Don’t Miss Black Friday VPN Deals!

One of the most important elements of our modern world is cybersecurity. There are hundreds of different cybersecurity tools out there to choose from, but one of the most valuable and popular tools is a virtual private network, which is more often referred to as a VPN for short.

VPNs are not only crucial for the security and privacy of your device, but they also come with additional benefits that you may not have known about before. VPNs can change your device’s virtual location, which comes with a whole host of great advantages – which we’ll cover in detail later on.

Many of the best VPNs on the market come with pricey subscription fees. If that’s what’s holding you back from keeping your devices’ privacy and security intact, then you need to check out the best deals for VPNs on Black Friday. Still on the fence about getting a VPN this Black Friday? Keep reading to find out more about the features and benefits of this phenomenal cybersecurity tool.

What is a VPN

Let’s first find out what a VPN is and how it works. The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection, which will prevent anyone else from seeing what you’re doing on your device while using it. While your connection is encrypted by a VPN, not even the government or your internet service provider can keep track of your internet traffic or monitor your internet history.

So why exactly is this helpful? Well, if you’re a frequent flyer or you enjoy working remotely at your local coffee shop, this feature is essential. Public WiFi hotspots like those found at airports, hotels, and coffee shops often have unsecured connections. If a skilled cybercriminal is connected to the same unsecured network as you, they can listen in on your device as it sends and receives data through the internet.

This digital eavesdropping is extremely dangerous and allows hackers to steal your login credentials, personal data, or banking details. But, if your VPN is active while you’re connected to one of these networks, you’ll have nothing to worry about!

VPNs have an additional feature, which is what has made them so popular in recent years. When using a VPN, you can connect to a secure global server in another country or city around the world. When you connect to one of these servers, your real IP address will be masked and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to.

Websites use your IP address to determine your physical location, so changing it will spoof your device’s location. In doing so, you will trick websites into thinking that you’re accessing them from elsewhere, and there are several important benefits to using this feature, which we’ll explore next.

Benefits of a VPN

Aside from the protection and privacy you’ll get from using a VPN, there are several other incredible advantages that you will benefit from. You might believe that the internet gives you unlimited freedom, but that is simply not the case.

As it turns out, the world wide web is not so “worldwide” after all. All of us are subject to geographical blocking, also known as geo-blocking for short. Geo-blocking is when a website will block you from accessing its content based on your location. Internet users who often watch sports live streaming, YouTube videos, or even Netflix will be familiar with this concept. Changing your IP address will allow you to bypass these geo-blocking restrictions.

Several countries around the world use internet censorship. Some countries will block content based on political or religious reasons, so if you’re traveling to one of these countries you won’t be able to visit your favorite websites. But, as long as your VPN is active, you can encrypt your connection and securely bypass censorship restrictions within certain countries.

VPNs can also open the door to cheaper flights and accommodation! Some websites that allow you to book flights and accommodation will discriminate against you based on your location. Try setting your VPN to a third-world country, or the country you are planning on visiting and watch the prices tumble.

Why You Need a Premium VPN

There are plenty of VPNs to choose from, even hundreds of free ones. It might be tempting to use one of these VPNs to save some extra cash, but in the end, it’s not worth taking shortcuts. If you’re using a free VPN you can expect slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, fewer global servers to choose from, and daily data limits.

So, make the most of this year’s Black Friday VPN deals and grab one of the best VPNs in the market to ensure that your device is kept private and secure at all times.