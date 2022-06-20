Easy Blog Networks Review: Is this PBN Hosting Solution the Right Fit for Your Needs?

If you’re looking for new ways to increase your website’s rankings with link building, you may have come across PBNs or private blog networks. This SEO strategy uses a network of websites to build links back to your primary site.

Building and maintaining a Private Blog Network requires time, effort, and patience, along with a great deal of SEO savvy. But, with the help of PBN hosting accounts, it’s possible to streamline private blog network maintenance while achieving better results.

There are several different hosting companies around today that claim to be the more effective and offer user-friendly options available to search engine optimizers. One such service is Easy Blog Networks, which also happens to be one of the most longstanding names in the private blog network industry.

We’re here to find out if Easy Blog Networks is a reliable, reputable option that offers a hosting solution designed specifically for those looking to enhance their link-building strategies with PBNs. Keep reading to learn about the ins and outs of Easy Blog Networks reviews, including its features, security, pricing, and more.

The Low-Down on PBNs

For background, let’s cover the basics of PBN hosting.

PBN stands for a private blog network. This network of websites plants a high volume of links to different sites with the goal of passing authority, bolstering search engine rankings, and, ultimately, generating high-traffic blogs.

With a PBN, you can gain complete control of your link-building strategy.

Typically, PBNs are developed with expired web domains. The benefit of using an expired domain is that you gain its established links and solid reputation with search engines.

Although websites within a PBN are considered pieces of a larger network, the goal is to make each site seem separate.

The Importance of Link Building

Learning about PBNs can raise the question: Why is link building so important?

Simply put, link building is one of the most highly weighted factors in Google’s ranking algorithm. When other websites link to your own website, it bolsters your site’s authority, which translates to higher rankings.

Ideally, website owners can gain organic backlinks to support their link-building efforts. Unfortunately, it’s not always simple to do so. Site owners who can’t reach their SEO metrics with organic link-building tactics sometimes turn to alternatives, such as PBNs.

The Risks of Using PBNs

PBNs come with notable risks, given that they violate Google Webmaster Guidelines. These risks include:

Ignored links

Typically, when Google identifies links that appear artificial, its algorithm will ignore them. Ignored links will have no effect on your website’s search engine rankings (neither good nor bad). However, if your links are ignored, all of the time, effort, and money that you spent establishing PBNs will be wasted.

Penalties

In some cases, Google goes beyond simply ignoring links that it believes to be fake. Google can dole out penalties to websites for exploiting search rankings. Some penalties are even administered manually, meaning that you’ll be contacted by one of Google’s real-life reviewers.

If you receive a manual penalty from Google, you’ll see a warning message in the Google Search Console. Part or all of your website may be demoted in Google’s rankings. In certain scenarios, Google may even deindex your website, meaning that it won’t appear anywhere in the engine’s search results.

There are only a handful of ways to fix a penalty from Google. You’ll need to amend your backlink profile and possibly send a request for Google to reconsider your website.

Keep in mind that Google is constantly working on updates to its algorithm. A new update could make the difference between a successful Private Blog Network strategy and a major penalty. This is why it’s largely recommended for PBN users to also implement organic link-building strategies.

That way, if PBNs are taken out of the equation, you’ll have other link-building tactics to support your website’s search engine rankings.

Can PBNs Increase Your Website’s Rankings?

With the risks detailed above in mind, PBNs do have the potential to increase your site’s search engine rankings. By establishing links to your website from authoritative sites, you’ll likely notice a fast increase in your rankings.

However, it’s important to note that for PBNs to successfully increase your website’s rankings, you’ll need to build your PBN properly. This is where a high-quality PBN can give you a major advantage.

Easy Blog Networks: An Overview

Easy Blog Networks is widely considered to be one of the most dependable and well-established PBN hosting solutions around. While this platform comes with a broad array of special features and tools, it has a simple purpose: to automate the process of building and to host PBNs.

One of the key reasons why Easy Blog Networks is considered a reliable PBN hosting service is that it randomizes the theme, plugins, and usernames for each of your websites.

