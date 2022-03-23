Materials provided by: onebeautifulbride.net

As online dating is booming, our team of online dating and love enthusiasts decided to try our luck on Eastern Honeys. We’ve bought a maximum subscription on the international dating website and plan on testing out all the features to see if they’re worth it. Come on the journey with us in Eastern Honeys review.

Eastern Honeys overview

This online dating service is one of the top Asian dating sites in the niche. With over 320K visitors per month, the website is a real way of meeting stunning singles from Asian countries (yes, there’re just Asian women and no singles from other countries). The Eastern Honeys website has multiple communication tools, a variety of free and paid services, and a vast database of gorgeous singles. But is Eastern Honeys real? Let’s find out!

➤ Register at EasternHoneys and get 20 Free Credits

What do we like about the dating site?

Many ways to meet an Asian woman

Active female members

Credit-based system with reasonable prices

24/7 support team

Mobile-friendly interface

What don’t we like about EasternHoneys?

Non-members can’t browse EasternHoneys platform

Communication services aren’t free

No Eastern Honeys app

Who is Eastern Honeys good for?

Single foreign men looking for Asian women

Guys who want long-distance relationships or casual short romance

Users who don’t need an app and agree to use the mobile version of the site

The dating site prices

$2.99—20 credits (deal for new members)

$9.99—20 credits (for the 2nd and next payments)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

➤ Register at EasternHoneys and get 20 Free Credits

Top alternative dating sites

EasternHoneys. An international dating site that specializes in Asian girls. If you want to explore other regions, here are some alternatives.

BravoDate. Another mono-national dating platform that specializes in the Eastern European region. It has many ways of online communication, effective search, and a robust support team. Signing up is absolutely free and the credit price starts at $0.14. (Read full BravoDate review).

LatinFeels. If you’re into Latin beauty, LatinFeels is a good option for you. With a big active membership, instant communication, and interactive features the website can provide a good online dating experience.

TheLuckyDate Asia. Visit this site if you want to have more choices of Eastern beauties. There’re plenty of ways of chatting and long-distance romance. TheLuckyDate Asia credits start at $9.99 for 20 credits.

How to create an account on Eastern Honeys?

When we googled Eastern Honeys reviews, we’ve seen many mixed opinions. Some users say that it’s a leader of the dating industry and has everything for comfortable long-distance communication with beautiful women. But there are also many who wonder whether Eastern Honeys is legit or not. They’re confused by gorgeous girls who look too good to be true, and some don’t like prices. And based just on user feedback we can’t know for sure, we need to do our own research.

So, we started with EasternHoneys sign-up, which is completely free. The whole registration process takes less than 10 minutes, and you need to share some basic information like gender, age, and name. Also, adding an active email and setting a password is obligatory. But during the second part of the registration process, we could skip questions about preferences, and adding a profile photo is optional.

➤ Register at EasternHoneys and get 20 Free Credits

There’s no verification process for men, you’re only asked to confirm your email to complete registration. But women’s profiles have a Verification mark, which indicates that the site claims that ladies undergo ID verification.

Tips on creating a popular account on EasternHoneys website

Fill in all the required info to boost the interest to your profile. The more details you give, the more suitable singles you attract.

Add high-quality photos of yourself from different angles (but don’t use group photos)

Use the description section to talk about your intentions and expectation from dating on Eastern Honeys

READ ALSO: Top 9 Thai Dating Sites – Starting Relationship Online With Thai Girls

Prices

How much you need to date on Eastern Honeys is a deal-breaker for many. Especially if you’re on a budget and still want to meet your dream Asian girl. To check if the site provides value for international members, we decided to test out available services and features and to compare costs to see which of them are worth it and which don’t.

Free services

Sign up

Getting 20 free welcome credits

10 bonus free credits for confirming your email

Making changes to your profile and updating photos

Browsing Asian singles profiles

Watching all public photos

Sending ‘Winks’

Scrolling Newsfeed

Watching Streams

Playing ‘People’ matching game

Sending photos in letters

Requesting contacts (after 3,000 credits on a particular woman)

Contacting the customer support team

Membership online dating cost

During our Eastern Honeys review, we found out that one can become a member of the Eastern Honeys website without paying. Standard membership is free for all western men. But the website isn’t free. It runs on a credit-based system, which requires users who want to use paid services to purchase credits. The website offers different credit packages, but to find out what is the optimal option, we calculated the cost per credit in each one.

