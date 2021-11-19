Does My Business Need CCTV?

Anyone that owns a business knows that security is of paramount importance. There are so many surveillance technologies available to choose from these days – alarms, control systems, and CCTV cameras, of course. CCTV cameras are probably the most popular type of video surveillance technology used by homes and businesses alike. By 2023, it is estimated that the video surveillance market will be worth a whopping $62.6 billion.

Needless to say, CCTV systems are set to rake in a majority of this revenue. In this article, you will learn about the advantages of CCTV, the signs that you may need a CCTV system, and why it would be a good idea to install CCTV in your business.

Signs That You Need CCTV

To install or not to install? That is the question. And while you grapple with it, it keep a look out for the following red flags:

You’re experiencing frequent incidents of theft

You are finding it hard to track your employees’ behaviour

It’s hard for you to maintain a record of who enters or exits your business site

Given the technological advancements we’ve seen in recent years, it is now possible to find really high-quality CCTV systems at affordable prices. If you own a small business, a CCTV system may be a significant financial investment.

However, you should consider the considerable benefits that CCTV brings to the table and how they will help you to save money, making them an economical option in the long run.

Why Your Business Will Benefit from CCTV

CCTV does a lot more than just equip your business with a top-notch surveillance system. To find out what else CCTV can deliver, take a look at the list below.

1. It Reduces Incidences of Robbery

This is one of the most important advantages of installing CCTV cameras. You should find and identify your business’ most vulnerable spots and strategically place the cameras there. This can be very effective in reducing the chance of petty theft, break-ins, and acts of vandalism.

In this way, not only will you be protecting your business from collateral damage, but you’ll also be ensuring the safety of your employees and visitors.

2. It Gives you Ease of Surveillance

Long gone are the days when you needed to hire someone to monitor your surveillance footage 24/7. The latest CCTV systems offer simplicity and sophistication – for example, you can have video feeds transmitted live to your phone or computer. With cool viewing modes, you can even choose which camera view you’d like to see or view feeds from all of them at the time.

3. It Provides a Record of Evidence

Remember those detective shows where the officers would barge into shops in the vicinity of a crime scene, scouting for leads? This is not just from the world of TV, but can be essential to resolve crimes in the real world too. If a crime has occurred in or around your business, your CCTV will likely have captured something significant. This makes a CCTV camera a win-win deal for you, your employees, and everyone who lives in the area.

4. It Gives You an Effective Monitoring System

Are you worried about the conduct and productivity of your employees when you are not around? The presence of CCTV cameras will mean your employees know they’re being watched, and it will encourage them to make the most out of their working hours.

This will ensure that your employees remain as productive as possible while allowing you to focus on the important things instead of spending time pulling people up for slacking.

5. It Offers Quick Dispute Resolution

What is running a business without some misunderstandings? However, problems arise when minor misunderstandings turn into massive disputes. This can be disputes between employees, between an employee and a senior-level executive, and more. At times, CCTV footage can allow you to get a better understanding of the issue at hand, and you’ll be able to resolve it quickly.

Things to Keep in Mind While Getting CCTV Installed

If you’re convinced that your business will benefit from CCTV, here are a few things you need to consider:

Determine the number of CCTV cameras you will require

Identify the high-risk areas that need CCTV surveillance

Think about a power backup system for your cameras

Think about how and who will be responsible for keeping the cameras in good condition

Determine a budget

This will help you to narrow down your choices and make the right decision.

Final Thoughts

Irrespective of whether you run a small business or a large company, CCTV can be an excellent option. Having a CCTV system on your premises will deliver many benefits – reduced risk of theft, easy surveillance and monitoring, and quick dispute resolution – to name a few.

However, from choosing the right company to getting your cameras installed, the entire process can be lengthy and time-consuming. That’s why it’s a good idea to read CCTV guides to wrap your head around what to expect.