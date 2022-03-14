Duelbits: Test Your Gambling Skills with this Unique Modern Dice!

With more than 80,000 people visiting their website each month, Duelbits now offers more promotions, new games, and more entertainment for everybody.

Duelbits is a new licensed online casino that has gained popularity over the years. With it’s easy access to online gambling, they’re on their way to providing the best possible player rewards with their generous archive of games. Duelbits is a familiar name within the crypto gambling industry, as their products and services are well-beloved by beginners and veterans in the scene. As an industry-standard, they offer a provably fair system for users to verify their transactions making the site more reputable and fair with players.

Duelbits.com is operated and managed by Liquid Gaming N.V., a company that holds a valid Curacao license making this new gambling house more trustworthy. They operate under an established company and have a valid license for operation.

While Duelbits mainly focuses on cryptocurrency gambling, common deposit methods such as Credit Card and PayPal are also available, which allows you to deposit with your favourite payment method. All of their crypto methods are available, making them one of the few companies accepting SOL.

What games are available on Duelbits?

If you’re at all remotely interested in crypto gaming, you’ll have a field day with Duelbits. The site offers a wide range of fun games for just about everyone, with cool features allowing the player to switch the interface and game operations if they wanted to any time.

As soon as you land on the site, you’ll see that they offer: Live casinos (including blackjack, live monopoly, and lighting roulette), bitcoin slots, Dice Duel and Bitcoin Roulette.

One of their most recent launches has been a fan favourite so far. Dice is a very popular game across the crypto betting industry, but with Duelbits, they design their own original dice adding 3 additional game modes which make their games unique.

They’ve also recently launched their new intuitive sportsbook, offering more than 20 sports and thousands of events to bet on live and prematch. Plus, they also have daily promotions and have an unbeatable rake back scheme, rewarding users with almost 50% Rakeback. Duelbits currently offers the best odds in the market, particularly in the European Soccer Leagues.

What kind of incentives are available?

With Duelbits, you can expect multiple signup rewards that let you try out Duelbits for free, and continue rewarding you long-term. They house different reward systems for anyone at any level, among the main ones being their unbeatable rakeback, daily promotions and tailored bonuses for all players. These kind of incentives are given out generously and motivate loyalty between users of the platform, making the gaming experience more rewarding.

You can also unlock exclusive daily, weekly and monthly raw crypto refills in your Duelbits rewards section, that increase by time if you play on Duelbits actively. These lifetime rewards are one of the most outstanding benefits of being a Duelbits player.

Is it safe to play with Duelbits?

Under Duelbits’ Provably Fair System, they implement guidelines that apply to all house-specific games and ensure all outcomes on Duelbits are randomly generated and are not rigged.

Duelbits also has a valid Curacao-Gaming casino license, an excellent reputation and a trusted support team that is there to help you at any time if you experience any issues. This same security system also applies to their deposits and withdrawals, with Duelbits processing all transactions in real-time and doesn’t block players from withdrawing or depositing any amount of money on the site.