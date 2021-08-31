eCheck Casinos: How to Deposit, Withdraw, Benefits

By Adam Lane

Gambling involves placing stakes for the chance to win real money. It can only be a win-win situation if the payment method that the player picks has a favorable processing time, limits and is, most importantly, safe. eCheck is a digital service similar to physical paper checks, but it happens electronically. It is also referred to as a direct debit. This method is verified since it has been around the market for approximately 20 years.

eChecks use the Automated Clearing House (ACH) to direct debit into a merchant’s business bank account from a customer’s account.

Due to the popularity of this payment method, many eCheck Casinos have come up. Although it isn’t as popular as normal e-wallet and credit card accounts, it is just as efficient. Players need to check with their casino whether this service is supported before venturing into gaming. eCheck deposits are available and customers can top up their accounts to start playing for real money. A major disadvantage is that its operations are comparatively slow.

How to Deposit

A player has to critically go through the features of a payment system to determine whether it is the best for them. eCheck deposits always give players bonuses, VIP privileges, cashback, and a lot of other promotions. However, these shouldn’t hinder the player from checking the pros and cons and weighing if it’s worth the risk.

The deposit process is as easy as pie. All you have to do is:

Step 1. Have your gadget in hand. Either a phone, tablet or laptop.

Step 2. Head over to the Cashier section and pick an eCheck deposit.

Step 3. Provide your bank details, i.e. bank name, account, and routing number, followed by the amount you want to load to the account.

Step 4. Verify the transaction as soon as the operator contacts your bank. Immediately you do so, the funds are transferred.

Step 5. After a few days, the payment is processed, and you are notified to proceed with playing.

This easy process has its advantages and disadvantages, as stated below:

Pros

You can use your PC or phone to top up the account No additional registration is required You don’t need to visit a bank to make a deposit Your deposits are protected No or minimal fees present

Cons

Transactions are really slow and may take up to 3 days to process A lot of payment details are required for approval You have to look for a platform that supports casino eCheck as not all sites accept this method of payment

How to Withdraw

During deposit, a player needs to be careful to check whether the withdrawal option is accessible before completing the deposit process.

If it is, the method of withdrawal is just as easy as that of depositing:

Step 1. Navigate to the Payments section and select the Withdrawals icon

Step 2. Pick the method and type in the amount you want to cash out, depending on the site’s limits

Step 3. Retype the bank details and ensure they are accurate

Step 4. Get the funds sent to your bank account in about 3 days

The key to successful gaming is to choose the best eCheck Casino. The things to watch out for when selecting the best casino for you are;

Licensing

This is very important as it proves a site’s legitimacy and security.

Bonuses

Checking for bonuses and promotions is paramount as these add to your final wins.

Alternative Payment Methods

It is important to look for alternative means to make payment since anything could go wrong with your eCheck account.

Customer Support

The ways to get in touch with the support team, and the time they take to respond, are very crucial factors. A site needs to respond fast and be available 24/7.

Design

The Casino site has to look as pleasing as possible but should also be easy to navigate.

Provision of an app

Playing while on the go is a plus, and the best casinos provide players with this feature.

Benefits of eCheck

There are so many reasons why eCheck should be your method of payment. Nothing good lacks a few misses, and this is no exception. However, the benefits outweigh the downfalls.

eChecks are transmitted electronically, thus making them quick and safe.

They are digital, unlike paper that is most likely to become obsolete

Processing fees are lower compared to those incurred when using credit cards.

eCheck bank transfers happen in batches, thus lowering the cost of transactions, unlike wire transfers.

eCheck payments increase business revenue because the checking account numbers rarely change as often as credit card numbers.

eChecks are the way to go if you want a safe and fast method of payment. They are highly reliable and an approved future method of transactions.