Additionally, this platform works with several leading hosting accounts, such as Amazon and Digital Ocean.

It’s also worth noting that Easy Blog Networks has a few thousand IP addresses, all of which are from trusted, established providers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

All of EBN’s IP addresses are A-, B-, or non-sequential C-blocks, with the company’s IP pool encompassing 38 A-blocks. EBN only allows its users to buy up to 500 unique IPs so that the typical EBN user can only access less than 5% of the total IP pool.

Hosting Providers on Easy Blog Networks

When it comes to PBNs, the blog network has a big impact on your success.

A blog host offers space on a web server for your blog to go online. The host will hold the blog data, files, and code in a server, enabling anyone in the world to access your website.

Conventionally, a SEO hosting company will offer their customers a variety of unique IP addresses with the goal of creating an IP profile that appears authentic. Additionally, these providers don’t typically divulge the source of these IP addresses.

Easy Blog Networks is a bit different. This company openly displays the hosting providers that they work with. Since EBN works with big-name providers, there’s no need to keep this information from customers.

Additionally, by working with trusted brand hosting companies, EBN can confidently provide an uptime of nearly 99.9%.

There’s a long list of providers that Easy Blog Networks uses, but some of the most popular include:

Amazon

Rackspace

Digital Ocean

Softlayer

If you choose EBN for your PBN hosting needs, your blogs will be set up on unique IPs from the distinguished hosting providers that the company works with.

Since EBN uses legitimate, reputable providers, your PBN profile is likely to look authentic with a high-quality server configuration. After all, your network will have the hosting provider’s data centers, nameservers, and IPs.

DNS Providers

DNS stands for Domain Name System.

Whenever you type a domain name into a browser’s URL bar, a DNS server converts the domain name into an IP address, which then directs you to the website. DNS providers build and maintain domain name servers, which are then utilized by web-hosting providers, Internet service providers, and domain name registrars.

Certain hosting providers on Easy Blog Networks don’t offer their own nameservers. For these hosts, EBN uses prominent DNS providers, such as:

Azure DNS

ClouDNS

DNSimple

DNS Made Easy

Easy Blog Networks and WordPress

One of the drawbacks of selecting EBN for PBN hosting services is that it’s only compatible with websites built through WordPress.

Considering the fact that WordPress is just one of countless content management systems around today, this may be frustrating for many search engine optimizers.

However, WordPress comes with its own set of benefits:

WordPress is (by far) the superior content management system in Google’s SERP (search engine results pages).

It’s browser-based, meaning that you can log onto your WordPress site from any device that’s connected to the internet.

WordPress doesn’t require HTML editing software or FTP software. This streamlines the processes for creating new pages and blog posts, as well as adding images, videos, and documents.

WordPress site administrators can add multiple users with specific levels of access.

What features does Easy Blog Networks offer?

Easy Blog Networks offers a range of features that make it one of the top hosting platforms among PBN users today. These features include:

Natural Hosting Profiles

To avoid being penalized for using a PBN, it’s essential to have a completely natural hosting profile. Luckily, natural hosting profiles are one of the key features of Easy Blog Networks. Since EBN uses big, established, and trusted hosting providers with high-quality IP addresses, it facilitates PBNs that appear entirely natural.

1-Click Blog Installation

If you’re looking for a platform that will take the work out of PBN hosting, Easy Blog Networks is a great option. This platform’s 1-click blog installation feature allows users to install a blog with a single click. The blog will be installed on a random hosting provider and come pre-configured with a random setup.

With the feature, you don’t have to lift a finger when it comes to blog configuration.

Autopilot Maintenance

PBN maintenance is a significant time commitment. Easy Blog Network makes it possible to avoid manual PBN upkeep entirely with autopilot maintenance. This platform’s new time-saving features will handle security, backups, and performance on its own. You’ll even get an automatic theme, WordPress, and plugin updates.

The only ongoing effort that you’ll be responsible for is inputting links and content.

Security and Low Deindexation Rates

There are risks associated with using PBNs. So, search engine optimizers will be glad to learn that Easy Blog Networks offers time-tested safety.

