Bitcoins are emerging as one of the most popular investment vehicles nowadays. Gone are the days when this digital currency was considered reserved for investors with extensive knowledge of the market.

Today, bitcoins have become a part of every investor’s portfolio, which has added further to their value and popularity.

The value of bitcoins has surged to around $30,000, making it difficult for a beginner or low-volume investors to invest in this digital gold. So, they have started to find new ways to earn free Bitcoins.

To your surprise, let us tell you that there are plenty of ways through which you can earn free bitcoins instantly without even risking your money. So, let’s discuss them!

How to Earn Free Bitcoins Instantly?

There are several ways to earn a small fraction of Bitcoins. Take a look at some of the major ones:

Bitcoin Games:

What if I tell you that you can earn free bitcoins instantly by playing games? We know you’ll never believe it. But actually, there are several websites that will pay you in bitcoins to play their games.

It may sound astonishing, yet it is the truth. And, at least among cryptocurrency fans, the games are growing increasingly popular.

Today, there are plenty of bitcoin games available, ranging from casino games to mining games, as well as traditional arcade games, flash games, trade games, and mobile games.

Staking:

The next method to earn free Bitcoin instantly is to stake your BTC token on your exchange. These exchanges pay a lucrative interest on staking.

Simply investing your BTC tokens into these exchanges will earn you free Bitcoin through regular interest payments.

Additionally, some exchanges pay out their interest payments on a daily basis. This means you’ll have extra free Bitcoin transferred into your account every 24 hours.

Sign Up Bonus:

Another wonderful strategy to get free Bitcoin is to take advantage of crypto exchange sign-up bonuses. For instance, coinbase offers a $200 bonus on sign-ups.

You must be a new Coinbase user in order to be eligible. After you’ve created an account, you’ll need to purchase cryptocurrencies.

Nonetheless, you may spin the fortunate wheel to get free Bitcoin after making your transaction.

According to the exchange, 11% of customers earn between $6 and $200. The remaining 89 percent receive a prize of $3 to $5.

Cloud Mining:

A Bitcoin mining pool is another popular way to earn free bitcoins instantly. Every time a new block is mined successfully, which happens every 10 minutes, the miner receives 6.25 BTC.

Although solo mining demands a large initial investment, this is not the case with cloud pool websites. Instead, you can acquire a stake in mining equipment for a small sum of money.

You will be able to earn free Bitcoin passively as a part of any mining earnings generated by the pool.

Bitcoin Faucets:

Consider joining a faucet website if you want to earn free Bitcoins without spending any money. A Bitcoin faucet lets you earn free Bitcoin by doing some simple tasks.

This might be anything as simple as filling out captcha forms or even trying out a new mobile gaming app. In any case, you’ll get a small amount of BTC tokens for finishing each task.

Airdrops:

Another risk-free approach to earning free Bitcoin from the comfort of your own home is through airdrops.

When a new cryptocurrency exchange wants to publicize its project, it may frequently giveaway ‘airdrop’ tokens to individuals who join its community.

In other words, you can get free digital tokens just by signing up for one of the numerous forthcoming airdrops.

If the project succeeds, you may be able to exchange your free airdropped tokens for Bitcoin via an exchange.

Affiliate Sites:

Signing up for an affiliate network that distributes its incentives in cryptocurrency is the best way to earn free bitcoins instantly.

In simple words, you will get a commission if someone clicks on your affiliate link and then registers and/or deposits funds with the crypto exchange.

Participate in Survey:

One of the most convenient and best ways to earn bitcoins instantly is to participate in internet surveys. There are several websites that reward their users for taking surveys.

In addition to bitcoins, these sites also offer payouts in Paypal or gift cards.

Learning Rewards:

There are numerous online crypto exchanges and platforms that allow their users to earn crypto rewards from just learning about bitcoins.

While some pay their users directly in bitcoins, others offer altcoins that can be converted to bitcoins later.

Shopping Rewards:

You can get free bitcoin by simply doing regular shopping. Surprised! Yes, it’s possible, as there are numerous websites that help you win bitcoins as shopping rewards.

For that, you’ll need an extension of the shopping rewards app. Whenever you buy something, you will earn cash back in the form of fractional BTC tokens.

Donation:

You can earn free bitcoins instantly through donations. However, it is one of the hardest ways. For this, create a website and ask for bitcoin donations using a wallet address or QR code.

Lending:

Crypto lending is one of the most popular and efficient ways of maximizing your bitcoin wealth. These sites work as a bridge between crypto buyers and sellers.

You can lend your bitcoins to earn interest. However, it is important to choose a trustworthy lending platform, or you may end up losing all your crypto assets.

Conclusion:

Above, we have listed a few tested and tried ways to earn free bitcoins instantly. Hope, you have fully understood the topic.

Using these easy methods, you can easily earn a small fraction of bitcoin without even spending a penny. In addition, there are many bitcoin earning apps available on Android and iOS that let you earn free bitcoins.

That’s all! But before you start earning Bitcoin with these methods, we want to address one thing: why haven’t we included bitcoin mining in this list.

The reason behind this is bitcoin mining is not an instant process that takes a long time to complete, and additionally, it suits professional miners only.