marketing (ABM)

Account-based marketing is a long-term optimization and marketing strategy designed to maximize potential opportunities with your valuable accounts.

ABM in e-commerce helps marketers focus their efforts on personalization, customer feedback analysis, and buying experience. This ultimately impacts customer acquisition, conversion, and retention.

Here, the main goal is to highlight your key accounts, implement changes in products and remove all roadblocks in their online buying process. This should help you create a seamless omnichannel experience with engagement and continuous optimization of e-commerce stores.

Harness the power of paid advertising

Increase traffic with paid marketing channels that offer targeted advertising helping you create personalized yet segmented marketing campaigns. It helps with achieving conversion rate optimization on your eCommerce store. These targeted ads are a sure way to reach existing and new customers.

Most often, three ways are there to drive more visitors to your web store:

Search engine advertising

Social media advertising

Display advertising

One needs to exploit the digital marketing channels to reach a new audience and convert them into repeat customers.

Drive conversions through other digital marketing tactics

To drive conversions and generate revenue, start with a strong focus on lead generation. It’s possible to increase sales and repeat customers using these tactics:

Optimizing eCommerce web store: capture customers’ attention through visually appealing media and targeted content.

Banners: showcase your unique selling point through images on your landing or home page.

Content marketing: gain customer trust through an exceptional piece of copy that delivers your brand message without sounding too salesy.

Reviews: showcase customers’ reviews on your web store, proven that 91% of customers check reviews before buying a product.

Chatbots: implement Artificial Intelligence to offer 24/7 customer support and service.

Wrapping up

Ecommerce growth begins with a marketing plan, hence, align your advertising goals with your online business values. Continuous optimization of your eCommerce store is essential to stand out from your competitors.

Start with one of the above discussed eCommerce strategies to see a difference in your conversion rates.