For one, EBN is the sole service of its kind to perform third-party security audits, and it has no footprints. Additionally, EBN backs both HTTPS and SSL – the internet’s two leading security components.

Easy Blog Networks has low deindexation rates. Websites must be indexed to rank in natural search engine results, but PBN users may face deindexation if Google identifies their sites as part of a link-building scheme.

So, EBN’s low deindexation rates are an attractive feature to users looking to avoid the risks of PBNs.

Blog Health Helps

One of the newer features on Easy Blog Networks is “Blog Health”. This feature tells you the aspects of your blog that could improve, whether or not you have enough pages and posts, and whether your blog has indexed pages that are missing from Google Search.

Ultimately, EBN’s Blog Health Feature makes it easier to maintain blogs that appear completely natural and authentic, which lowers your risk of getting penalized by Google.

Free Blog Transfer to Easy Blog Networks

While you can create new blogs on EBN, if you have existing blogs hosted that you’d like to transfer to this PBN hosting platform, you can do so for free. This makes it simple and affordable to get all of your blogs in one place if you so desire.

Using Easy Blog Networks

Luckily, as the name suggests, Easy Blog Networks has an easy-to-use interface.

On this platform’s dashboard, you can clearly see all of your blogs, along with the network, blog IP, and provider for each. The dashboard also displays whether or not each blog is indexed, the health of each blog, and the DF (domain frequency) and TF (trust flow) for each blog.

Next to each blog on the dashboard, you’ll find a WordPress login button and an info button. If you click on the info button, a page will pop up with more comprehensive information about the blog.

How To Establish a Blog on Easy Blog Networks

If you have a new blog that you would like to add to EBN, go to the control panel within EBN and click on the button that reads “New”.

The “Add Blog” screen will then pop up, and you’ll be prompted to type in the domain name (omitting the http: // or www.). You’ll also need to choose either the default network or a custom blog network.

Next, you’ll need to type in your blog’s title (as it shows up in WordPress) and personalize the WordPress installation. It’s important to alter the WordPress options for each blog when you’re establishing a PBN – if you use the same themes and plugins, the authenticity of each blog will be compromised.

Adding a slogan, establishing the topic (EBN can do this automatically, or you can do it manually), disabling comments, and completing a few other specifications are the final steps in creating a blog on EBN.

Once you click “Yes”, EBN will add blank contact and privacy pages to the site that you can customize. At this point, you can choose add-ons for the blog as desired, and you’re done!

If you bought the Content Module from EBN, which costs $10 per month, you could select a content style for your new blog. With this paid feature, EBN will systematically generate content for your blog and publish it to WordPress. If you prefer, you always have the option to publish blog posts manually.

Customer Support on Easy Blog Network

EBN provides its users with expert support to answer questions, address concerns, and help with anything they need.

This platform’s customer service team is helpful and easy to contact – all you have to do is log in, go to the Blog Info page, and click on the “Report Problem” button. EBN also has a help center that provides detailed answers to users’ most frequently asked questions.

Additionally, this hosting account’s customer service encompasses free migrations, free SSL certificates, daily backups, and consistent check-ins.

Together with access to a knowledgeable team, these features make for an impressive customer experience.

How much does Easy Blog Network cost?

The monthly cost of ENB will vary depending on the number of blogs that you want as part of your PBN. Easy Blog Network offers 10 different pricing models for varying numbers of blogs, which include:

10 blogs: $35 per month ($3.50 per blog)

15 blogs: $49 per month ($3.27 per blog)

25 blogs: $69 per month ($2.76 per blog)

40 blogs: $99 per month ($2.48 per blog)

70 blogs: $149 per month ($2.13 per blog)

100 blogs: $199 per month ($1.99 per blog)

150 blogs: $279 per month ($1.89 per blog)

300 blogs: $519 per month ($1.73 per blog)

500 blogs: $859 per month ($1.72 per blog)

1,000 blogs: $1,699 per month ($1.70 per blog)

Note that these rates don’t include tax, and you can up or downgrade the number of blogs that you pay for at any time.

