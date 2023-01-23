Easy Tips on How to Plan a Perfect Wedding

Planning a wedding is the most pleasurable chore you’ll ever do. It’s stressful yet so rewarding, especially if you manage to make everything work out perfectly. So how do you start planning the wedding of your dreams? Here are a few tips that might help you during this happy process:

Sign up for a separate credit card

Let’s assume that money is at least a small issue for you, and you want to save as much as you can. In that case, sign up for a separate credit card with a rewards program. Thanks to high-cost purchases that are often connected to weddings, you can get airline miles, great shopping deals and many other benefits.

Get organized

The organization is everything when it comes to weddings. To keep everything in one place and not get confused and lost, get a binder and decide to store all your wedding things in there—from vendors to notes, photos, magazine tear shits, etc. You can also set up a special email address for your wedding only, so you can always know where to look for certain correspondences and not get them buried under your work emails.

Also, create a detailed wedding planning schedule, so you can take one task at a time. For instance, start with confirming the date, booking your venue, hiring vendors, designing your clothing, matching your theme with flowers and cake, etc.

Plan your guest list

Create an approximate list of all people you want to invite before booking your venue. This will give everyone enough room and allow the crew to move around. Also, check your desired date and see whether it falls on certain important days (trade conference, charity event, local event, etc.) because that might mean traffic and no hotel vacancies.

Sort out your clothing

It’s very important to pay attention to this step, because you definitely want to look perfect in your wedding clothing. Choosing a dress and a tuxedo can take a lot of time, especially if you’re considering tailoring from scratch. Luckily, if you find a good wedding suit tailor with plenty of years of experience, they will tell you exactly how much time they need for your desired design. Plus, they will throw in fittings and final touches so everything looks perfect.

Account for the weather

The weather can make or break your wedding. Guests tend to hate coming to middle-of-the-summer outdoor weddings or cold winter loft receptions. Bugs can also ruin your wedding day, as well as rain and wind. Aiming for a sunset ceremony? Check the apps that calculate the sunset time so you don’t miss the golden moment. Always have a plan B when planning any outdoor events during your wedding day.

Decide about the kids

This is a subject that often divides people because some people can’t imagine their wedding without kids while some feel a little nervous at the thought. You can choose one of these four options: welcome kids, have an “adult only” wedding, allow immediate family kids only, hire a sitter to provide care for little ones. And make sure to place the same rules on everyone, otherwise, some might feel offended.

Don’t get stuck in the research loop

When planning a wedding, research is crucial, as we already established that, especially if this is your first time doing this. With that in mind, it’s so easy to get overwhelmed by the number of options you’re going to come across. You surely want to be informed, but not too much so that you can’t make one simple decision. Plus, wasting time on unimportant things can cost you down the road, when the wedding day starts approaching.

What you definitely need to research is the cost of a wedding in your country. Also, check out many directories that contain information on all the best suppliers. You can also create a decision-making deadline so you don’t get too carried away. If you find yourself researching bridal bouquets for three weeks, it might be high time you picked your favorite and moved on with the planning.

Trust your instincts

This might sound super tacky, but make sure to listen to your gut. Professionals often see couples getting too concerned with traditions they feel they must respect and the wishes of their parents and friends. After all, this day should be about you and what you want to do. This tip applies to everything from vendors to your budget and wedding traditions. If you feel like a certain vendor is not right for you, say Thank you, next! There are probably suppliers that fit your special day much better. Spend money on what’s important to you and your future spouse instead of following any protocols and appearances.

Any wedding day has the potential to be perfect. Use these tips to plan and execute your wedding according to your wishes and you’ll have a ton of fun, amazing memories and beautiful photos to commemorate your love.