Cost of EasternHoneys credits

Cost Credits Cost per credit $2.99 20 credits (new member deal) $0.14 $9.99 20 credits (regular price) $0.49 $19.99 50 credits $0.39 $44.99 125 credits $0.35 $69.99 250 credits $0.27 $149.99 750 credits $0.19

Paid services

We found pricing on the international dating site quite flexible and average. But it’s similar to mail order bride sites and other dating sites and apps in the niche. Let’s see how we tested all of the paid services and if we liked any of them to continue paying.

➤ Register at EasternHoneys and get 20 Free Credits

Chat

Instant messaging with validated members online cost just 2 credits per minute. That was the first communication way we tested on Eastern Honeys. Instant chat is offered on women’s profiles, and in most search tools via the special button ‘Chat now’. It worked well, we got a quick response and on average were able to send 3-4 messages in a minute, which makes the price reasonable.

In-chat stickers

The dating platform also offers special stickers that western guys and other users can use for an extra payment. They look great, can make conversation brighter, but frankly, 5 credits for a sticker is pricey. It doesn’t give any additional value. That’s a thing of taste but our conversations haven’t suffered without them.

Watching chat photos and videos

Another option that’s available in chat and also mail is exchanging photos and videos. Real-life pics can spice up conversations. The service was nice, we hadn’t any problems receiving or uploading photos. The cost per photo is 10 credits, which is fine, but videos are 50 credits. We can imagine how seeing a woman you like can be great, but we recommend using the service only after you’ve mutually invested in your relationship.

Emails

Another service that we tested on the EasternHoneys website is mail. There’s something special and old-school about writing letters. The conditions of the service are that each letter can be up to 3,500 characters, and the cost is 10 credits for the 1st and 30 credits for each next one. Emails were fine, but we don’t particularly like changing of price. On the one hand, it’s more affordable to try, but on the other hand, can appear as misleading.

Setting up a date

We were surprised to see the option of setting up a real date. It’s very uncommon for such platforms. When you visit site profile and see so many single women it is only natural to ask someone on a date. But actually, the service costs 625 credits, which is a lot. It’s wiser to talk to a girl first to be sure that she confirms. We haven’t tested personal meeting arrangements as during the time of our EasternHoneys review we didn’t feel like it was the right move for any of our conversations.

Presents delivery

Members can make a real surprise delivery to any of the Eastern women: not virtual gifts but real flowers or small gifts. The service is quite straightforward. We clicked on the ‘Send Presents’ button on the profile of the lady we were talking to. After that, we were redirected to a page with available presents options, where we chose a standard bouquet of roses and wrote a note that was supposed to be delivered with flowers. Prices are different, but not a rip-off. Besides, it was next-level flowers delivery, and we even got a photo of our woman receiving the bouquet.

Generally, we had a positive experience with paid services on-site. We didn’t need to contact customer support or the site’s administration. Most prices are reasonable, but some as watching in-chat videos are too expensive. Now we understand why there are so many mixed EasternHoneys reviews about the cost of online dating.

READ ALSO: How To Find Filipino Bride or Woman for Dating: Statistics, Guide & Prices

How to find women on Eastern Honeys

As now you know what services you can use on the EasternHoneys website, we want to dive into detail about how anyone can find a date when visit site. The process is easy, as the membership base is big and we haven’t seen any repeating profiles. Let’s see what is the best way of getting an ideal partner.

Search on the dating site

On the top bar, there’s a Search button that leads you to the full membership base. To tailor all options to your needs, there’re 2 available search types:

Simple search. When you visit site Search, a basic search will already be available without clicking any buttons. With it, you can filter based on age and online/offline/streaming indicators. Extended search. It provides more detailed search results as it has 10 filters that include location, marital status, and other contact details.

Both options work great, are simple, and are free for everyone. We think search filters work especially well for members who join EasternHoneys with a particular vision of who they want to find.

Are Eastern Honeys profiles better than on other dating sites?

Reviewing the website, we can say that profile quality is on point. All women’s profiles we clicked on were filled and had at least 5 public photos and a short description. Women’s English wasn’t perfect, but nothing seemed automated, which led us to believe that Asian girls on-site are real.

➤ Register at EasternHoneys and get 20 Free Credits

Another proof of that’s the validation sign. Most members have a ‘Validated member’ mark, which means that a girl has passed ID verification of the moderation team. ID verification is an obligatory step for female members, to ensure security. We found that the quality of EasternHoneys’ profiles is better than at many top mail order bride sites and international niche platforms for other countries.