Additionally, EBN identifies as a pay-as-you-go service. You’ll never have to sign a long-term contract with this PBN hosting service.

All of the plans available from EBN include:

Automated daily backups

HTTPS

SEO analytics

High-caliber hosting accounts

Automatic updates

Free blog transfers

Mailbox

Free Trial Period

If you’re not quite ready to commit to PBN hosting from Easy Blog Networks, you can take advantage of their free trial. EBN offers a 7-day free trial of its PBN hosting service to help you decide whether or not it’s right for you.

Money-Back Guarantee

Along with a 7-day free trial, EBN offers a 100% 30-day money-back guarantee. After investing in EBN’s service offering, you have 30 days to decide if you want to keep your subscription.

If you’re not fully satisfied with the service, you can get a full refund – no questions asked.

The Pros and Cons of Easy Blog Networks

Every PBN hosting service has its pros and cons: This Easy Blog Networks review is no different and will cover the same.

The Pros:

EBN has a user-friendly setup with a one-click WordPress installation. This makes it extremely quick and simple to start building all the blogs without the need for expert assistance.

With low deindexation rates, third-party audits, and no footprints, EBN clearly makes security a priority. This makes it the best service and smart choice for users who are wary of the risks associated with PBNs.

EBN used big, established, brand-name providers for dependability. This will contribute to the authentic appearance of your PBN profile to reduce your risk of incurring penalties.

Autopilot maintenance from EBN takes the effort out of keeping up with your blogs. This service provides automatic backups, updates, and security so that you don’t have to manually maintain your PBN.

EBN offers 100% free blog transfer, allowing you to affordably consolidate your existing blogs onto a single PBN hosting platform.

The new Blog Health feature provides greater insight into how to improve your blogs and enhance your SEO metrics.

With a 7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee, you can give Easy Blog Networks a try without having to worry about wasting your hard-earned cash. If you decide that the service isn’t the right fit for you within 30 days, you can get all of your money back.

All of EBN’s IPs come from trusted providers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada and are A, B, or non-sequential C blocks.

Although there’s a low risk of getting hacked with this hosting provider, if this problem occurs, EBN will take care of it for you.

The Cons:

EBN’s pricing model can’t be personalized as much as we would like. While there are 10 different blog number options, the pricing setup doesn’t account for people with blog needs that fall in between two prices. For example, users can purchase a plan for 150 blogs and 300 blogs, but not for 200 blogs.

While EBN has a customer service team, it doesn’t have an instant chat option. Many consumers today count on live chat features to receive quick answers to their questions and concerns.

Since the minimum blog number is 10 on EBN, this service isn’t the right option for very small PBNs.

Easy Blog Networks Alternatives

If you’re considering an Easy Blog Networks review, you may also want to consider other PBN hosting services that offer similar features and benefits. Here are a few of our top recommendations:

1. Cloudboss.pro

This is a PBN service that offers several different hosting options for private blog networks, including free and paid plans. It boasts some of the most highly-rated features in the industry, including:

a) Offers a flexible hosting plan for every private blog network profile. b) A wide range of page templates for personal sites created with your own domain name. c) Customizable domain names, subdomains, and subdirectories for your PBN domains

If you’re looking to set up a high-quality PBN network with a bunch of highly-targeted niche sites, Cloudboss could be an excellent choice.

2. Build or Buy

This is another PBN service that offers different hosting options depending on your needs and budget. The service boasts a host of useful features, including:

a) An unlimited number of domains per account. b) 2 types of control panel. c) User-friendly application d) Built-in tracking system Integrations with Google Analytics and other third-party plugins

Conclusion: Is Easy Blog Networks a trustworthy PBN hosting solution?

Considering the breadth of information covered in this Easy Blog Networks review, we’ve concluded that this PBN hosting service has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most reliable solutions of its kind.

While there are unavoidable risks associated with using PBNs, Easy Blog Networks has impressive security measures in place and offers user-friendly features to boot.

For a PBN hosting platform that’s easy to use, competitively priced, and created with security in mind, Easy Blog Networks is an option worth considering.