Besides, site administrators block users for suspicious and inappropriate behavior. There’s an option of blocking or reporting any member available on each profile. Our team liked that a lot as it eliminates Eastern Honeys scam.

EasternHoneys communication tools

All of the communication tools can be found on the woman’s profile, and some are available on preview cards. There’re special buttons that you click to start using a certain service. All of them are very clear, and a good thing is that the site informs about the conditions of the feature or service, about all costs beforehand.

Such features as Chat and Mail have a separate dialogue window where you can start typing a message. During our EasternHoneys review, we had a good dating experience using all communication tools, but instant chat became our top pick. In our opinion, the cost is the best and women reply the fastest. But for sure, you can visit site and test it for yourself.

Special features

We were satisfied with services on the website, but a lot of them can be found on other dating services. However, there are a few that stand out:





Interactive matching game ‘People’. Playing the game, you can skip or like Asian women’s profiles that are offered randomly. We also could click ‘Send mail’, ‘Send Wink’, ‘Follow’, or ‘Send Presents’.



Streams. A new feature on the site. It shows real-life videos with sound. There’s a group chat to use for free and stickers as in-stream donations that are optional. Newsfeed. An on-site social media that shows new members and posts of Asian ladies. The feature is truly special as we haven’t seen anything like that even on the top sites.

These 3 features are really special, and as a bonus, all of them are free of charge.

READ ALSO: Best 11 Asian Dating Sites To Meet Asian Singles

User Experience

Want some real tea? Here’s how we tested all the services and features on real women. We won’t disclose real names for privacy purposes.

Chinese teacher

Our first pick was a beautiful Chinese woman. We found her through an extended search. We wanted to see how the search tool was working and stumbled on this girl, who seemed too good to be true. After we scanned the contact details, we dropped a message via chat and were surprised to get an instant response.

Our Chinese teacher was very positive and easy to talk to. One of our team members had an almost half an hour conversation, but we didn’t want him to spend all our credits on the first woman, as we had many other features to test. But during our trial, we exchanged messages a few times more.

Hong Kong businesswoman

Our next interlocutor was a girl we haven’t actually picked to interact. On the second day of our journey, we received a message from this lady. We were talking through the ‘Let’s Talk’ feature which is similar to chat but has pre-written messages. We found it helpful, and it provides a bit more than regular chat for the same price.

This Hong Kong businesswoman told us about her lifestyle and that she’s looking for someone who is into traveling. We don’t know why, but eventually, she seemed to reply less exciting than we expected and seemed uninterested, so we stopped communication.

Vietnamese clerk

And our last pick was a girl who we found on Newsfeed. Her post about her new puppy was very adorable, and we decided to use it as an ice-breaker. We tried communicating via letters, and it was an optimal choice, as the woman later told us, her lifestyle was hectic. She worked a lot and doesn’t have time for regular love searching. Also, she seemed very ambitious, which’s why guys from the US were the perfect fit for her.

Our communication was instant, but it was deeper and more meaningful than in previous times. The member of our team that talked with this Vietnamese woman enjoyed correspondence and has no reason in suspecting that lady is fake. She’s even sent a few extra photos.

Expert opinions

‘You should try EasternHoneys.com as the dating service is one of the top in the niche. Prices match the quality of the services and the design, layout and general organization ensure positive experience.’-Adam Cohen, editor of onebeautifulbride.net.

‘EasternHoneys is suitable for single men who are lonely and seek easy communication and long-distance romance. The site has everything for comfortable chatting, and finding a woman you like seems to be a piece of cake with the number of monthly visits.’-Chris Gilbert, editor of womenasian.org.

How to get the most out of the dating site

After testing the site to the fullest we want to share some useful dating tips that will make your experience better and help you get the best value for the buck.

Confirm your mail and get 10 extra credits to your 20 free welcome pack.

Make sure to make a detailed profile to attract more suitable Asian singles. Don’t forget that ladies are choosing too.

Don’t spend all of them right away. Get the most from the free features and services, there are plenty of them.

Commit to more expensive services after you found 1-3 women you’re interested in.

Don’t communicate with more than 5 Asian girls at a time. We understand the temptation, but if you want quality communication, you should realize that it’s possible when you stay concentrated.

Conclusion

After an in-depth review, we can state that the EasternHoneys website can be worth your time and money. We enjoyed most of the time we spent on EasternHoneys and can recommend any lonely guy out there to try the dating service, as it can be life-changing.